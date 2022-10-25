ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Click10.com

Crews douse yacht fire off Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Crews put out a fire on a yacht off Miami Beach Friday afternoon. Fire boats responded to the burning vessel, located off Miami Beach Marina near Government Cut, at around noon. It’s unclear if anyone was injured. Closer look:
MIAMI BEACH, FL
exemplore.com

The Witch's Wall (Witch's Castle) in Palm Beach, Florida

I have a strong interest in astrology, religion/spirituality, and psychology. I love sharing my knowledge with others. The Witch's Castle, Also Called the Witch's Wall, in Palm Beach. When I was growing up in Palm Beach County in the 1970s, everybody knew what the “Witch’s Castle” was. It was a...
PALM BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Broward shuttle driver runs over boy in Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. – A witness said a boy was staring at his phone while crossing the street when the driver of a shuttle struck him on Friday afternoon in Broward County. The witness said the impact had such force the boy’s body “went flying” near the intersection of Southwest 27 Court and 68 Avenue in Miramar.
MIRAMAR, FL
Click10.com

Hialeah man named ‘Danger’ ran unlicensed post-op recovery house, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested a Hialeah man Wednesday after investigators accused him of operating an unlicensed post-operative surgical recovery house in southwest Miami-Dade. Danger Del Campo-Riera, 39, faces 70 counts of operating an assisted living facility without a license, one for each night each patient would have...
HIALEAH, FL
Click10.com

Police: Man shot outside southwest Miami-Dade strip mall

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Someone shot a man outside of a southwest Miami-Dade shopping center Thursday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the strip mall, located near the corner of Quail Roost Drive and Southwest 114th Avenue in the county’s South Miami Heights area, at around 2 p.m.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

BSO releases new sketch of 1998 Jane Doe murder victim

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office say they’re hoping to get new information on a 1998 cold case, releasing a new sketch of the victim Friday. The agency is spotlighting the killing of “Jane Doe” as part of a series highlighting the county’s...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘It was worth the wait’: Wildflower Park opens in Boca Raton after lengthy development process

After years of planning and preparation, Wildflower Park has finally become a reality for Boca Raton residents. The city has officially opened the 2.3-acre park to the public, which sits at 551 E. Palmetto Park Road, on the west side of the Intracoastal Waterway. Wildflower, on the north side of Palmetto Park Road, connects with Silver Palm Park, on the south side, by a path underneath the ...
BOCA RATON, FL

