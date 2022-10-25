Crash blocks northbound lanes of East Marginal Way S

SEATTLE — All northbound lanes of East Marginal Way South in South Seattle were blocked after a crash Tuesday morning.

The closure was at South Hudson Street.

At 8:23 a.m., Seattle fire said a three-car crash happened at Alaska Way South. One person was trapped in their vehicle.

Firefighters had to rescue the victim, who was stable while they were being evaluated by medics.

The injured person was taken to a hospital.

The lanes reopened shortly after 9 a.m.

