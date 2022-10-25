ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Jonathan Martin To Return To Politico Following Departure From New York Times

By Ted Johnson
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w5UrY_0ilzxUlE00

Jonathan Martin is returning to Politico after almost a decade at The New York Times .

Martin has been the senior political correspondent for the Times and a political analyst for CNN. He also is the co-author with Alexander Burns of This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden and the Battle for America’s Future .

At Politico, Martin will serve as politics bureau chief and as a senior political columnist. Burns left the Times in September to join Politico as columnist and associate editor for global politics.

In an announcement to staff, Politico executive editor Dafna Linzer wrote that Martin “is uniquely able to capture the forces at play while understanding that politics must in the end be a serious enterprise—the way a democracy gives expression to its real values.” He will start in his new role on Nov. 1.

Martin had announced recently that he was departing the Times, but did not reveal his future plans. He had been with Politico since its inception, but left for the Times in 2013.

Martin wrote on Twitter, “From the Hill and WH to state capitols and city halls, i’m going to write about both the inside conversation + big-picture trends At the heart will be news.”

Linzer’s memo to staff is below:

All—I’m proud to share that Jonathan Martin is returning to POLITICO as Politics Bureau Chief and a senior political columnist, leading our core coverage at a momentous time for our country and our newsroom.

Sometimes you hear people wonder nostalgically whether journalism is still producing outsized personalities. Those are people who have never met Jonathan. He is one of the great and original voices writing about politics today, and he has concluded POLITICO is the best home for that voice.

Jonathan made his mark in the profession at the same moment POLITICO was first making its mark as a successful disruptor. He was among our publication’s first hires, late in 2006, and he quickly became a must follow, covering elections in every corner of the country with insight and authority. His knowledge, his humor, his competitiveness—all these made him a POLITICO original for the first eight years of our history.

What made him stand out then is what made him indispensable later at The New York Times. These include a pure and unabashed love of politics at every level, and a flesh-and-blood understanding of the players—from mayors to state party chairs to heads of state. Reporting has always been at the heart of his journalism and will be in his new role at POLITICO.

He is uniquely able to capture the forces at play while understanding that politics must in the end be a serious enterprise—the way a democracy gives expression to its real values.

Above all, Jonathan is steeped in history, a fascination that finds its way into nearly all his stories and the best-selling book This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future which he co-authored with fellow POLITICO, Alex Burns.

Jonathan believes deeply in the future of this publication, here and around the world, and that we are a newsroom full of journalists who share his love of stories and the thrill of telling them earlier, more authoritatively and more stylishly than anyone else.

People who have worked with Jonathan throughout his career describe him first as “generous,” and then as sensationally talented. Those who haven’t worked with him before will soon learn why he is a great colleague and role model.

Jonathan starts Nov. 1. Please join me in welcoming him home.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 3

Related
Deadline

Twitter Deal Closes, Elon Musk Comes In Swinging The Ax On Three Top Executives

 New Twitter CEO Elon Musk is now officially in charge of the service, acccording to numerous reports, as his $44 billion acquisition has officially closed. Reports indicate Musk wasted no time in implenting the start of his plan to trim staff. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and Head of Legal Policy, Trust, and Safety Vijaya Gadde are officially gone. Musk had to close his deal by Friday or face a court battle over the delay. What happens next should be fascinating. Musk has vowed to trim thousands of jobs, and his management style requires on-site attendance and long hours,...
Deadline

‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Calls Nudity In Brutal Rape Scene “Unnecessary” & Betrayed His Trust

In his just-published memoir, Waypoints: My Scottish Journey, Outlander star Sam Heughan opens up about a brutal scene he shot in Season 1 of the Starz show and how it affected him negatively—a topic he hasn’t broached in depth before. The moment in question is when his character, Jamie Fraser, is tortured and brutally raped by his nemesis Black Jack Randall, played by Tobias Menzies of Game of Thrones fame. The shoot included a full-frontal shot of his character after the rape. Heughan details in his memoir he had agreed to nudity in his contract, but he didn’t feel this level of nudity was...
Slate

The Most Hated Man in America

At the beginning of World War II, the greatest threat to the American war effort wasn’t the Nazis or the Japanese—it was runaway inflation. The man in charge of stopping it was the country’s “price czar,” Leon Henderson. In 1942, he controlled how much coffee ordinary people could drink and how many tires they could buy. Those rules made him a nationwide villain. But would they save the country?
Business Insider

Elon Musk responds 'good point' to tweet saying there was less uproar over Jeff Bezos buying The Washington Post than Musk buying Twitter

Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter has drawn concern about the management of free speech, misinformation, and dangerous content on the platform if it happens. A Twitter user said people weren't worried about Jeff Bezos' purchase of The Washington Post the way are about Musk's Twitter deal. Musk replied, "Good point."
WASHINGTON STATE
Salon

“Devastating piece of evidence”: George Conway predicts Trump “meltdown to end all meltdowns”

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a rally on April 02, 2022 near Washington, Michigan. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Conservative attorney George Conway warned that Donald Trump will act more frantically after Wednesday's bombshell ruling by a federal judge that found the former president likely committed crimes — including while in office.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Rachel Maddow was panned for praising Tucker Carlson. Now she has a different take

Rachel Maddow’s effusive praise of Tucker Carlson for a Vanity Fair article in August stunned many fans and observers of the longtime MSNBC cable host and heroine of liberal media.When she was asked again last week by New York Times podcast host Ezra Klein about the Fox News host’s transformation from bowtie-wearing “party boy libertarian” to white nationalist, conspiracy theorist, Ms Maddow offered a slightly different take. “I don’t think he has shifted over the years,” she said. “I mean, I think he’s gotten older and I think people change as they get older in terms of their inclinations,” she...
americanmilitarynews.com

Here is Elon Musk’s first tweet since owning Twitter

Billionaire tech CEO Elon Musk posted his first tweet as the new owner of Twitter on Thursday just before midnight, writing, “the bird is free.” The short tweet was made in reference to Twitter’s logo, which is a blue bird. Musk closed his $44 billion deal to...
TheDailyBeast

Former Newsmax Host Grant Stinchfield Claims He Was Fired for Refusing to Attack Tucker Carlson

After quietly disappearing from Newsmax over the summer, former primetime host Grant Stinchfield is speaking out against his previous employer—and accusing the conservative network of canceling his show because he refused to go after Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on air.In the first episode of a new independent podcast and YouTube show titled Uncensored, Stinchfield lays out in detail why he believes he was fired from the network despite a surge in ratings following the 2020 election when some viewers abandoned Fox for calling Arizona—and therefore the presidency—for Joe Biden.Stinchfield explained that it was “not my choice” to leave the network...
ARIZONA STATE
Popculture

Jim Acosta Rumored to Exit CNN, But Here's the Truth

The shifting landscape at CNN continues to spark rumors of more exits. Several major names have been let go from the 24-hour news network in recent months, part of the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery. This includes Brian Stelter, who was let go abruptly at the end of summer.
Deadline

Deadline

137K+
Followers
38K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy