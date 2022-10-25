Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift recalls 'nightmare' screen test with Eddie Redmayne for Les Misérables movie
Perhaps Taylor Swift's Les Misérables screen test with Eddie Redmayne was the antihero all along. "Basically, I was up for two roles," the Midnights singer-songwriter said on Friday's episode of The Graham Norton Show, on which she appeared as a guest alongside Redmayne. "I had the look of Cosette and the range vocally of Éponine, so it was established I was there for a good time, but not for a long time. I wasn't going to get the role."
Valerie Bertinelli reacts to Matthew Perry's makeout story with Taylor Swift lyrics
The actress has appeared to respond to Matthew Perry's claims that the two once made out in the 1990s while her then-husband, the late Eddie Van Halen, was passed out a few feet away. Bertinelli shared a TikTok that featured Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero," from her recently released Midnights album, and the lyrics, "It's me, hi. I'm the problem, it's me."
Rihanna releases poignant new ballad 'Lift Me Up' from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack
The wait is over, Navy. Rihanna's long-awaited return to music is officially here to lift all of our spirits. The "Diamonds" singer released "Lift Me Up," her first new song as a lead artist in six years, as part of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack on Friday. The raw, poignant ballad — which was co-written by Rihanna, Tems, Ludwig Göransson, and the film's director, Ryan Coogler — is a tribute to the life and legacy of late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020.
Hocus Pocus star explains why Binx the cat doesn't just talk to his dad at the beginning
More perplexing than the root of the word "yabbos," fans of Hocus Pocus have long pondered the answer to one question: If poor Thackery Binx can talk in his feline form, why doesn't he just tell his dad that he's now a kitty instead of lightly brushing against his calves at the Sanderson Sisters' 1693 execution at the start the film?
Survivor player makes crucial merge mistake in deleted scene
First impressions are important on Survivor. But you know what is even more important? Not needlessly separating yourself from the group. Yet it appears that is exactly what one contestant did when three tribes merged onto one beach this week on Survivor 43, only we didn't see it on TV.
Lin-Manuel Miranda says he talked Weird Al 'out of working' with him when they met: 'I really pooped the bed'
Lin-Manuel Miranda is recalling the embarrassing way he threw away his shot at one day working with parody icon Weird Al Yankovic. The Tick, Tick… Boom director revealed details about what he considers his disastrous first meeting with the "Eat It" singer years before he would cultivate his own success with the Tony-winning musical juggernaut Hamilton.
Watch a spooky Jennifer Garner get into the Halloween spirit by lip-syncing to Britney Spears
All my people in the crowd, you need to see Jennifer Garner's new Halloween costumes. The 13 Going on 30 star looked drop dead gorgeous as she lip-synced along to Britney Spears and Madonna's 2003 hit "Me Against the Music," while dressed in two different Halloween costumes in an Instagram video posted Friday.
Call Me Kat pays tribute to Leslie Jordan: 'Forever a part of the Fox family'
Thursday's episode of Call Me Kat featured a touching tribute to late cast member Leslie Jordan, who died earlier this week at 67. The 30-second video, which you can watch below, showcases clips of the Emmy-winning actor bringing his infectious energy to such Fox series as Call Me Kat, The Cool Kids, Fantasy Island, Lego Masters, and The Masked Singer. The memorial concludes with a title card that reads, "Forever a part of the Fox family."
Saturday Night Live recap: Cecily Strong returns and Jack Harlow pulls double duty for Halloween
Hi all — welcome back for your ready and steady, EZ Bake Oven SNL in Review. You want a quick download for the Jack Harlow episode — well, here it is!. Harlow is the latest rap star to be given a shot at hosting Saturday Night Live. Some rap purists view post-Drake multi-hyphenate artists like Harlow as an affront to the art form. Yet, to an institution like SNL, he's a gateway to young fans. Let's see if his charisma carries over.
How Selma Blair on Dancing With the Stars reshaped my view of my chronic illness
That might sound trite or cliched, but it's hard to find the words to express just how much her run on Dancing With the Stars after a 2018 Multiple Sclerosis diagnosis meant to me. I too have a chronic illness (fibromyalgia). As anyone with a chronic illness will tell you, it can be difficult not to feel defined by your limitations, partly because our ableist society is designed to remind you of them at every turn — I've had my fibromyalgia diagnosis for 11 years and too often my way of dealing with it is to ignore it, trying to pretend it doesn't exist.
Quentin Tarantino denies Kanye West pitched him the idea for Django Unchained: 'That didn't happen'
Quentin Tarantino is refusing to let Kanye West take credit as the creative mastermind behind his 2012 action film Django Unchained. The Oscar-winning director took a moment to deny West's claims that he pitched the idea for the revisionist Western to him and its lead actor Jamie Foxx while visiting Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday.
Keke Palmer wants to work with Will Smith on a Look Who's Talking-style comedy
What's next for Keke Palmer after starring in Jordan Peele's Nope this summer and hosting the Time 100 Next gala this week? The actress has a few ideas. Speaking to Variety on the red carpet at the Time 100 Next gala (which celebrates rising stars in various fields), Palmer said she'd like to headline her own original studio comedy alongside an established actor like Melissa McCarthy, Adam Sandler, or Will Smith.
Ariana Grande wins blue ribbon from Jennifer Coolidge for Best in Show costume: 'F---ing great'
Call off the dogs — Halloween's winners have been found, according to one not-quite-impartial judge. Ahead of the spooky holiday, Ariana Grande and her Victorious costar Elizabeth Gillies got into the spirit by sharing their pitch-perfect take on the dog show mockumentary Best in Show. In a joint Instagram...
There's talk of a Malcolm in the Middle reboot — if only 'everyone wasn't so annoying,' says creator
Malcolm may once again find himself in the middle. In a recent interview on Fox News, Frankie Muniz revealed he and his wife had recently binged all 151 episodes of Malcolm in the Middle, which ran from 2000 to 2006, and it gave him a bit of reboot fever. The show's creator then confirmed to EW that they are indeed "talking about it."
Original Hocus Pocus stars reveal their thoughts on the sequel
You don't have to twist their bones or bend their backs: Hocus Pocus stars Vinessa Shaw, Omri Katz, and Jason Marsden are ready and willing to share their thoughts on the Halloween classic's long-awaited Disney+ sequel. Though they don't appear in director Anne Fletcher's continuation of the time-tested 1993 Halloween...
OG Hocus Pocus cast reunites to tell best behind-the-scenes stories, from cannabis to a 'wall of cats'
Like a moth caressing an undead loverboy's tonsils, the nostalgic charms of Disney's Hocus Pocus have long fluttered inside the hearts of millennials raised on the tale. But longtime fans aren't the only ones with fond memories of the Halloween staple, which follows a trio of Puritan-era witches (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy) resurrected by a band of children (Vinessa Shaw, Omri Katz, Thora Birch) in 1993 Salem. As Shaw, Katz, and Thackery Binx voice actor Jason Marsden exclusively tell EW, making the movie three decades ago remains a lifetime highlight, and they're ready to conjure up all the magic they felt on set.
Henry Cavill reveals how his Black Adam Superman cameo happened: 'It was all locked down'
Henry Cavill not only flexed his impeccable physique as Superman in Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam, he also showed off his strong-willed secrecy skills in keeping the whole thing under wraps. "It's one of those things which we shot in secret in the U.K., and everyone amazingly kept quiet about it,"...
Peloton's Cody Rigsby says celebrity guests will be 'in the hot seat' on his new workout series
Known for his obsession with Britney Spears and The Little Mermaid's King Triton, and a firm belief that Mel C is the most vocally talented Spice Girl, Peloton instructor and Dancing With the Stars alum Cody Rigsby will launch a new class series Nov. 3. Part interview show, part workout, LOL Cody will feature celebrity guests like Carly Rae Jepsen and Trixie Mattel chatting with Rigsby about pop culture while cycling in front of a live, sweaty studio audience.
Grey's Anatomy recap: The interns learn how to save a dead man
We can all agree that Halloween episodes on Grey's Anatomy are typically entertaining. Still, nothing will ever compare to the sheer joy I felt upon seeing Bailey in a Princess Leia costume, complete with braided buns. Add little Pru in a baby Ewok outfit, and I am done. Who cares about storylines? This is why we stick around for 19 seasons.
Howie Mandel defends Meghan Markle's Deal or No Deal remarks: 'I don't know why there is a big hoopla'
Howie Mandel considers Meghan Markle's recent comments about Deal or No Deal an open-and-shut case. The actor-comedian, who hosted the popular game show from 2005 to 2019, said he doesn't understand the big deal surrounding Markle's remarks about feeling objectified while starring on season 2 of the series. "I've never...
