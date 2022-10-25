Read full article on original website
Related
Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 review: a multitasker’s dream machine
“The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 has a genuinely useful widescreen display and second panel, but its creative performance suffers from integrated graphics.”. Lenovo’s ThinkBook Plus line has been home to some of its most interesting innovations. In its second generation, for example, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 incorporated a 12-inch e-ink display into the lid of a 13-inch ultraportable. But the ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 goes in a completely different direction.
Windows 11 finally gets one of the best macOS features
Microsoft has released a new Windows 11 preview build to its Dev and Beta Channels, which includes an interesting new feature for mobile hotspot connectivity. The feature is similar to one seen on macOS and iPadOS, which allows you to turn your computer or tablet into a mobile hotspot without having to involve your iPhone.
Nothing Ear Stick review: the coolest ‘buds you’ll ever see
Nothing Ear Stick review: the coolest ‘buds you’ll ever see. “The Nothing Ear Stick earbuds and case look incredible, with a design that's unlike any other, but the just-acceptable sound quality and simple feature list mean they don't live up to expectations.”. Pros. Eye-catching design. Long battery life.
Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED review: Amazon’s best screen yet
“A solid mid-tier TV with the best Fire TV experience yet.”. One year after the first Amazon TVs were released comes the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED TV. New for this year are quantum dots for better color, full array local dimming backlight control for better contrast, and an optical room sensor that enables a few clever tricks, including an “Ambient Experience” and an auto-off/on feature.
Get a Chromebook for under $100 in Best Buy’s latest sale
When it comes to portability and flexibility, you can’t go wrong with a Chromebook. These small laptops are ideal for anyone who needs to access their work or personal emails on the go, as they are thin, light, and easy to transport. And now, they are cheaper than ever!...
Valve is testing a new Big Picture Mode for Steam. Here’s how to try it
Valve has announced that it is running a beta test for an updated version of Big Picture Mode for the desktop version of Steam. According to a blog post published on Thursday, the proprietary UI is being updated to make the desktop interface look like the Steam Deck. The updated...
TikTok is launching a dedicated gaming channel
TikTok is moving further into the games industry by launching its own dedicated gaming channel. According to a report from Financial Times, the channel will allow TikTok users to access games by pressing a tab on the ByteDance-owned social media platform’s homepage. Four people familiar with the matter said that the channel will feature a variety of mobile games — some of which the company already developed — with ads and additional content that users can purchase.
I’ve found the perfect mobile game and it’s embroidery meets Picross
I’m always on the lookout for the perfect mobile game. It’s a difficult task as only one or two games fit the bill for me every year. The best mobile games need to be something I can either sit down with for hours or simply play for a few moments. They need to function offline so I can play them no matter where I am. And on top of that, I prefer that they have a tactile component to them that uses tap controls in a satisfying way.
How to take a screenshot on the Samsung Galaxy Watch
Samsung has been around since the very first wave of smartwatches, so it's fair to say it's a real veteran that knows what it's doing. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 range is the culmination of some very impressive tech, and that applies to its predecessors too, like the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 3. Starting from humble beginnings, Samsung's watches can now play your Spotify tunes, track a huge range of activities, and even measure your body composition.
Apple’s rumored 16-inch iPad sounds like an oversized mistake
When it comes to tech, it seems that the rumor mill never stops turning, and this is especially true with brands like Apple. A new one popped up that has me scratching my head: the possibility of a 16-inch iPad. And to that, I have just one question: Really?. Contents.
Turns out, sleep mode in smart fans isn’t just a gimmick
I tried out the Dreo Smart Fan earlier this year. Among its many features is one called “sleep mode,” which purportedly lowers the volume of the fan without impacting performance. I didn’t think much of it; after all, how loud could a fan actually be? And then fall arrived.
GameStop is practically giving away the 500GB Samsung 980 Pro SSD today
Whether you’ve invested in gaming PC deals or were able to get a PlayStation 5 from a retailer’s PlayStation deals, you should think about expanding your storage, like with this Samsung 980 Pro 500GB SSD. It’s currently available from GameStop for just $100 after a $50 discount to its original price of $150, but if you’ve signed up for the retailer’s PowerUp Rewards Pro membership, which costs $15 per year, you can buy the SSD for just $50 for total savings of $100. It’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible though, as we’re not sure how much time is left on this offer.
What are Bluetooth codecs and do they really matter? The wireless audio tech fully explained
As wireless headphones and especially wireless earbuds have grown in popularity, so has the tech jargon that goes along with these devices. Wireless charging, Bluetooth multipoint, wear sensors, ANC and transparency, IPX ratings, spatial audio … it’s enough to make your head spin. While most of these terms...
How to use your smart speaker to scare people for Halloween
While we’ve talked about how to create routines with voice assistants like Alexa in the past, there’s one type of routine that’s particularly popular, as well as a great way to learn more about your smart home: a Halloween routine that can quickly and easily scare friends or family in just the right ways.
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 laptop is 60% off right now — save $2,260
The holiday shopping season has started for great laptop deals, and Lenovo is seriously trying to one-up the competition. Right now its Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 has a massive markdown at an impressive 60% off. As part of a Lenovo “Doorbuster” sale, the price has dropped down to $1,508 from the usual price of $3,769. That’s a wildly high total savings of $2,261. Get it on this unique sale while you can.
Apple Watch SE 2 vs. Apple Watch SE
After two years of waiting, Apple has refreshed its most affordable smartwatch, releasing the Apple Watch SE 2. While the visual changes are minimal, the device brings some important upgrades and a bunch of new features. Despite these changes, the price hasn’t increased — instead, it has gone down, making the Apple Watch SE 2 an even more exciting upgrade.
Henry Cavill explains why he’s waiting on the RTX 4090
Henry Cavill had a viral moment early in the pandemic when a video showing The Witcher and Man of Steel actor building his own gaming PC started making the rounds. Digital Trends recently sat down with Cavill to talk about his upcoming film Enola Holmes 2, as well as get a status update on his gaming rig — and the actor is eyeing some big upgrades in the near future.
‘Wordle’ today, October 29: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#497)
Trying to solve Wordle #497 for October 29, 2022, and need some help? Don’t worry — we’ve got you covered. The weekend is finally here! But we all know Wordle doesn’t end just because we’re not at work. While you’re kicking back and relaxing this weekend, pull up today’s Wordle and keep that winning streak going through the weekend. We believe in you!
Why Google Chrome Incognito Mode isn’t what it claims to be
A seemingly obscure little class-action lawsuit filed in 2021 has exploded into the mainstream news lately, alleging that Google continues to track users when they’re using incognito mode on Chrome. Of course, any savvy web user knows there’s no such thing as complete privacy on the internet, at least...
You’ll be shocked how cheap this Asus 2-in-1 Chromebook is
One of the best Chromebook deals today is being able to save $200 on the Asus 2-in-1 14-inch Flip C433 Chromebook at Best Buy. Normally priced at $379, it’s down to only $179 for a limited time only. Offering all the benefits of a 2-in-1 design while also having reasonable hardware for the price, it’s a great option for students and those working from home but needing to count the pennies. With no indication of when the deal will end, you won’t want to miss out. Here’s why it’s worth your time.
