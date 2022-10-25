ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Crash blocks northbound lanes of East Marginal Way S

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xxsTd_0ilzy6s400

SEATTLE — All northbound lanes of East Marginal Way South in South Seattle were blocked after a crash Tuesday morning.

The closure was at South Hudson Street.

At 8:23 a.m., Seattle fire said a three-car crash happened at Alaska Way South. One person was trapped in their vehicle.

Firefighters had to rescue the victim, who was stable while they were being evaluated by medics.

The injured person was taken to a hospital.

The lanes reopened shortly after 9 a.m.

More news from KIRO 7

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man shot in the leg at Belltown apartment

SEATTLE — A man was hospitalized Friday after he was shot at an apartment in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood, according to police. The 50-year-old victim called 911 at about 5:30 p.m. to report that he had been shot. Officers responded to the apartment in the 2200 block of 4th...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

2 fatal car-pedestrian crashes jam traffic in South Seattle

SEATTLE — Two crashes in which cars struck and killed pedestrians caused long backups in South Seattle Thursday morning. The first crash happened at around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday. All lanes of northbound State Route 509 in South Seattle were closed south of the First Avenue South Bridge, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
SEATTLE, WA
rtands.com

Worker suffers traumatic injuries on Sound Transit project

A worker on Sound Transit’s Mountlake Terrace light rail segment is in critical condition after a concrete wall panel fell on him. The panel struck the worker late in the morning on Oct. 27 near 212th Street SW and I-5. The man was tending to a retaining wall at ground level for the Mountlake Terrace light rail project. Sound Transit said it will be working closely with the contractor and authorities to investigate the accident and identify appropriate responses.
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
Chronicle

Small Plane Crash Lands in Pierce County Field

A small two-seater plane crash landed Wednesday afternoon and flipped onto its wings in a field southeast of Tacoma, in the Waller area of Pierce County, according to the Sheriff's Department. The pilot was the only occupant of the plane, and he was not injured, Sheriff's Department spokesperson Sgt. Darren...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
bellevuereporter.com

Big drug bust; unvaxxed firefighters return to work; teens steal car and fire gun | King County Local Dive

In this week’s episode, three Kent men are among 17 people facing federal drug charges for allegedly trafficking more than 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine and hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills; firefighters at South King Fire and Rescue who were let go because of the vaccine mandate will be allowed to return to work; four juveniles were arrested in an incident involving gunshots, a stolen car and a pursuit.
KING COUNTY, WA
Tri-City Herald

Video shows car slamming into Tacoma pot shop. Thieves then shoot it out with guard

Three car loads of thieves drove a vehicle into a Tacoma cannabis store early Friday and then exchanged gunfire with the shop’s guard, Tacoma police said. As one vehicle rammed into the store’s front doors in the 2600 block of Pacific Avenue, two others pulled up. The ramming vehicle drove the length of the store before stopping against a wall. The business was closed at the time.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Neighbors help rescue three people from Marysville house fire

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — The Maysville Fire District said three people were taken to the hospital Thursday evening after they were injured in a house fire. Neighbors called 911 shortly before 9 p.m. to report that a house was on fire with people possibly inside. When firefighters arrived, they found fire and smoke coming from the home. All three people inside were able to escape and were being helped by their neighbors.
MARYSVILLE, WA
KOMO News

Videos show car crashing into Tacoma cannabis shop during robbery

TACOMA, Wash. — New surveillance video shows people in what appears to be a well-organized armed robbery of Zips Cannabis in Tacoma Friday. The video surveillance from both inside and outside the store shows a car ramming into the cannabis shop at a high rate of speed, followed by hooded people running inside and grabbing merchandise off the shelves in less than 40 seconds.
TACOMA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Man killed in Yelm Highway collision

A Thurston man died after crossing the center line on Yelm Highway SE and colliding with another vehicle early this morning, the Sheriff’s Office said. In a now-updated Facebook post, the Sheriff said that the 30-year-old man was driving westbound at 6:30 a.m. when he crossed the center line near Johnson Road SE, hitting an eastbound vehicle driven by another Thurston man who was with his eight-month-old child.
LACEY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Missing woman found dead in Mason County

MASON COUNTY, Wash. — A 52-year-old woman who was previously reported missing was found dead, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. Jenna Marie Kelly Allred was reported missing Thursday after texting her boyfriend and saying that she was going for a walk. She never returned. Her car...
MASON COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
110K+
Followers
139K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy