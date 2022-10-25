Read full article on original website
Alvin Kamara Reacts To The Saints Quarterback Decision
The New Orleans Saints announced this week that Andy Dalton will remain their starting quarterback. All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara seems to be on board with that decision. Speaking to reporters, Kamara complimented Dalton's ability to go through his progressions without losing composure. "I feel like he never panics when...
Look: Patrick Mahomes' Reaction To Chiefs Trade Goes Viral
It's safe to say that Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is excited about his team's recent trade with the New York Giants. And he's letting everyone know it. On Thursday, the Chiefs acquired wide receiver Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants in exchange for a pair of draft picks. Toney had barely played for the Giants this season after going to them 20th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft just over a year ago.
NBC Sports
Eagles' Quinn trade has ex-Cowboy irate on TV
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is on such a heater right now, he has former Cowboys defensive ends losing it on live television. Roseman pulled off another heist on Wednesday, dealing a fourth-round pick to the Chicago Bears in exchange for Robert Quinn - while the Bears will pick up the majority of his salary this season. The 32-year-old pass rusher had 18.5 sacks last season and is still a dangerous piece in his 12th year in the league.
5-star CB Cormani McClain makes shocking recruiting decision
Five-star cornerback recruit Cormani McClain made a shocking announcement on Thursday. McClain is a 5-star cornerback from Lakeland, Fla. He was expected by many to commit to Florida, but he actually chose Miami. McClain had three hats in front of him from which he chose during his announcement: Alabama, Florida,...
College football insider details big changes coming to Iowa, Miami and Texas A&M
Pete Thamel joined the ESPN College GameDay crew to speak about three of the most disappointing teams in college football — the Iowa Hawkeyes, Miami Hurricanes, Texas A&M Aggies. According to Thamel, big changes could be coming to all three programs with a stench of wasted potential on their...
NBC Sports
World Series schedule changed to avoid NFL competition on Sunday
Major League Baseball has decided competing with the NFL is futile. This year’s World Series will not have any Sunday games, for the first time since the World Series started being televised in its entirety in 1947. The reason is simple: Playing on Sunday means fighting for viewers with the NFL, and that’s a fight MLB can’t win.
NBC Sports
Report: 49ers 'willing to listen' on trade offers for Wilson
It appears that 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. is on the trade block. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Friday, citing sources, that the 49ers have received calls regarding the availability of Wilson and are listening to potential offers. Wilson ranks 11th in the NFL with 454 rushing yards this season,...
Colts Receive Significant Boost Before Game vs. Commanders
It's been an up-and-down season for the Indianapolis Colts, who sit at 3-3-1 with a chance of going over .500 against the Washington Commanders this weekend. Those odds are likely to improve after the boost they just got. Speaking to the media on Friday, Colts head coach Frank Reich announced...
NBC Sports
Our Eagles vs. Steelers predictions for Week 8
Reuben Frank (5-1) Maybe at some point they’ll lose to a team they shouldn’t lose to and get shredded by a quarterback they shouldn’t get shredded by and get shut down by a defense they shouldn’t get shut down by. I just can’t imagine it happening Sunday. This is the Eagles’ No. 4 defense vs. the Steelers’ No. 30 offense and the Eagles’ No. 5 offense vs. the Steelers’ No. 28 defense. There will be mismatches all over the field. The Eagles should be able to strike with big plays vs. a Pittsburgh defense that’s allowed an NFL-high 30 pass plays of at least 20 yards, and their defense should be able to throttle a Steelers offense that’s last in the league at 4.8 yards per play. The only way the Eagles lose is if something flukey happens – the Steelers get a big touchdown return, the Eagles commit a couple turnovers deep in their own territory, Kenny Pickett suddenly morphs into Terry Bradshaw circa 1978. Don’t count on it.
Former UCF QB McKenzie Milton Tweets About Cincinnati HC Luke Fickell
Former UCF Knights quarterback McKenzie Milton comments about Cincinnati and head coach Luke Fickell.
NBC Sports
Jets elevate Chris Streveler, Conor McDermott for Sunday’s game
The Jets have added another quarterback to the roster for Sunday’s game against the Patriots. The team announced that they have elevated Chris Streveler from the practice squad. It will be Streveler’s first time on the active roster for a game this season. Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco, and...
NBC Sports
Ryan Tannehill, Jeffery Simmons questionable to play Sunday
The Titans have key players listed as questionable on both sides of the ball this week. Head coach Mike Vrabel said that quarterback Ryan Tannehill and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons are both in that category for Sunday’s game against the Texans. Tannehill was out of practice Wednesday with an...
NBC Sports
NFL Week 8 picks: Expert predictions for Patriots vs. Jets game
It's been a long time since the New England Patriots played such a pivotal game against the New York Jets this late in an NFL season. But the stakes are high for the Patriots, who enter this Week 8 matchup in New York with a 3-4 record at the bottom of the AFC East division.
NBC Sports
Cowboys add Malik Davis, Qadree Ollison to roster with Ezekiel Elliott doubtful to play
The Cowboys haven’t officially ruled Ezekiel Elliott out for Sunday’s game against the Bears, but their roster moves on Saturday make it all but certain that Elliott will be inactive. According to multiple reports, Dallas added a pair of running backs to the active roster on Saturday. Malik...
Deion Sanders Reacts to Florida State INT Tie With Lee Corso
The Jackson State coach and the ESPN analyst have more in common than you might think.
NBC Sports
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen divorce is already final
Justice often moves slowly when the parties involved in a given case are at odds. When the two sides agree, things can progress very quickly. With Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen reaching an agreement as to the terms of their divorce, the divorce is already final. Via TMZ.com, a judge signed the order making it official earlier today.
NBC Sports
Good injury news for 2 Eagles veterans coming back from bye
The Eagles expect to have two of their key veterans back for Sunday’s game against the Steelers. Right tackle Lane Johnson has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and defensive end Brandon Graham (hamstring) returned to practice on Thursday after missing the first session of the week. Johnson, 32,...
NBC Sports
Commanders accuse Colts owner Jim Irsay of continuing violations of NFL Constitution
Colts owner Jim Irsay keeps talking about Commanders owner Daniel Snyder. On Saturday, Snyder’s team issued its strongest remarks yet in response to the latest comments from Irsay. “It’s unfortunate that Mr. Irsay continues to behave in a way that clearly is in violation of the Constitution of the...
NBC Sports
Eagles bring back draft pick to practice squad, release Dicker the Kicker
The Eagles made a notable practice squad swap on Saturday afternoon. Former sixth-round pick Tarron Jackson, who was released earlier this week to make room for Robert Quinn, was signed to the practice squad after clearing waivers. But in order to create that spot on the practice squad, the Eagles...
Week 10: Football Friday Night on 9
ORLANDO, Fla. — Playoffs positions are on the line as we head into week 10 of high school football. Check out all the highlights from week 10, including our McCoy Federal Credit Union game of the week featuring Winter Park High School and Timber Creek High School. You can...
