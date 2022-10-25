Read full article on original website
WHIZ
ZPD Investigation in Putnam Tavern Fatal
Zanesville Police are investigating an incident that took place Friday night. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel would only say that at this time there was a fatality in the park lot of the Putnam Tavern located at 721 Putnam Avenue. He said a driver of a vehicle was located and are in custody.
WHIZ
Westview Community Park Gazebo Dedicated
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Zanesville Daybreak Rotary Club has a name for their new gazebo. Located in the Westview Community Park, the gazebo, which was built last year after plenty of community support is now officially the Rotary Peace Pavillion. Built in 2021, with plenty of hardwork from Rotary...
WHIZ
Community Celebrates Opening of Pearl House with Ribbon Cutting
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The community came together this morning for a ribbon cutting ceremony for Pearl House, a brand new apartment complex, but this special project had an important message. The 34 unit residence is located in downtown Zanesville and is specifically for those recovering from drug and substance...
WHIZ
Halloween Safety In Zanesville
ZANESVILLE, OH- On Sunday in Zanesville, children will once again go door-to-door as they celebrate Halloween. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz says as the day draws closer he asks parents to make sure they speak with their children about holiday safety. “For the trick or treaters and the parents to...
WHIZ
Charles Lewis Barker
Charles Lewis Barker, 85 of Philo, passed away peacefully on October 27, 2022, at Willow Haven Nursing Center in Zanesville, Ohio. He was born on December 29, 1936, in Zanesville, Ohio, to the late James William Barker and Anna Irene (Beach) Phillips Barker. Charlie worked at Burnham Boiler for many years. In his spare time, he enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and playing Euchre with friends and family.
WHIZ
10,000 Acres Documentary Video
ZANESVILLE, OH- A local filmmaker has produced a piece about the history of the land that now is home to The Wilds. Doug Swift created the Interactive Documentary 10,000 Acres. The piece showcases the changes the land has seen from the time of the Indigenous Americans, to Ohio’s first settlers…to the days of coal. Swift spoke about why he wanted to make this documentary.
WHIZ
Friendship Dinner at Saint James Episcopal Church
ZANESVILLE, OH- Each month a local church welcomes the community in for a warm meal and a time of togetherness. Saint James Episcopal Church will hold their Friendship Dinner this Saturday. Last month they served over 100 meals and are seeing more guests coming in to enjoy something to eat. Senior Warden at Saint James Church Eric Blake spoke about what makes their Friendship Dinner important to the community of Zanesville.
WHIZ
John V. Minosky
John V. Minosky, 89, of Zanesville, died on Friday, October 28, 2022, at Genesis Hospital, Zanesville. He was born November 19, 1932 in Ava, Ohio to the late Pete and Susie (Frajdy) Minosky. He retired from the United States Postal Service as a mail carrier after 28 years of service....
WHIZ
Judith “Jackie” J Wiseman
Judith “Jackie” J Wiseman, 81, of Zanesville passed away peacefully at 1:17 A.M. on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at the Genesis Hospital. She was born on Tuesday, September 23, 1941 in Middleport, OH the daughter of the late Norman Bowen and Margaret Lewis Bowen. Jackie enjoyed her job...
WHIZ
Halloween Weekend at Dillon State Park
NASHPORT, OH- Halloween is in the air, and Dillon State Park is ready to begin their annual Halloween Weekend. There are loads of activities for families and kids to enjoy like a pumpkin decorating contest, pumpkin rolling, a costume contest, some trick or treating, a night time hike at cemetery exploration and even a spooky movie night.
WHIZ
Ruger, Animal Shelter Society’s Pet of the Week
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – You’ve heard of a little black dress, but what about a little black dog?. Take a look at Ruger, this week’s Animal Shelter Society’s pet of the week. He is an 8 month old puppy and April Cohagen-Gibson says he is full of life and would do well with a lot of families.
WHIZ
Drug Take Back Day at Muskingum County Health Department
ZANESVILLE, OH- The Muskingum County Health Department hosted an important event where people could drop off medications from being stolen or used by people addicted to medications like opioids and fentanyl called Drug Take Back Day. Former CEO of Muskingum Behavioral Health Steve Carrel spoke about how Drug Take Back...
WHIZ
Raymond “Ray” M. Nicholson
Raymond “Ray” M. Nicholson, 61, passed away Friday October 28, 2022, at Genesis Hospice Morrison House. He was born July 18, 1961 in Zanesville, OH to Rachel Covert Nicholson and to the late Jack Nicholson. Ray was a 1979 graduate of West Muskingum High School and worked with Aspen Tree Service for 33 years. He enjoyed woodworking, involving wood carving and making everyone walking sticks. He also loved traveling, camping and fishing.
WHIZ
Low Income Household Water Assistance Program
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio–The Ohio Department of Development and MEOAG Inc., the Community Action Agency of Muskingum County will help income-eligible Ohioans with water and wastewater assistance. The LIHWAP provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying water and wastewater bills if there at or below the 175 percent of the Federal Poverty...
WHIZ
VOLLEYBALL DISTRICT TOURNAMENT RESULTS
Newark Catholic advances to play at Worthington Christian on Saturday at 2 p.m. The Bulldogs season comes to an end in the district semi finals. Dylan Kerns was born and raised in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He spent the last five years in the low-country of South Carolina near Hilton Head Island. Dylan is a graduate of the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail University. At Full Sail he learned from various industry professionals including: Dan Patrick, Scott Van Pelt, Mike Tirico, and more on what it takes to be a great sports storyteller. A fun fact is that Dylan was an extra actor in the TV series The Girl From Plainville. In his free time Dylan enjoys stand up comedy, movies, golfing, and eating a lot of good food. He also keeps his music loud. If you see him in the community say hello!
WHIZ
Mental Health and Recovery Services Board Levy on Ballot for Upcoming Election
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Muskingum County will have a levy on the ballot in the upcoming election. This is for a renewal of the existing 1 mill levy that has been in effect since 1987. It is no new tax and will...
WHIZ
Dan Bongino Show Joining Radio Line-Up
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Starting Monday, you’ll hear a new…but likely familiar voice on AM1240. Dan Bongino is joining the afternoon lineup. The popular conservative Fox News host, radio personality, and podcast host’s show will air on AM1240, Monday through Friday. Bongino adds to the Talk Block...
WHIZ
Esther Gail Goines
Our Mother, Esther Gail Goines, 72, quietly drew her last Earthly breath at 2:58pm on Monday, October 24, 2022. Esther peacefully entered into the loving presence of her Heavenly Father and gained her eternal rest just a few short weeks after being diagnosed with Mesothelioma. Esther was born on Easter...
WHIZ
Electrics Football Team Keeping Message Same Ahead of Postseason Matchup
DUNCAN FALLS, OH- The Philo Electrics clinched a postseason birth last week with a win over the Maysville Panthers. With the playoffs starting tomorrow, our own Keivon Belcher caught up with the Electrics football team ahead of their matchup against Indian Valley. Thanks Dylan, you can feel it in the...
WHIZ
Jon F. Haug
Jon F. Haug, 75 of Zanesville, passed away on October 26, 2022 at Genesis Hospital. Jon was born in Zanesville on July 19, 1947. Jon was married to Joanne Vanhorn on October 21, 1977. They were married 45 years. Jon worked as an owner operator truck driver for over 40...
