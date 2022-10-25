Read full article on original website
Android Authority
How to delete your search history on Android
Clearing your search history on Android has never been easier. If you are an Android user, deleting your search history is very simple. Furthered by the fact that Google owns and develops Android, the company makes it very easy to access your past search information and clear it. Let’s go over how to delete your search history on Android.
New Samsung Galaxy phone suddenly sounds like the smart Android buy
Rumored specs for the incoming Samsung Galaxy M54 have broken cover
Android Authority
Here's when your Galaxy smartphone will likely get Android 13
Samsung has released a roadmap for the rollout of One UI 5. Samsung is starting to roll out the stable version of One UI 5 to its phones. Only the S22 lineup has received the update so far. The update will be coming to Samsung’s other devices later in the...
Gizmodo
Samsung Explains When Android 13 Will Rollout to Galaxy Devices
When Apple launches a software update on the iPhone, everyone gets it simultaneously. But on the Android side of things, it’s dependent on individual manufacturers. For instance, Samsung’s Android 13 update wasn’t announced until two weeks ago, nearly two months after Google debuted it for the Pixel devices. It’s only now we’re learning when each device will get its bump.
notebookcheck.net
One UI 5: Samsung confirms Android 13 distribution to 49 smartphones and tablets by February 2023
On Monday, Samsung started distributing One UI 5 to the Galaxy S22 series, including the entry-level Galaxy S22. Now, SamMobile has shared a schedule for the rollout of the Android 13-based update to another 48 devices, including numerous tablet models. For reference, the website has published a screenshot written in Korean, implying that the timings only apply to Samsung's home market.
Android Authority
Apple concedes to EU law, iPhones will get USB-C ports
Apple will "have to comply" with the new rule, the company's Marketing Chief said at a conference. Apple’s Marketing Chief has said that the company would have to comply with the European Union’s USB-C law. Bloomberg reports that Apple will switch from Lightning to USB-C ports on iPhones...
Digital Trends
Google’s AirPods rivals, the Pixel Buds Pro, are now $50 off
If you’re an Android person, then you’re likely already aware of Google’s excellent range of Pixel smartphones. Recently, the software giant (that also makes hardware now) released a pair of true wireless earbuds to complement its phone lineup. Google’s Pixel Buds Pro aren’t just great rivals to the iconic Apple AirPods — they’re among the best true wireless earbuds money can buy — and they’re on sale right now for a 25% discount that knocks them down to $150. That’s a $50 savings off their usual $200 sticker price, and here’s why you should buy them.
Android Authority
Daily Authority: Ex-Windows chief reminisces Windows 8, 10 years later
Talking Windows 8 after a decade, a new venture by the father of Android, and more tech news of the day. 🌅 Good morning, good people of tech. I started watching Andor on Disney Plus just yesterday and spent the entire night finishing all eight episodes available on the streaming platform. Isn’t it the best Star Wars show in a long time? Anyway, let’s get onto business with the big tech stories of the day.
Android Authority
The Galaxy S22 is on course to make more cash than the S21
Samsung's latest foldable phones also delivered more sales growth compared to previous models. Samsung confirmed that the S22 series delivered more revenue growth this quarter than the S21 series. This suggests stronger sales or more premium models being sold compared to last year. “The Galaxy S22 series, launched in the...
Android Authority
Samsung's new 'Maintenance Mode' protects privacy as your device is repaired
Maintenance Mode is a new feature aimed at protecting privacy. Samsung is releasing a new Maintenance Mode feature with One UI 5. Maintenance Mode creates a new user profile set with restrictions. The feature hides sensitive information from the people repairing your device. Whether you cracked your screen or there’s...
Android Authority
Now 200MP cameras are coming to budget phones
The Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus will have a 200MP camera when it's unveiled later this week. The upcoming Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus will offer a 200MP main camera. This camera is inferior on paper to 200MP sensors seen on previous phones. Motorola was first to bring a 200MP...
Android Authority
Apple says iMessage on Android 'seemed like a throwaway'
No, it wasn't at all about ensuring more iPhone sales... An Apple executive has explained why iMessage isn’t on Android. The executive claimed that an Android port would’ve held back innovation. He added that an Android port “seemed like a throwaway.”. Apple’s iMessage is limited to iOS...
Android Authority
Is Google Drive secure for file storage? What you need to know
You can trust Google Drive to secure your files, but only if you take some precautions first. If you already use Google services like Gmail, Docs, and Photos, chances are that you’ve also used Google Drive, the company’s cloud storage offering. You get 15GB of Google Drive storage for free, but if you need more, you can also pay extra for a Google One subscription. That gets you between 100GB and 2TB of storage for a fixed monthly fee. But should you trust Google Drive with your digital life and is it secure enough for sensitive documents and files? Here’s what you need to know.
Phone Arena
This is Motorola's next big Edge phone for the US... with a stylus in tow
After placing nearly all of its eggs in the Moto G basket for a couple of years and managing to boost its overall smartphone shipments both around the world and in the crucial US market primarily thanks to the success of this mid-range product lineup, Motorola appears to be focusing more and more on the Edge family these days.
yankodesign.com
Samsung launches China-specific ‘luxury’ versions of their foldables, called the W23 and W23 Flip
It seems like China is the place to be if you’re a fan of foldables. While the flexible smartphone trend hasn’t really caught fire globally, it looks like the Asians have an affinity for bending electronics. Samsung just announced two foldables that will be exclusive to their Chinese audience. Dubbed the W23 and the W23 Flip, the smartphones are ‘high-end’ versions of the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4. Priced at 9,999 yuan (US$1,386) and 15,999 yuan (US$2,217), respectively, the models have higher specs than their global counterparts and come with a modified design that showcases golden accents, a China-specific theme, and even a redesigned S-Pen with black and gold highlights.
Android Authority
How to turn off 5G on your Android phone
Here's how to disconnect from the 5G network when you don't need it. The 5G network promises faster data speeds and lower latency connections, but the tradeoff is that you may notice your battery draining faster than usual. Additionally, 5G still isn’t very prominent outside of major cities in the US and Europe. If you do have it, you may opt to connect to 4G LTE networks instead. Here’s how to turn off 5G connections on your Android phone.
Android Authority
A guide to Google's Digital Wellbeing
Is your phone taking up too much of your time? Here's how to unplug. As technology becomes increasingly integrated into everything we do, it can sometimes distract us from the things that matter most to us. What was intended to be a tool to serve our needs can sometimes feel like the opposite; a stream of constant interruptions that demand our attention. Ideally, technology should improve life, not distract from it. Digital Wellbeing is a tool to help reduce the impact of devices and digital services on people’s mental, physical, social, and emotional health.
Digital Trends
Apple may be working on a supersized iPad for 2023
Rumors have been making the internet rounds that Apple is making an iPad bigger than we’ve ever seen. Now, one report claims that we might be getting a 16-inch version of the tablet soon — like, 2023 soon. According to a report from The Information, the oversized iPad could be launching in Q4 2023, which would make sense with Apple’s current iPad announcement and release schedule.
Digital Trends
What Google needs to do to make the Pixel Watch 2 worth buying
The Google Pixel Watch is a missed opportunity, and while there’s nothing wrong with its simple minimalist design and basic features, we think Google could have done much better — especially given its price. Although a sequel won’t arrive for a while yet, we’ve already got plenty of...
This cheap Android phone charges to 100% in just nine minutes
The Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition is packed with features that defy its' price point
