wevv.com
Evansville's Mickey's Kingdom playground turns 4-years-old
A popular playground in the Evansville riverfront area is celebrating a milestone Thursday. Officials with Mickey's Kingdom Park said the playground was turning 4-years-old on Thursday. The 21,000 square-foot playground was dedicated and opened back on Oct. 27, 2018. The park was built from the ground up by volunteers using...
wevv.com
City of Sturgis releases trick-or-treat hours, Halloween schedule
City officials in Sturgis, Kentucky, have announced trick-or-treating hours and other plans for Halloween this year. The city says that city-wide trick-or-treating will take place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 - Halloween. They say that trunk-or-treat will also take place along Adam Street from 5...
wevv.com
Trunk or Treat event at Owensboro's Dugan Best coming up
There's a Halloween event happening on Saturday for families in Owensboro, Kentucky. The second-annual "Halloween Trunk or Treat and Carnival in the Park" will happen at Dugan Best Recreation Center in Owensboro from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. Organizers are encouraging people to get dressed up and enjoy...
14news.com
Evansville haunted house brings more than 40 years of scares
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Halloween is less than a week away, meaning those looking for a good scare have one more weekend to enjoy a spooky Tri-State tradition. The Old Courthouse Catacombs in the old Vanderburgh County courthouse has been a Tri-State staple for over 40 years. The owner says he’s worked hard to make sure people want to come back year after year.
wevv.com
City of Princeton sets Halloween trick-or-treating hours
City officials in Princeton, Indiana, have announced trick-or-treating hours ahead of Halloween. The city says candy collectors should go door-to-door from the hours of 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The city's recommended trick-or-treating times apply to Sunday, Oct. 30, and of course Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31. Residents who would...
wevv.com
Hours set for trick-or-treating in downtown Henderson
City officials in Henderson, Kentucky, are inviting the community to a family-friendly trick-or-treating event this Halloween. The Henderson Chamber of Commerce says trick-or-treating will take place in downtown Henderson on Monday, Oct. 31, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The trick-or-treating offering has taken place in the city's downtown for...
Lost wallet makes journey back home
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) Losing a wallet during a football game would cause many people to lose hope. One man in Newburgh did, until a good Samaritan came along. “I thought I lost all of my money and the thoughts of identity theft started going through my head,” says Greg Day. Day and his wife took […]
“Walking to Nana’s”, children’s long walk lands mother in jail
The Evansville Police Department says it arrested Riley Jarboe-Decker, 26, of Evansville, Monday afternoon after officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Adams Avenue for a found person, or two.
wevv.com
River Kitty Cat Cafe Temporarily closes lounge due to illness
Unfortunate news for the River Kitty Cat Café in Downtown Evansville. Shop officials say they have confirmed some illness in their cat lounge. It's an illness only transmissible between cats and not spread to humans. The lounge area will need to close for two weeks while owners monitor the...
14news.com
Dozens of double rainbow photos sent in by viewers
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several viewers spotted bright rainbows Tuesday in many parts of the Tri-State. It was in the evening around 5:30, and many even captured a double rainbow. The views came after our rainy day, and the position of the sun allowed for those bright colors to pop.
See the Menu for the New Korean Restaurant Looking to Open on Evansville’s East Side Next Week
Evansville will soon have a new option when it comes to enjoying Korean cuisine as the owners of a new restaurant say they are "working hard" to have it ready to open its doors to the public "next week" (the week of October 31st, 2022). JUMAK Korean Restaurant to Open...
wevv.com
Newburgh woman receives hundreds of cards for her 103rd birthday
A Newburgh, Indiana woman is celebrating another milestone birthday this weekend. Jean Merhle will turn 103-years-old on Sunday. To celebrate, Primrose Retirement Community held a card party for Merhle on Monday afternoon. During the party, Merhle received hundreds of cards from community members wishing her a very happy birthday. 44News...
Police presence near Stringtown School leaves parents anxious
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police were called to Stringtown Road around 7:30 this morning. The caller reported that they thought they had seen a person walking near Stringtown school carrying a gun. When officers got to the scene they found two juveniles in possession of a BB-gun and some illegal drugs. Police say there is […]
Krampus Will Appear in Evansville Indiana for Photos this Holiday Season
We are all familiar with the family holiday tradition of taking the kids to visit Santa. You sit them on his lap. They tell him their wishlist for the season and you get a cute photo to share on social media. As wholesome and wonderful as all of that is, one Evansville business is bringing the darker side of the holiday season to life with photo opportunities with Krampus.
Life-saving devices make their way to local first responders
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Wednesday, dozens of local first responders and emergency organizations received donations that could help further save lives. Deaconess’ ‘”HeartSaver” program donated 150 AED’s to the agencies. In total, the Evansville Police Department were given 17 AED’s and the Henderson Police Department received 34. Officials with Henderson Police say they now have […]
wevv.com
Local Veteran raising money for troops using Halloween decorations
Veteran Alan Bedell and his family decorate their home located at 1520 Hollywood Ave. every year for Halloween. They call it, the Howell Manor. The Bedells do it as a way to celebrate the holiday and to raise money for different causes and organizations in the community. This year Alan...
wevv.com
City of Madisonville starting loose leaf collections in mid November
City officials in Madisonville, Kentucky, have made plans to begin loose leaf collection services. The city said Wednesday that loose leaf collection would begin on Monday, Nov. 14. According to the city, loose leaves will be collected on the same day as the customer's trash pickup, with the collection cycle...
wevv.com
Warrick Humane Society offering holiday pet pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus
The Warrick Humane Society in Warrick County, Indiana, is raising funds through a fun holiday activity for pets and their owners. The humane society says it will be hosting a pet pictures event featuring Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. Pets and the entire family is invited to attend the weekend...
wevv.com
Florida man charged in Evansville mall assault that sent victim to the hospital
A man was arrested in Evansville, Indiana in connection with an attack at a local mall that sent another man to the hospital. Police say the assault happened back on Oct. 17 at Eastland Mall, where an older man was assaulted and taken to the hospital by ambulance. Police say that the victim had been struck in the face, causing him to fall over and lose consciousness.
wevv.com
Christmas-themed murder mystery dinner coming to the Owensboro Convention Center
There's a Christmas-themed murder mystery dinner scheduled in Owensboro, Kentucky. "The Most Wonderful Crime of the Year Murder Mystery Dinner" is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 16 at the Owensboro Convention Center. Doors will open for the event at 6 p.m., with the murder mystery program beginning at 7 p.m. Organizers...
