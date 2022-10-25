Read full article on original website
rewind1051.com
Waynesboro police make arrest for armed robbery
Waynesboro Police have made an arrest in connection with an armed robbery that happened earlier this month. According to a news release, 33-year-old Joshua Rollings Hodgson is charged with six counts, including three felonies. During the early morning hours of October 13th, officers responded to the 1000 block of Shenandoah...
theriver953.com
Harrisonburg Police arrest 3 in fatal shooting
Oct. 24 around 11 a.m. Harrisonburg Police report responding to a 38-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on Community Street. Despite immediate treatment by Emergency Medical Personnel the unidentified victim succumbed to his wounds at the scene. The subsequent investigation revealed that the victim and assailants knew one another,...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: Sheriff’s Office investigating reported overnight shooting
A 28-year-old man was shot on Old Goose Creek Road in the Staunton area early Friday, and Augusta County authorities are trying to figure out what happened. A press release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies were unable to locate any evidence of the shooting from canvassing the area.
53-year-old Albemarle man killed in shooting has been identified
An Albemarle man who was shot and killed in a domestic dispute on Tuesday has been identified.
cbs19news
Albemarle County homicide victim identified
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department has released the identity of a person who was killed in a shooting earlier this week. On Tuesday, officers responded to a domestic disturbance call on Stony Point Road and found a person who had died of a gunshot wound.
cbs19news
Former FCCW employee facing charges
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Henrico County resident is facing charges in Fluvanna County. Online court records show Andrew Edward Reilly is facing three counts of an officer having carnal knowledge of a prisoner or prisoners. WTVR reports these charges stem from incidents in 2020 and 2021, while...
969wsig.com
New scam has callers claiming to be Waynesboro police
Another day, another scam alert. This one from the Waynesboro Police Department. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, community members have reported receiving phone calls from a person identifying themselves as from the Waynesboro Sheriffs’ office or Waynesboro Police Department. The scammer states that they...
Case for man charged in death of Bridgewater College officers moved to grand jury
The man who was charged in the death of two Bridgewater College campus officers in February is being moved to a grand jury, a judge ruled on Wednesday.
WHSV
Man shot in the arm in Augusta County early Friday morning
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A 28-year-old man was shot in the left arm Friday just after 1:30 a.m. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office responded to Augusta Health where they interviewed the man who was shot. Deputies were told the shooting happened on Old Goose Creek Road. Deputies searched...
Augusta Free Press
Nelson County: Sheriff’s Office vehicle struck while deputy assisting motorist on Route 29
A Nelson County deputy’s patrol car was struck by another vehicle Saturday morning while a deputy was assisting a disabled motorist. The accident occurred on Route 29 in the area of Oak Ridge Road in Arrington. The deputy was out of their patrol vehicle with emergency equipment activated when...
WHSV
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office: Missing juvenile found
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Audrey Rose Ingram was found safe on Friday. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reported earlier Friday morning that they were asking for the public’s help with locating a runaway 16-year-old who was last seen Oct. 27 at her Craigsville home.
Augusta Free Press
Update: Virginia State Police ID victim in single-vehicle fatal crash in Albemarle County
A Charlottesville man has been ID’d as the victim in a single-vehicle fatal crash reported on Interstate 64 in Albemarle County on Sunday morning. Samiullah Rostaqi, 24, was ejected from the car and died at the scene of the crash at the 117 mile marker, according to State Police.
WHSV
Three arrested following Monday homicide in Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department has made three arrests in connection with a homicide investigation following a fatal Monday shooting on Community Street. The suspects – Lewis Bailey, 35, most recently of Harrisonburg; Jornileyah McCornell, 20, of Penn Laird; and Genesis McCornell, 18, of Penn Laird –...
WSLS
Man accused of killing two Bridgewater College campus officers to go before grand jury
BRIDGEWATER, Va. – A grand jury will hear the charges against a man accused of shooting and killing two Bridgewater College campus officers. Around 1:20 p.m. on February 1, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the college for the report of an active shooter on campus, as we reported. The initial report said two officers were shot and the suspect, who was armed, fled the scene.
cbs19news
Police identify individual killed in shooting at Charlottesville Downtown Mall
UPDATE: On Oct 23 at approximately 1 a.m. Charlottesville Police have responded to a shots fired report near the 200 block of West Main St. Two male individuals were involved in an altercation that occurred inside a bar where shots were fired. More shots were then fired outside of the...
wina.com
Albemarle man in custody for Homer statue noose incident on Lawn
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – UVa Police has in custody a suspect accused of putting a noose around the Homer statue’s neck on the Lawn back on September 7. In consultation with Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney Jim Hingeley, police Monday took into custody 34-year old Shane Dennis of Albemarle County. He’s charged with “displaying a noose on the property of another or a highway or other public place with intent to intimidate”. It’s a Class 6 felony that could carry 1-to-5 years in jail, and a fine up to $2500.
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: Police identify victim in early Sunday-morning shooting downtown
Charlottesville Police have ID’d the victim in an early Sunday-morning shooting on West Main Street downtown. Devonn J. Wilson suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the 1 a.m. incident that started as an altercation in an unnamed bar. Two female bystanders were struck by gunfire and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according...
NBC 29 News
ACPD: Albemarle Co. woman charged with murder
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Police are charging an Albemarle County woman with second-degree murder, as well as use or display of a firearm in committing a felony. The Albemarle County Police Department announced Tuesday, October 25, that emergency responders were called out to the 2100 block of Stony Point Road around 8:30 a.m. for a reported domestic disturbance. When they arrived 15 minutes later they found a person dead from a gunshot to the head.
cbs19news
Charlottesville man killed in Albemarle County crash
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police reports a Charlottesville man was killed in an Albemarle County crash earlier this week. According to police, the crash occurred around 8:55 a.m. on Sunday at the 117-mile marker on Interstate 64. A 2004 Lexus ES heading east on the...
One killed, 2 injured in shooting in Charlottesville
One person is dead and two are in the hospital after a shooting in Charlottesville.
