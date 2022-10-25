Downtown Needles, CA: Route 66 Pizza is introducing their new 2 slices of pizza with a cold drink daily lunch special.

Read full article on original website
Mohave Daily News
Aquarius, Edgewater win dozens of "Best" awards
LAUGLIN — Aquarius Casino Resort and Edgewater Casino Resort once again took home a variety of “Best of Laughlin 2022” awards from Laughlin Buzz. “We are thrilled to see both Aquarius and Edgewater win multiple well-deserved awards this year,” said Jeremy Jenson, senior vice president and general manager of the resorts. “The endless dedication from our team at each property does not go unnoticed, and we are honored to receive this recognition.”
zachnews.net
Mohave Valley, AZ: Packed crowd of families with their kids enjoyed the Mohave Valley Fire Department’s Halloween Carnival 2022 held inside Station 81 during the evening last Friday.
Source: Mohave Valley Fire Department (Information):. Mohave Valley, Arizona: The Mohave Valley Fire Department held their Halloween Carnival 2022 inside Fire Station 81 during the evening on Friday, October 21st, 2022. Video By: ZachNews Photojournalist Zachary Lopez. ZachNews Photojournalist Zachary Lopez was there at the event as families with their...
thestandardnewspaper.online
‘Old’ Safeway back in business￼
KINGMAN – Vehicles filled the parking lot once again as the “old” Safeway grocery store welcomed customers back with some fanfare Friday morning in Kingman. Members of the Lee Williams High School marching band performed before the 9:00 a.m. ribbing cutting marking the reopening of the store that was closed for 10 weeks due to a storm-related roof collapse.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Bullhead City breaks ground on fitness court ￼
BULLHEAD CITY – The City of Bullhead City held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday, October 21, for an outdoor Fitness Court at Rotary Park. The small ceremony was attended by City Council members, City staff, members of the media, community partners, and public advocates of the project. The Fitness Court has been designed and partially funded by the National Fitness Campaign (NFC); a non-profit organization founded in 1979 to build a free outdoor fitness court within a 10-minute bike ride of every American.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Kingman, Southwest U.S. dazzled by SpaceX Launch￼
KINGMAN – Lucky sky watchers were treated to a rare sight Thursday evening. According the SpaceX website, at 6:14 Pacific Standard Time, SpaceX launched 53 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4E (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. This was the eighth launch and...
Mohave Daily News
Drug-sniffing dog visits Fox Creek campus
BULLHEAD CITY — Two weeks after providing a demonstration for the Bullhead City School District governing board, a Mohave County Sheriff Office sergeant and his K-9 partner searched Fox Creek Junior High School for drugs. Four classrooms and locker rooms were inspected Thursday by Sgt. Kelly McCool and Chase,...
Mohave Daily News
Board locks in price for new fire station
BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Fire District Governing Board voted 4-1 to give the go-ahead for construction of Fire Station 7 in the Laughlin Ranch subdivision. The approval at this week's board meeting set a guaranteed maximum price "not to exceed" about $5.966 million under a contract with Willmeng Construction and a total project cost of about $6.32 million that includes $356,000 in district-provided fees, furnishings and improvements.
AZFamily
Man murders homeowner over unpaid rent in Golden Valley
GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A homeowner in Golden Valley was murdered by his tenant who was behind on rent, and the suspect had help from another accused murderer who recently committed suicide, deputies said. According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Blaine Turner, Jr. was living at Joshua William-James Blake’s house. They got into a fight about Turner not paying rent and possibly being evicted. Blake also took the blame for Turner shooting somebody in June but was threatening to tell law enforcement who the real shooter was, MCSO said. It’s unclear when Blake was killed, but deputies said Turner and Hunter McGuire were the ones who shot him. Blake was last seen or heard from around Aug. 3, and his family reported him missing on Aug. 31. It’s unclear how McGuire and Turner knew each other.
SignalsAZ
Kingman Department of Economic Development Launches Website
The City of Kingman Department of Economic Development launched its newly-updated website, www.ChooseKingman.com, with a new design and enhanced features. The site is one part of ongoing efforts and commitment to ensure the support of Kingman’s growing economy, with continued resources and materials that are readily available and widely circulated.
Sheriff: Man charged with murder of missing Arizona man; 2nd suspect connected to Las Vegas woman’s murder
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Detectives have charged a man in the death of an Arizona man who was reported missing by his family in August. Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Detectives said they charged Michael Blaine Turner Jr., 31, of Golden Valley, Arizona with homicide in connection with the death of Joshua William-James Blake, 42. Detectives […]
ABC 15 News
VIDEO: Fireball streaks across the sky in Kingman
KINGMAN, AZ — A European tourist captured an amazing video of what appears to be a meteor streaking across the Arizona sky Monday night. The video from Paulius Vilimas, who was staying near Kingman, shows clear, dark skies before a bright light shoots across the sky and burns up in a multi-colored light show.
zachnews.net
News Alert: Mohave County, AZ: Boy from Clark County, Nevada dies from Naegleria Fowleri while in the Kingman Wash area at Lake Mead National Recreation Area 3 weekends ago.
Sources: Southern Nevada Health District and Lake Mead National Recreation Area (Information) Picture: Lake Mead National Recreation Area (Countesy) Mohave County, Arizona: A boy from Clark County, Nevada dies from Naegleria Fowleri while in the Kingman Wash area of Lake Mead National Recreation Area 3 weekends ago. According to the...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Pedestrian fatally injured￼
KINGMAN – A pedestrian was fatally injured when struck by a vehicle in downtown Kingman on Wednesday, October 26. The 44-year-old man whose name is initially withheld reportedly was not using a cross walk and was in a poorly lit area when struck by a vehicle in the 300 block of Andy Devine Avenue at about 10:10 p.m.
Multistate murder suspect and girlfriend found dead in Arizona desert, another man and woman arrested
LAS VEGAS (TCD) -- A couple was recently found dead in the Arizona desert, and another man and woman were taken into custody following a search for a murder suspect that spanned Arizona and Nevada. According to a news release from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, a murder occurred in...
Woman's body recovered from Lake Mohave in Lake Mead National Recreation Area
The body of a woman reported missing last week has been recovered from Lake Mohave in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, authorities said Monday.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Fatal rollover in Bullhead City
BULLHEAD CITY – A traffic fatality is under investigation in Bullhead City. Police Department spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said officers responded to the single vehicle rollover at Highway 68 and Katherine Spur Road at 7:20 a.m. Monday, October 17. Fromelt said a jogger discovered the vehicle down an embankment. “It...
