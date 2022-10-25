ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atmore, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

Teen suspect in September shooting surrenders

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A teen accused in a September shooting turned himself in at the Mobile County Metro Jail, according to the Mobile Police Department. Cassius Taylor, 19, of Mobile, surrendered Thursday. Jail records show he was a later released on bail. Authorities said officers responding to the 400...
MOBILE, AL
Atmore Advance

Pensacola, Fla. man arrested on robbery, assault charges

Arrest stems from New York Fashions alleged robbery, assault from Oct. 15. A Pensacola, Fla. man was arrested Oct. 27 on robbery, assault and unlawful imprisonment charges, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Paul McReynolds, 59, was arrested and...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Report: Milton man strikes woman with ax handle, damages her car

MILTON, Fla. -- A Milton man faces multiple charges after allegedly striking a woman with an ax handle, damaging her car and more. The incident happened around Thursday on Vonnie Branch Road in Milton. According to the arrest report, during an argument with a woman, Fox reached through her driver's...
MILTON, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Man shoots victim during argument

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 59-year-old Theodore man faces a first-degree assault charge in connection with a shooting that wounded another man Tuesday, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to the 5000 block of Hunter Street around 2:42 p.m. Tuesday and discovered that the subject, identified as George...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Former Fugitive Files suspect arrested again

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Larry Curry, a former FOX10 News Fugitive Files suspect, is back in jail. Curry was profiled back in the summer, which led to his arrest on a robbery charge. Curry was arrested Wednesday by the Mobile Police Department SWAT and U.S. Marshals on numerous charges, including...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Loxley rapist on the loose, women take safety precautions

LOXLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Loxley Police say a man beat and raped a 49-year-old woman who was home alone on County Road 68 Thursday morning. Investigators say the suspect had been watching the house and lured her to the door by yelling "police." With a dangerous predator on the loose, women say they're preparing themselves in case they're targeted next. Tonia, a friend of the victim, told us she installed surveillance cameras at her home and bought a gun.
LOXLEY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD investigating shooting in connection with alleged burglary

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a shooting in connection with an alleged burglary. The incident happened around 7 p.m. when officers responded to a burglary in progress on North Ann Street, near Springhill Avenue. According to the Mobile Police Department, The victim attempted to detain the subject...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Developer suing Fairhope after being denied rental townhomes

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — A development company is suing the City of Fairhope and the Fairhope Planning Commission after being denied approval to build rental town homes. Earlier this year the planning commission turned down the company’s request to build a 114-unit town home at the corner of Dyer Road and Bishop Road.
FAIRHOPE, AL
utv44.com

Mobile Police: Two drive-by shootings reported in one night, one injured

According to Mobile Police, two separate instances of a vehicle driving by and opening fire were reported in the same hour in Mobile Monday night. One person was hospitalized with injuries as a result. Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle. On Monday, October 24, 2022, at approximately 10:11 p.m., officers responded...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Atmore woman dies in crash

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A 57-year-old Atmore woman died Thursday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Authorities said Patricia Allen Helton was fatally injured when the 2006 Chevrolet Silverado she was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. According to troopers with ALEA, Helton was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
ATMORE, AL
Atmore Advance

Atmore woman arrested on elder abuse, fraudulent use of credit/debit card charges

An Atmore woman was arrested and charged with elder abuse and exploitation charges on Oct. 24, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Shelley Lafever, 39, of Atmore, was charged with financial exploitation of the elderly, forgery III, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card and elder abuse and neglect III.
ATMORE, AL
WKRG News 5

Apartment fire started with oven: Escambia Co. Fire Rescue

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — At 6:26 p.m., on Wednesday, Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a fire at an apartment building at the 3300 block of W. Park Place. Upon arrival to the property, ECFR said no smoke or flames were showing, but further investigation revealed smoke coming from a fourth story apartment. A […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

