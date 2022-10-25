ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Retrial for Norfolk officer accused of voluntary manslaughter begins in Chesapeake

By Jane Alvarez-Wertz, Kiahnna Patterson
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kTOeM_0ilzz3KW00

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A retrial for a Norfolk police officer accused of voluntary manslaughter begins Tuesday in Chesapeake.

Edmund Hoyt’s first trial, just this past August, ended in a mistrial.

PREVIOUS: Case against Norfolk police officer ends in hung jury

Hoyt is accused of killing Kelvin White during a confrontation in January 2020. Hoyt was off-duty when he received a call from his wife about a man threatening her. She was with their two young children near the Food Lion on Bainbridge Boulevard.

Hoyt has claimed self-defense in his case.

He testified during his first trial that when he arrived on scene, White had a knife and started coming toward him. He was choked up on the stand as he described taking the first shot, which he said had no effect on White, who had a backpack on his chest, with books in it. He said White kept advancing, so he fired more shots.

The Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney argued Hoyt unjustly attacked a mentally ill man.

Ultimately, the jury could not agree on a verdict.

WAVY News 10’s Kiahnna Patterson was in the courtroom for Tuesday’s proceedings.

The jury was selected Tuesday after lunchtime. It is made up of seven women and six men. One juror is a Black man. This was a concern for the Commonwealth during the last jury selection.

Kelvin White’s family says the retrial is off to a better start with one Black man on the jury, however his family feels it is unfair. His family hired Attorney Amina Matheny-Willard to ask the Chesapeake Commonwealth’s Attorney Matthew Hamel to upgrade Hoyt’s charge to murder, following the hung jury. Hoyt is currently charged with manslaughter.

“They are painting my brother out to be some evil aggressor,” said Gerard White, Kelvin’s brother. “I am very disappointed. My family and mother are so very disappointed.”

Matheny-Willard issued a statement regarding the case.

By deciding to charge Hoyt with manslaughter, you are taking the responsibility and duty
away from the jury of finding him guilty of either manslaughter or murder. As you
know, if you charge Hoyt with murder, the jury can decide whether he is guilty of
manslaughter or murder. By charging him with manslaughter, you have taken murder
off the table. This is fundamentally unfair.

As an African-American attorney, representing an African-American family on behalf of
an African-American victim, we are deeply, deeply disturbed that your office has taken
this position. You have made a bold statement that Black lives do not matter in Chesapeake, Virginia.

Amina Matheny-Willard, Attorney sent Oct. 2

On Day 1, the jury reviewed body camera videos and heard from the first officers on the scene following the deadly shooting. Two officers testified that White was face down in handcuffs when paramedics arrived, but he was still alive. He later died at the hospital. An officer said upon his death it was considered a homicide investigation.

Hoyt’s attorney said he acted in self-defense after his wife’s frantic call. Hoyt was scratched on the face and neck during the confrontation. Jurors also saw pictures of the homemade body armor and three blades found at the scene. Hoyt’s wife is expected to take the stand; she was instructed to stay out of the courtroom after the jury was selected.

The Commonwealth maintains Hoyt actions are an “unlawful killing.” The state explains Hoyt is rightfully charged with manslaughter because he “made a decision that he did not have to make” and he was not in danger. Hoyt shot White eight times, three bullets struck his body. During this trial, the Commonwealth plans to present 30 pieces of evidence, along with witness testimony and autopsy results.

The trial is expected to last three to four days. 10 On Your Side Lauryn Moss will continue to cover the trial Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach Police investigating multi-vehicle crash

Virginia Beach Police investigating multi-vehicle …. Opponents of Port 460 project in Suffolk file lawsuit. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Legacy Lounge owners back in court, fighting to get …. WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Mother now faces murder charge in 2-year-old’s death …. WAVY News 10's...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Man dies from late night hit-and-run in Hampton

Mid-term election early voting in Virginia Beach …. WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Art and other integrative therapies help breast cancer …. WAVY News 10's Stephanie Hudson reports. Admirals will represent other Hampton Roads cities …. WAVY News 10 Meteorologist Ricky Matthews reports. Man dies from late night hit-and-run...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Mother now faces murder charge in 2-year-old’s death in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The mother of a 2-year-old girl found dead back in August at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront has now been charged with murder. The Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office had requested the upgraded second-degree murder charge for Leandra Andrade after the medical examiner recently classified her daughter’s death as a homicide. The exact cause of death has not been shared at this time.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Granby student faces weapons charges

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A 16-year-old Granby High School student faces multiple charges after being found with a weapon on school property Wednesday. Around 11:30 a.m., a school resource officer at the school responded to a report of a student in possession of a weapon, according to Norfolk Police. During the investigation, a handgun was recovered from the student’s backpack.
NORFOLK, VA
viatravelers.com

22 Fun & Best Things to Do in Norfolk, Virginia

The coastal city of Norfolk, Virginia, sits a short three miles east of Portsmith and 19 miles west of Virginia Beach. It is protected by the Lafayette River to the north and the south branch of the Elizabeth River. Norfolk is known as a Military town primarily because it is...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

48K+
Followers
21K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy