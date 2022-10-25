Insurance deductible assistance available for some Charlotte County residents

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — In response to the disaster caused by Hurricane Ian, the State Housing Initiatives Partnership Disaster Assistance (SHIP) program will assist those who meet needs not covered by insurance or FEMA.

Charlotte County Disaster Assistance program opened on Tuesday and will remain open until funds are available.

SHIP disaster funds will be available for those who need deductibles for rehabilitation of homes covered under homeowners’ insurance as well as temporary or permanent relocation assistance and other disaster-related unmet needs.

Proof of U.S. citizenship (or legal alien status) and full-time and permanent Charlotte County residency are required. The property must be a primary residence, and an income eligibility restriction applies.

A maximum grant of $12,000 will be awarded.

For forms, contacts and more information, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/ship or the Housing department page.