NEWS10 ABC

Early voting begins in New York

Early voting season is kicking off. Early voting is just like voting on election day and news 10 took it the polls to find out how things are shaping up. Early voting runs from October 29 through November 6. Saturday in Niskayuna they saw over 500 voters there. “This being...
NISKAYUNA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

You could vote for a greener NY Nov. 8

As we head to the polls New Yorkers have the option to vote for a deal that could strike up a greener future, however some say it's too costly.  It will be listed as "Prop 1, The Environmental Bond Act" on your ballot come November 8. This is a $4.2 billion investment in clean water, air and the environment.
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWS10 ABC

NYS funds child support for domestic violence survivors

The New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance and Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence announced that more than $350,000 has been awarded to NYS to implement comprehensive services for victims and survivors of domestic violence who need assistance accessing child support. NYS states the funding will enable OTDA's Child Support Services Program to ensure all New Yorkers can pursue child support.
NEWS10 ABC

Invasive species found in Moreau Lake State Park

MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) - When there's a threat to a local environment, everyone has a part to play - and an area to search. That's how 48 people - some professionals, some volunteers - wound up surveying over 650 acres of land in Moreau Lake State Park last month.
MOREAU, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Groups to US: Protect Nevada flower from mine or face court

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Conservationists who won a court order against U.S. wildlife officials say they’ll sue them again for failing to protect a Nevada wildflower whose last remaining habitat could be destroyed by a lithium mine. The Center for Biological Diversity filed a formal 60-day notice this...
RENO, NV

