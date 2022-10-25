Read full article on original website
Early voting begins in New York
Early voting season is kicking off. Early voting is just like voting on election day and news 10 took it the polls to find out how things are shaping up. Early voting runs from October 29 through November 6. Saturday in Niskayuna they saw over 500 voters there. “This being...
You could vote for a greener NY Nov. 8
As we head to the polls New Yorkers have the option to vote for a deal that could strike up a greener future, however some say it's too costly. It will be listed as "Prop 1, The Environmental Bond Act" on your ballot come November 8. This is a $4.2 billion investment in clean water, air and the environment.
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Oct. 28-30
The weekend is almost here! From performances to a pub crawl to Albany Comic Con, there are quite a few things happening on October 28, 29, and 30.
NYS funds child support for domestic violence survivors
The New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance and Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence announced that more than $350,000 has been awarded to NYS to implement comprehensive services for victims and survivors of domestic violence who need assistance accessing child support. NYS states the funding will enable OTDA's Child Support Services Program to ensure all New Yorkers can pursue child support.
NYAG reminds public to apply for loan forgiveness
New York Attorney General Letitia James reminds public servants to apply for the Limited Waiver Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) Program. The deadline to apply to the program is October 31.
Invasive species found in Moreau Lake State Park
MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) - When there's a threat to a local environment, everyone has a part to play - and an area to search. That's how 48 people - some professionals, some volunteers - wound up surveying over 650 acres of land in Moreau Lake State Park last month.
Groups to US: Protect Nevada flower from mine or face court
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Conservationists who won a court order against U.S. wildlife officials say they’ll sue them again for failing to protect a Nevada wildflower whose last remaining habitat could be destroyed by a lithium mine. The Center for Biological Diversity filed a formal 60-day notice this...
Berkshire Health Systems mandates bivalent booster
Employees of Berkshire Health Systems have until the end of December to get the most recent booster shot.
Regional Food Bank finds new methods to combat hunger
Despite challenges created by the pandemic and inflation in the United States, the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York has remained faithful to its mission of alleviating hunger.
Shooting suspect charged for previous incident
On Thursday, October 27, Bennington Police Department took Bennington shooting suspect, Elliot Russell into custody in Hoosick Falls. According to the Hoosick Falls Police Department, Russell was allegedly involved in a separate incident on October 22.
