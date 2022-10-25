The video above is NBC4’s original report of Tenpenny falsely claiming that the COVID-19 vaccine can lead to magnetism. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Cleveland doctor who falsely claimed coronavirus vaccines cause magnetism is under investigation by the state medical board. Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, an osteopathic physician, is at risk of losing her license after […]

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO