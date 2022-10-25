ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Insurance deductible assistance available for some Charlotte County residents

By Mariana Ortiz
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — In response to the disaster caused by Hurricane Ian, the State Housing Initiatives Partnership Disaster Assistance (SHIP) program will assist those who meet needs not covered by insurance or FEMA.

Charlotte County Disaster Assistance program opened on Tuesday and will remain open until funds are available.

SHIP disaster funds will be available for those who need deductibles for rehabilitation of homes covered under homeowners’ insurance as well as temporary or permanent relocation assistance and other disaster-related unmet needs.

Proof of U.S. citizenship (or legal alien status) and full-time and permanent Charlotte County residency are required. The property must be a primary residence, and an income eligibility restriction applies.

A maximum grant of $12,000 will be awarded.

For forms, contacts and more information, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/ship or the Housing department page.

Related
fox13news.com

Hundreds of Hurricane Ian survivors denied FEMA help after being approved

NORTH PORT, Fla. - Hundreds of survivors of Hurricane Ian applied for FEMA's help. They were approved, but the money never came and neither did an explanation. Pam Johnson and her husband, who are North Port residents, waited weeks for the money they needed – only to find out it's not going to come. The couple rode out the hurricane in their home of 22 years as the wind howled around them and grew stronger.
NORTH PORT, FL
First Coast News

DeSantis: Debris removal expedited on private, commercial properties amid ongoing cleanup

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke at a news conference in Fort Myers on Wednesday where he announced new Hurricane Ian relief efforts. According to the governor, for the first time ever the state of Florida and the Federal Emergency Management Agency has come to an agreement to expedite debris removal on private and commercial properties in the most impacted areas like Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel.
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

DeSantis Announces FEMA Program for Those Affected by Hurricane Ian

Following the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the three levels of government (local, state, and federal) have come together to provide resources for Floridians in need. Today, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) announced the initiative to “identify and remove vessels and other debris from waterways ad expedite the removal of debris on private and commercial properties” to allow the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) satellite imagery to be more effective.
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Charlotte County to ask FEMA for private road debris removal

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County is working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to obtain approval to reimburse the county for removing debris from private roads. Currently the county is not picking up debris from private roads because it does not have an assurance from FEMA that will...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Florida Weekly

Homeowners should know of roofers’ licensing, budget

When repair teams from Crowther Roofing & Cooling arrived on Sanibel Island the day after Hurricane Ian, they saw homes with roofs mangled to mere matchsticks and massive air-conditioning units lifted from condo rooftops and deposited in adjoining parking lots. They saw homes without roofs and one still perfectly intact, a job they’d completed just two years ago.
WINKNEWS.com

Possible mold in North Fort Myers shelter

Businesses have said they’re fed up with what’s happening outside the North Fort Myers shelter, claiming they’re being impacted by people using drugs and others bothering customers. It’s only been open for a week, but over the last several days, people have complained about the conditions inside....
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
floridapolitics.com

FEMA, Gov. DeSantis reach deal to speed up debris removal in areas hard-hit by Ian

State officials also announced new programs for debris removal and housing assistance for Ian victims. Contractors hired by the state and federal government to remove debris left by Hurricane Ian in hard-hit areas can now be reimbursed for removing wreckage from private and commercial property, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced. The...
WINKNEWS.com

Work from home impossible due to Ian-related internet outage

Trying to work from home without an internet connection is nearly impossible. That’s the reality for people who have gone a month without a way to get on the web. Yadi Mendez was fired because she couldn’t perform her job without internet access. “It’s the type of job...
CAPE CORAL, FL
