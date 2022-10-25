Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Picayune Item
Hornets earn another shutout, this time against the Bobcats
No. 6 Poplarville Hornets beat the Sumrall Bobcats with a 42-0 score in a game where all touchdowns occurred in the first half. “When the game didn’t mean a whole lot and we already solidified our spot in the playoffs, they still came out and played how they were supposed to,” he said.
Picayune Item
Pearl River Wildcats ends season on a high note
POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River football coach Seth Smith took a leap and moved to Poplarville just a few short years ago to inherit a program that had experienced a string of down years. Three seasons later, the Wildcats’ hard work has started to pay off. Thursday the Wildcats accomplished something that hadn’t been done in 12 years, earning their first six-win season by way of a 23-7 win over East Central.
Picayune Item
Lady Maroon Tide out kicked by St. Patrick in home opener
The Picayune Lady Maroon Tide soccer team fell 5-2 against the St. Patrick Fighting Irish this Wednesday night. Head Coach Edison Williams’ approach to the game was mainly for defensive to absorb the pressure and return it back with a counter. “We know St. Patrick would be one of...
Picayune Item
Girls in Engineering workshop returns to PRCC
Mississippi Power’s iCan! Girls in Engineering program returned this week at Pearl River Community College in Poplarville as 25 female high school students from Pearl River Central participated in a day full of interactive learning about different fields of engineering. “It was great to host iCan! again,” said Ann...
Picayune Item
Krewe of the Pearl names new king, queen
The Krewe of the Pearl recently crowned its new King and Queen for the 2022-2023 carnival season. Curtis and Debbie Craig of Carriere will reign as the new royalty for the upcoming Carnival season. The theme for 2023 is “Cruising the Caribbean.”. The crowning was held for members of...
Picayune Item
Permit submitted for weir repair along Pearl River
For some time now, members of the Pearl River County Board of Supervisors have been working to get the proper permits needed to repair the weir along the Pearl River near Wilson’s Slough. Les Dungan with Dungan Engineering said he submitted the nationwide permit request to conduct those repairs...
Picayune Item
PRC School District updates public on search for superintendent
Editor’s note: The following is a press release from the Pearl River County School District concerning efforts to fill an empty superintendent position within the district. The Pearl River County School District Board contracted with the Mississippi School Boards Association (MSBA) to assist in the search for the new superintendent of the Pearl River County School District.
Picayune Item
Two juveniles charged as adults in armed robbery of vape store in Poplarville
Three juveniles were arrested by the Poplarville Police Department this week for their alleged part in an armed robbery that occurred at a local business. Poplarville Police Chief Daniel Collier said the incident was reported at t 11:30 p.m. on Oct, 27, 2022 at Sarah’s Market, located at 105 Hwy. 11 S.
Picayune Item
PRC SPCA to hold Halloween, birthday party
This Saturday from noon – 2 p.m. the Pearl River County SPCA will host a Halloween party and birthday party for a shelter cat named Honeycomb. The party is open to the public and plenty of food will be provided. Costumes are welcome and several animals will be dressed in their costumes.
Picayune Item
Berrywood residents concerned about pond
Two residents of the Berrywood subdivision in Picayune addressed the City Council about problems they are having. Doug Deeson addressed the Council first, saying that children have been playing in and around a retention pond in the area. He said the curious nature of children draws them to the gated pond, creating concern amongst the subdivision’s primarily senior population.
Comments / 0