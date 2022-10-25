ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Kids Say the Darnedest Things – Montana Edition

I haven’t been to an elementary school for pick-up times, literally since I was a kid myself. Because I don’t have children of my own, I like to ask kids thoughtful and random questions. Their imaginations run wild and that’s exactly what first-grader Brinley brought to the table at West Elementary.
Video of Foster Kitten's Tiny Halloween Costumes Is Everything

Sometimes you'll just run across a video that you want to share with everyone you know because it's just...that...cute. Cat lovers, this is your time because the video that @Fostercatsofsac posted is just one of those videos. Get ready for cuteness overload because this tiny foster kitten named Lavender getting...
Spirit Isn’t Happy with Halloween Costume Memes, Creates ‘Review Team’

If you haven't picked out your Halloween costume yet, perhaps you could be a "Vinyl Snob," "Middle-Aged Musician" or "That Guy From Papa Roach." They're just some of the hilarious ideas from the Spirit Halloween meme dump that has taken over social media the past few weeks, poking fun at the seasonal store's very specific prepackaged costumes.
Brady Inadvertently Leads John to the Truth — and Halloween Gets Awkward For Certain Couples of Salem

Holly runs into Eric’s arms at Basic Black. He twirls her around and proclaims she looks terrific. He looks at Nicole and says, “So do you.” Eric takes photos of the little girl, who invites him to the Square for Halloween. Eric says he has to work, and then Nicole gets a message. She has to work as well. Holly wonders who will take her Trick or Treating.
Halloween 'Broombas' Are Going Viral on TikTok Right Now

When it comes to easy Halloween projects, you can always count on TikTok. The app is home to countless brilliant ideas, from "bubbling" cauldrons to spooky art makeovers. But lately, one DIY has been especially popular on TikTok, and it's known as the "broomba." If you're unfamiliar with a broomba,...
Two Pitbulls Show Off The Cuter Side of Halloween In These Costumes

It’s the time of year to dress up your pampered pooches in the cutest and most adorable costumes. There is nothing as cute as a dog wearing a costume. There are so many to choose from, and this is the perfect time to let your dog shine. Two Pitbulls named Knight and Aston make wearing costumes look fashionable. These two adorable dogs can wear anything.
Idaho Fish and Game to stock Filer Kids Pond with 900 Rainbow Trout

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Filer Kids Pond is getting a big influx of catchable trout, coming next month. Hatchery personnel from Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Region will be stocking approximately 900 10″ - 12″ catchable-sized rainbow trout in November. With 450 coming to the...
Samoyed and Owner Have The Best Matching Halloween Costumes

It’s that spooky time of the season. The time to dress up in costume and have fun. This is the perfect time for all pet parents to dress up their dogs in a cute, adorable, and maybe a tiny bit scary Halloween costume. It’s time to get ready for ghosts, ghouls, and goblins.
North Idaho College cancels all ages drag show

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The North Idaho College Gender & Sexuality Alliance has canceled an all-ages drag show that was scheduled for this Friday Oct. 28th. The event was canceled after a flood of emails were sent to the college and the Board of Trustees citing concern for the "all ages welcome" print on the flyers. The GSA club did remove the print, however, the event has since been canceled as seen on their digital flyer posted to the group's Facebook page.
Show Us Your Adorable Dog Costumes For Halloween

Halloween is only 10 days away, folks. Halloween is quickly approaching, and it got me thinking as to what I'll be dressing my dog, Trouble, this year. I'm thinking she'll dress up as either Batgirl (since she has the ears for it) or Ghostbusters, since it's essentially a sweater, but I have yet to decide.
