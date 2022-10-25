ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manage holiday grief with Gilda’s Club

By Sharon Wren
 4 days ago

The holidays can be an especially tough time for anyone who has lost a loved one. Deciding to keep or change traditions can be overwhelming. What can you do if you don’t have the energy for it all?

Gilda’s Club is hosting a free workshop on grief and the holidays for anyone impacted by a death due to cancer on Thursday, November 3 from 6-7 p.m. at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Moline Clubhouse, 600 John Deere Road Suite 101 in Moline. Kayla Arkebauer, Gilda’s Club Quad Cities MSW Intern, will discuss tools to help get people deal with complex emotions and get through this holiday season.

This workshop is being offered in-person and registration is required. Sign up by clicking here . For more information, call Gilda’s Club at (563) 326-7504 or email gc@gildasclubqc.org . Learn more about the programs at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities by clicking here .

