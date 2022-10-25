ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

'House of the Dragon' creator knows that one scene was too dark, says he's learned 'we are making the show for people's television sets'

By Travis Clark
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07szTz_0ilzxSzm00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WmqmM_0ilzxSzm00
This official image from HBO is lit brighter than what appeared on many viewers' screens.

HBO

  • "House of the Dragon" showrunner Ryan Condal acknowledged how dark scenes in episode seven were.
  • He said he has to take more into account that "we are making the show for people's television sets."
  • The episode, "Driftmark," received backlash for dimly lit scenes.

HBO's "House of the Dragon" concluded its first season on Sunday with 9.3 million viewers, about on par with the series debut and showing that the series maintained a consistent audience throughout.

By most accounts, the show was a massive success for HBO, proving that the "Game of Thrones" brand is alive and well.

But that doesn't mean it didn't ruffle any feathers. Episode seven in particular, titled "Driftmark," was criticized for scenes that many viewers said were too dark to see on their TV screens .

Enough people complained on Twitter that HBO Max responded to some fans by calling it "an intentional creative decision."

But cocreator and showrunner Ryan Condal has heard the criticism, and suggested in a recent interview that future episodes won't make the same mistake.

"What I learned in the making the season is that you do have to take much more into account the fact that we are making the show for people's television sets versus in a perfectly calibrated movie theater environment," Condal told Variety .

The scenes in question were shot during the day and dimmed in post-production to appear like it was night.

YouTuber Vincent Teoh recently measured the brightness of the episode in a video on his channel HDTVTest, and found that some TVs would automatically dim because of how dark the segment was.

"The unique challenge of making television post-production is that you're making it in this highly calibrated facility with millions of dollars' worth of equipment and high-end professionals," Condal said. "At the end, if you're making a movie, you turn over those files to movie theaters, where you know that there's a reasonable sameness in quality in terms of the way the media is going to be exported and the equipment that it's being seen on."

He added: "When you're making television, you're turning it over to not only tens of millions of different television setups — rooms with curtains and no curtains, lighting and no lighting, speakers and no speakers — but you're also turning it over to these different distributors who are going to take the file and compress it or not compress, or show it and 1080P or 4K."

The episode was directed by Miguel Sapochnik, who also served as co-showrunner on the first season. Sapochnik also directed a "Game of Thrones" episode that received some backlash for being too dim, the season eight episode "The Long Night." Fabian Wagner served as the cinematographer on both episodes, as well.

Wagner had blamed viewers not adjusting their TV settings in response to criticism against "The Long Night."

"A lot of the problem is that a lot of people don't know how to tune their TVs properly," he told Wired in 2019. "A lot of people also unfortunately watch it on small iPads, which in no way can do justice to a show like that anyway."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 2

Related
digitalspy.com

House of the Dragon's finale death proves Aemond is nothing like we thought

House of the Dragon finale spoilers follow. Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) has always had villain potential. He's just drenched in Tywin Lannister, Joffrey Baratheon vibes with just a dash of Ramsay Bolton for good measure. Up until now though, he's merely skirted the edges of the dark side. He wished...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘DAHMER’ has finally been dethroned on the Netflix charts by another true crime thriller

The onslaught of true crime shows no signs of slowing down, as Dahmer has finally been taken down a notch on streaming — by another true crime drama from Netflix. After nearly a month of dominating the service and causing a near endless amount of discussion and controversy, the Jeffrey Dahmer series has been upstaged by The Watcher. Based on a harrowing story of a family being harassed after moving into a new home, it’s struck a nerve on streaming and gone straight to the top.
Tyla

Netflix viewers ‘too scared to sleep’ after watching terrifying new series

There’s not a lot that really scares hardcore horror movie and true-crime lovers, but when something does, you can bet that everyone is going to know about it. And that’s precisely the case with the third season of Unsolved Mysteries, which has left some Netflix viewers ‘too scared to sleep’ after watching it. Check out the thrilling trailer here:
The Independent

‘He had to be restrained’: Sacheen Littlefeather said John Wayne was behind the ‘most violent moment’ in Oscars history

Sacheen Littlefeather‘s death has prompted a wave of tributes to the actor and activist, arguably best known for her 1973 Oscars speech. At the ceremony, Littlefeather appeared in Marlon Brando’s place to reject his Academy Award for Best Actor, for his performance in Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather. Standing onstage in front of the biggest stars of Hollywood, the 26-year-old instead delivered a speech condemning the film industry’s poor representation of Native American people. She also highlighted the events at Wounded Knee, South Dakota, where a massacre of Native Americans took place in 1890, and where protests were taking...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Outsider.com

Major ‘Chicago Med’ Star To Exit the Series

Brian Tee, who is one of the major cast members of the NBC procedural drama Chicago Med, will be leaving the series after eight seasons. Tee’s final appearance will be in a December 7 episode titled Could Be The Start Of Something New. Yet the actor will return to the series for his directorial debut in the 16th episode this season. Deadline would report that this departure was solely Tee’s decision. He wants to spend more time with his family. After all, daughter Madelyn was just 5 weeks old when he started on Chicago Med. The actor is married to Mirelly Taylor.
ohmymag.co.uk

Chilling photos of Jeffrey Dahmer's actual apartment have been revealed

Why does the life of the killers fascinate us so much? Since its release on Netflix, the series Dahmer: Monster - The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is a huge success and fascinates as much as it disgusts. Inspired by the true story of Jeffrey Dahmer, one of the most violent and bloodthirsty killersin the United States, the 10-episode miniseries is arousing the morbid curiosity of viewers.
WISCONSIN STATE
BGR.com

The 2 biggest Netflix movies in the world right now

One of the things that stands out, at least to me, about this week’s Netflix Top 10 list of the most-watched films globally on the streamer is the way that two just-released Netflix movies have rocketed straight to the top of this week’s list — specifically, to the #1 and #2 spots in their first week on the chart.
wegotthiscovered.com

DC just canceled a hugely popular hero’s movie, and yet nobody’s mourning it

DC has just quietly axed another upcoming solo movie for a popular comic book character, but the odd thing is this one seems to have avoided inflaming angry fans. Reams of DC projects have been canned as part of the massive Warner Bros. Discovery turnover, and each disappointing announcement has earned the ire of once loyal lovers of the franchise. Except the latest, it seems, although perhaps its the easily missed method by which the news was announced that’s allowed it to fly under the radar.
TechRadar

Netflix cancels a promising big-name show before it's even finished

Netflix, once infamous for its tendency to green-light almost anything, has canned a sizable comedy property before it had the chance to see the light of day. Titled Bad Crimes, the show is described by Variety (opens in new tab) as a "dark comedy procedural following Kara (Nicole Byer) and Jennie (Lauren Lapkus), two FBI agents who travel across the country to solve grisly crimes while juggling their friendship, career ambitions, and as many men as possible."
Business Insider

Business Insider

695K+
Followers
42K+
Post
387M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy