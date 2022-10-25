That might sound trite or cliched, but it's hard to find the words to express just how much her run on Dancing With the Stars after a 2018 Multiple Sclerosis diagnosis meant to me. I too have a chronic illness (fibromyalgia). As anyone with a chronic illness will tell you, it can be difficult not to feel defined by your limitations, partly because our ableist society is designed to remind you of them at every turn — I've had my fibromyalgia diagnosis for 11 years and too often my way of dealing with it is to ignore it, trying to pretend it doesn't exist.

