Click10.com
Crews douse yacht fire off Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Crews put out a fire on a yacht off Miami Beach Friday afternoon. Fire boats responded to the burning vessel, located off Miami Beach Marina near Government Cut, at around noon. It’s unclear if anyone was injured. Closer look:
Click10.com
Guilty: Huffing South Florida driver reached 100 mph; crash killed family
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – A young Fort Lauderdale man who killed a family in a high-speed crash after ingesting household dust cleaner has been convicted of vehicular homicide. Jurors found Paul Streater, now 25, guilty of four counts of vehicular homicide in the 2018 crash, which killed a...
exemplore.com
The Witch's Wall (Witch's Castle) in Palm Beach, Florida
I have a strong interest in astrology, religion/spirituality, and psychology. I love sharing my knowledge with others. The Witch's Castle, Also Called the Witch's Wall, in Palm Beach. When I was growing up in Palm Beach County in the 1970s, everybody knew what the “Witch’s Castle” was. It was a...
Click10.com
Student questioned after ‘suspicious bags’ left at North Miami Beach school
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – North Miami Beach are questioning a student after “suspicious bags” were found Thursday morning at C. G. Bethel High School. North Miami Beach police said Miami-Dade police also responded to the school at 16150 NE 17th Ave. with their bomb squad to assess the situation.
A Miami building is evacuated near the site of the deadly Surfside condo collapse
Residents of the 14-story building were forced to evacuate Thursday evening after officials determined the structure was unsafe and gave orders to leave.
Click10.com
Broward shuttle driver runs over boy in Miramar
MIRAMAR, Fla. – A witness said a boy was staring at his phone while crossing the street when the driver of a shuttle struck him on Friday afternoon in Broward County. The witness said the impact had such force the boy’s body “went flying” near the intersection of Southwest 27 Court and 68 Avenue in Miramar.
Click10.com
Crist talks abortion in Broward County, DeSantis woos Monroe County with money
Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – With midterm elections drawing closer, Democratic candidate for Florida’s Governor Charlie Crist spoke at the African American Research Library in Fort Lauderdale on Friday to discuss abortion rights while hammering his opponent Gov. Ron DeSantis’ views. “If he’s re-elected, DeSantis will stop at...
Click10.com
Halloween celebrations: Horrorland Miami has 8 haunted houses, 7 scary paths, 7 resting areas
MIAMI – When the sun goes down Friday, Horrorland Miami will come alive until late Monday night. The promise for ticket holders is a 15,000 square foot journey designed to prey on phobias with “devilish dens” and “lurid lairs.”. There are eight haunted houses: The Stranger...
Click10.com
‘His skin was melting’: BSO firefighter flown to JMH to continue recovery after I-95 inferno
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A firefighter with Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue is continuing to recover from severe burns after he and his girlfriend were hurt in a massive inferno following a tanker truck crash on Interstate 95 this week. Bryan Aparicio was airlifted from Delray Medical Center to...
WSVN-TV
‘I still feel like it’s the nightmare’: daughter of victim in fiery I-95 wreck in Delray Beach speaks out
MIAMI (WSVN) - The daughter of one of the five people who were injured in a crash on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach involving a tanker truck is grateful that the fiery wreck did not claim her father’s life, as several of those injured face a long road to recovery.
Pedestrian hit, killed by Brightline train in Boca Raton
A northbound train struck a man near Southwest Eighteenth Street, just west of Dixie Highway, at about 4:30 p.m., according to Boca Raton police spokeswoman Jessica Desir.
Click10.com
‘Port-au-Prince vs. Tel Aviv’: Racial tensions surface in North Miami Beach commission races
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Candidates are stoking racial flames in one South Florida city as commission races get heated ahead of the November election. North Miami Beach’s city commission races have become downright nasty. Vandals dismantled Phyllis Smith’s campaign signs and painted Jay Chernoff’s face on his...
Broward County firefighter, girlfriend critically injured in fiery crash on I-95
A Broward Sheriff's Office firefighter helped his girlfriend escape after a fiery crash involving a fuel tanker on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach.
Click10.com
Hialeah man named ‘Danger’ ran unlicensed post-op recovery house, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested a Hialeah man Wednesday after investigators accused him of operating an unlicensed post-operative surgical recovery house in southwest Miami-Dade. Danger Del Campo-Riera, 39, faces 70 counts of operating an assisted living facility without a license, one for each night each patient would have...
Click10.com
Despite new photos, BSO not taking additional action after deputy used boat, taxpayer-bought gas for personal use
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – There are new pictures, new allegations and shocking new details following a Local 10 News investigation, but so far, there is no new action against a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy accused of using a BSO boat for personal use. That deputy is accused of...
Click10.com
Police: Man shot outside southwest Miami-Dade strip mall
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Someone shot a man outside of a southwest Miami-Dade shopping center Thursday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the strip mall, located near the corner of Quail Roost Drive and Southwest 114th Avenue in the county’s South Miami Heights area, at around 2 p.m.
Florida Is Home To 3 Of America's Best Fine Dining Restaurants
If you like to dress nice and enjoy a dainty dinner, then fine dining establishments are for you. These restaurants are known for their posh presentations, neat concepts, and of course, extravagant meals. Sometimes you might be staring at a work of art rather than a plate for food. For...
Man stabbed, beaten near shopping center in West Palm Beach
Police are looking for two suspects they say attacked and seriously injured a man at a shopping center parking lot in West Palm Beach Wednesday afternoon.
Click10.com
BSO releases new sketch of 1998 Jane Doe murder victim
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office say they’re hoping to get new information on a 1998 cold case, releasing a new sketch of the victim Friday. The agency is spotlighting the killing of “Jane Doe” as part of a series highlighting the county’s...
‘It was worth the wait’: Wildflower Park opens in Boca Raton after lengthy development process
After years of planning and preparation, Wildflower Park has finally become a reality for Boca Raton residents. The city has officially opened the 2.3-acre park to the public, which sits at 551 E. Palmetto Park Road, on the west side of the Intracoastal Waterway. Wildflower, on the north side of Palmetto Park Road, connects with Silver Palm Park, on the south side, by a path underneath the ...
