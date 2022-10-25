ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schoolcraft County, MI

Driver killed by roof rack that fell off passing car

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H5EGv_0ilzxXPP00

SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, Mich. — A man has died after a freak accident on a Michigan highway sent a roof rack through the windshield of his truck.

Troopers with the Michigan State Police told WLUC that a Chevrolet pickup truck, driven by Matthew Morgrette, was driving east on M-28 at the same time that a Honda sedan was driving west, carrying a kayak on its roof rack.

Troopers said the roof rack and the kayak came loose from the Honda, with the roof rack going through the windshield of Morgrette’s truck, killing him, WPBN reported.

Morgrette’s wife was in the passenger seat of the truck but was not hurt, WPBN reported.

The kayak also fell off the car and struck a third vehicle, which caused damage but no injuries, WLUC reported.

The driver of the Honda was not hurt, troopers told The Mining Journal.

Troopers told WLUC that the crash remains under investigation and will be forwarded to the Schoolcraft County prosecutor, who will determine whether charges will be filed.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
mynewberrynews.com

Seney Stretch crash claims one life

At approximately 1pm on 10/23/22, troopers from the Manistique Outpost responded to a vehicle crash on M28 near mile marker 203 in Seney Township. A Chevrolet pickup was heading eastbound driven by Matthew Morgrette, a 31-year-old male from Colorado, when a Honda passenger car was approaching heading west. The westbound Honda was carrying a kayak on a roof rack. The kayak and rack came loose as the vehicles approached at which time the rack struck the oncoming Chevrolet pickup. The roof rack pierced the windshield and struck the driver causing a fatal injury.
SENEY, MI
WLUC

UPDATE: 1 dead in ‘Seney Stretch’ crash

SENEY, Mich. (WLUC) - One person is dead after a car crash involving a kayak on Sunday afternoon in Schoolcraft County. Troopers from the Manistique Outpost responded to the crash on M-28 near mile marker 203 in Seney Township. The MSP says a Chevrolet pickup was heading east, driven by 31-year-old Matthew Morgrette from Colorado. A Honda passenger car was traveling west carrying a kayak on the roof rack. The Honda was driven by a 58-year-old man from Wisconsin.
SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, MI
WLUC

2 arrested for possession of meth in Gladstone

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Wisconsin woman and a Michigan woman were arrested for methamphetamine on Saturday, Oct. 22. At approximately 10:26 PM, a Gladstone Public Safety Officer made a traffic stop for defective equipment on U.S. 2&41/M35 near Delta Avenue. During the traffic stop, the Officer located Methamphetamine, money,...
GLADSTONE, MI
WLUC

UPDATE: Prosecution calls neighbor in Munising murder trial

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The trial for an Ishpeming accused of the killing of his roommate in 2019 reached its third day Wednesday. Jason Sadowski is charged with first-degree homicide, for allegedly murdering his former roommate, Timothy Mozader, three years ago. Wednesday afternoon, the prosecution called Michigan State Police Trooper...
MUNISING, MI
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
17K+
Followers
99K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy