Harrisonburg, VA

Waynesboro police make arrest for armed robbery

Waynesboro Police have made an arrest in connection with an armed robbery that happened earlier this month. According to a news release, 33-year-old Joshua Rollings Hodgson is charged with six counts, including three felonies. During the early morning hours of October 13th, officers responded to the 1000 block of Shenandoah...
WAYNESBORO, VA
Harrisonburg Police arrest 3 in fatal shooting

Oct. 24 around 11 a.m. Harrisonburg Police report responding to a 38-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on Community Street. Despite immediate treatment by Emergency Medical Personnel the unidentified victim succumbed to his wounds at the scene. The subsequent investigation revealed that the victim and assailants knew one another,...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Albemarle County homicide victim identified

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department has released the identity of a person who was killed in a shooting earlier this week. On Tuesday, officers responded to a domestic disturbance call on Stony Point Road and found a person who had died of a gunshot wound.
Former FCCW employee facing charges

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Henrico County resident is facing charges in Fluvanna County. Online court records show Andrew Edward Reilly is facing three counts of an officer having carnal knowledge of a prisoner or prisoners. WTVR reports these charges stem from incidents in 2020 and 2021, while...
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
New scam has callers claiming to be Waynesboro police

Another day, another scam alert. This one from the Waynesboro Police Department. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, community members have reported receiving phone calls from a person identifying themselves as from the Waynesboro Sheriffs’ office or Waynesboro Police Department. The scammer states that they...
WAYNESBORO, VA
Man shot in the arm in Augusta County early Friday morning

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A 28-year-old man was shot in the left arm Friday just after 1:30 a.m. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office responded to Augusta Health where they interviewed the man who was shot. Deputies were told the shooting happened on Old Goose Creek Road. Deputies searched...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office: Missing juvenile found

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Audrey Rose Ingram was found safe on Friday. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reported earlier Friday morning that they were asking for the public’s help with locating a runaway 16-year-old who was last seen Oct. 27 at her Craigsville home.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Three arrested following Monday homicide in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department has made three arrests in connection with a homicide investigation following a fatal Monday shooting on Community Street. The suspects – Lewis Bailey, 35, most recently of Harrisonburg; Jornileyah McCornell, 20, of Penn Laird; and Genesis McCornell, 18, of Penn Laird –...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Man accused of killing two Bridgewater College campus officers to go before grand jury

BRIDGEWATER, Va. – A grand jury will hear the charges against a man accused of shooting and killing two Bridgewater College campus officers. Around 1:20 p.m. on February 1, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the college for the report of an active shooter on campus, as we reported. The initial report said two officers were shot and the suspect, who was armed, fled the scene.
BRIDGEWATER, VA
Albemarle man in custody for Homer statue noose incident on Lawn

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – UVa Police has in custody a suspect accused of putting a noose around the Homer statue’s neck on the Lawn back on September 7. In consultation with Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney Jim Hingeley, police Monday took into custody 34-year old Shane Dennis of Albemarle County. He’s charged with “displaying a noose on the property of another or a highway or other public place with intent to intimidate”. It’s a Class 6 felony that could carry 1-to-5 years in jail, and a fine up to $2500.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
ACPD: Albemarle Co. woman charged with murder

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Police are charging an Albemarle County woman with second-degree murder, as well as use or display of a firearm in committing a felony. The Albemarle County Police Department announced Tuesday, October 25, that emergency responders were called out to the 2100 block of Stony Point Road around 8:30 a.m. for a reported domestic disturbance. When they arrived 15 minutes later they found a person dead from a gunshot to the head.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Charlottesville man killed in Albemarle County crash

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police reports a Charlottesville man was killed in an Albemarle County crash earlier this week. According to police, the crash occurred around 8:55 a.m. on Sunday at the 117-mile marker on Interstate 64. A 2004 Lexus ES heading east on the...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA

