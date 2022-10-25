Lehigh Valley high school football rankings: Allen moves out of bottom spot in EPC; Emmaus-Parkland primed for a top 5 matchup

Emmaus linebacker David Lobst, 40, takes down Parkland quarterback Ty Tremba, 12, just as he releases the ball in the first half Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, during the teams' Eastern Pennsylvania Conference regular season finale at Orefield Middle School stadium. The Morning Call/TNS

Allen broke through for its first win of the season on Friday night, routing East Stroudsburg North, and the 60-13 win not only avoided a winless season for the Canaries but it also elevated them out of the No. 18 spot in The Morning Call’s weekly power rankings.

Entering rivalry week, the status quo prevails in the EPC with all of the teams that we were expected to win prevailing last Friday night.

Nine of the 18 teams have qualified for District 11 berths with either Pocono Mountain West or East Stroudsburg South set to claim the final spot in 5A and Bethlehem Catholic looking to control its own destiny in getting one of the final spots in Class 4A. The Golden Hawks can clinch a berth by beating Allentown Central Catholic.

Here’s a look at how they stack up entering the final week of the regular season, which will be the end of the season for as many as one-third of the teams:

18. East Stroudsburg North Timberwolves

Record: 1-8

Last week: Lost to Allen 60-13

Last week’s ranking: 16th

What’s next: At East Stroudsburg South, 7 p.m. Friday

Comment: The Timberwolves may have lost to Allen on Friday night, but they have made friends with the Canaries program and have now had joint, on-field huddles with Allen two years in a row. The huddles have featured messages of unity, understanding and compassion. North players wore decals on their helmets to honor the memory of Allen player Treshawn Tracy, who was killed in an incident of gun violence in an Allentown park earlier this season.

17. Allen Canaries

Record: 1-8

Last week: Beat East Stroudsburg North 60-13

Last week’s ranking: 18th

What’s next: Host Dieruff, 2 p.m. Saturday

Comment: Clarence Watkins ran for four touchdowns and had 145 yards on 10 carries, while Marcus Morales ran for 201 yards on 13 carries and scored twice in the team’s win at North. The Canaries have won five straight over the Timberwolves after losing the first five meetings with them from 2012-16 upon joining the Mountain Valley Conference for football.

16. Pocono Mountain East Cardinals

Record: 1-8

Last week: Lost to Allentown Central Catholic 35-0

Last week’s ranking: 17th

What’s next: Host Pocono Mountain West 7 p.m. Friday

Comment: Although playing a superior opponent, the Cardinals didn’t embarrass themselves in a Thursday night game against ACCHS and had some success with their run-dominated, ball-control approach. DJ Kelley gained 32 yards on 10 carries. However, East only threw the ball twice and didn’t have any yards passing.

15. Dieruff Huskies

Record: 2-7

Last week: Lost to Northampton 43-26

Last week’s ranking: 15th

What’s next: At Allen 2 p.m. Saturday

Comment: The Huskies can even the series with Allen at 33 apiece on Saturday. Dieruff has won four of the last five in the series and eight of 10, including 49-12 last year. Dieruff had 257 yards on offense against Northampton but was hurt by a pair of turnovers.

14. East Stroudsburg South Cavaliers

Record: 3-6

Last week: Lost to Stroudsburg 23-8

Last week’s ranking: 14th

What’s next: Host East Stroudsburg 7 p.m. Friday

Comment: The Cavaliers have lost five in a row and scored eight points or less in four of those defeats. South had just 138 yards passing and threw four interceptions in its loss to Stroudsburg. Blaise Jones led the offense with 50 yards rushing. While a win over North is likely, it probably won’t be enough for the Cavs to qualify for districts where they hoped to defend their title.

13. Pocono Mountain West Panthers

Record: 4-5

Last week: Lost to Pleasant Valley 26-14

Last week’s ranking: 13th

What’s next: At Pocono Mountain East 7 p.m. Friday

Comment: The Panthers lost to Pleasant Valley because of their inability to score twice inside the red zone and then gave up a late 99-yard TD drive by the Bears. Ian McHugh was 22 of 34 in the air for 201 yards and two touchdowns.

12. Stroudsburg Mounties

Record: 6-3

Last week: Beat East Stroudsburg South 23-8

Last week’s ranking: 12th

What’s next: At Pleasant Valley 7 p.m Friday

Comment: Stroudsburg will return to the District 11 playoffs, but the Mounties haven’t beaten a team with a winning record. They’ll get a chance to change that when they play Pleasant Valley. Andre Reames Jr., is now delivering the big performances that were expected all season. He had 188 yards rushing and three scores against South.

11. Pleasant Valley Bears

Record: 6-3

Last week: Beat Pocono Mountain West 26-14

Last week’s ranking: 11th

What’s next: Host Stroudsburg 7 p.m. Friday

Comment: The Bears snapped a three-game losing streak with a late goal-line stand to turn back Pocono Mountain West and a 16-play, 99-yard touchdown to put the game away. Fela Olaniyan, the EPC North’s leading rusher, was busy with 37 carries for 186 yards and three touchdowns.

10. Liberty Hurricanes

Record: 2-7

Last week: Lost to Parkland 56-19

Last week’s ranking: 10th

What’s next: At Freedom at 1 p.m. Saturday

Comment: Early in the season, the Hurricanes had developed a trend of losing the close ones. But during the current three-game losing streak, Liberty is losing by larger margins — an average of 35 points. Liberty will finish with a better record than last year’s 1-9, but it won’t feel like progress unless the Hurricanes can pull off a major surprise against rival Freedom. Tommy Mason passed for 143 yards and two TDs and ran for 81 and a score against Parkland.

9. Easton Red Rovers

Record: 3-6

Last week: Lost to Emmaus 42-21

Last week’s ranking: 9th

What’s next: Host Nazareth 7 p.m. Friday

Comment: Despite a much better second half of the season, the Red Rovers probably won’t make districts even with a win over Nazareth. Wilkes-Barre Area will claim the final spot in the subregional with a win over winless Wyoming Valley West. Easton was limited to 121 yards against Emmaus but Aidan Hutchison had a pair of TD runs.

8. Bethlehem Catholic Golden Hawks

Record: 4-5

Last week: Lost to Freedom 24-13

Last week’s ranking: 7th

What’s next: Host Allentown Central Catholic at 7 p.m. Friday

Comment: The Golden Hawks may get into the District 11 4A bracket without a win over ACCHS, but can make certain it happens with a victory over the Vikings. Luke Thomas threw for 154 yards against Freedom, but the ground game produced just 73 yards. Jaiden Ellis-Lahey had four receptions for 68 yards and a TD.

7. Allentown Central Catholic Vikings

Record: 5-4

Last week: Beat Pocono Mountain East 35-0

Last week’s ranking: 8th

What’s next: At Bethlehem Catholic 7 p.m. Friday

Comment: The Vikings had their biggest passing night of the season in the win over Pocono East with Tamlin Ferguson and Kyle Fleshman combining for 217 yards and four TDs. Jareel Calhoun had four catches for 47 yards and three TDs. Armonie Torres had five grabs for 90 yards and a TD.

6. Whitehall Zephyrs

Record: 5-4

Last week: Lost to Nazareth 35-7

Last week’s ranking: 6th

What’s next: At Northampton 7 p.m. Friday

Comment: With the exception of a 92-yard touchdown run by Nigel Linton, the Zephyrs’ potent offensive attack was muted by Nazareth. The passing game was limited to seven completions and 54 yards. Linton finished with 137 yards rushing and Jermel Mumford came off the bench to deliver 64 yards on the ground.

5. Parkland Trojans

Record: 6-3

Last week: Beat Liberty 56-19

Last week’s ranking: 5th

What’s next: At Emmaus 7 p.m. Friday

Comment: The Trojans are on a four-game winning streak and are playing as well as anyone entering a huge regular-season finale at Emmaus. Against Liberty, Luke Spang threw for 273 yards and two scores and also ran for two TDs while Trey Tremba ran for 96 yards and a pair of scores. Marquez Wimberly led the defense with seven tackles.

4. Northampton Konkrete Kids

Record: 9-0

Last week: Beat Dieruff 43-16

Last week’s ranking: 4th

What’s next: Host Whitehall 7 p.m. Friday

Comment: The Konkrete Kids find themselves in a peculiar situation. They have won 19 consecutive EPC regular-season games and 21 of their last 22 games overall and yet in the eyes of many they still have a lot to prove. They’ll get that chance against Whitehall, which is just the third team on the K-Kids schedule to have a winning record. Pleasant Valley and Stroudsburg are the others.

3. Emmaus Green Hornets

Record: 8-1

Last week: Beat Easton 42-21

Last week’s ranking: 3rd

What’s next: Host Parkland at 7 p.m. Friday

Comment: The Green Hornets have generally been known over the years as a solid running team, but the Jake Fotta-Dylan Darville combo has changed the Emmaus offensive identity. Fotta has set a school record with 28 career TD passes and Darville set the school’s single-game receiving yardage mark with 232 yards on nine catches. The defense came up with six tackles for loss against Easton.

2. Nazareth Blue Eagles

Record: 8-1

Last week: Beat Whitehall 35-7

Last week’s ranking: 2nd

What’s next: At Easton 7 p.m. Friday

Comment: The Blue Eagles showed no signs of a letdown at Whitehall after the big win over Emmaus. They dominated the Zephyrs and were especially strong defensively. Collin Wells had a breakout game with more than 100 yards rushing. Sonny Sasso threw for 218 yards and Mason Kuehner and Nolan Lobb each caught two TD passes and have combined for 17 TD receptions.

1. Freedom Patriots

Record: 7-2

Last week: Beat Bethlehem Catholic 24-13

Last week’s ranking: 1st

What’s next: Host Liberty 1 p.m. Saturday

Comment: The Patriots have won six straight games after a 1-2 start. They appear poised for another strong postseason run but only are focused on winning the Christmas City title by beating Liberty. Last year’s game against Liberty was closer than expected with the Hurricanes leading 13-7 at halftime before the Patriots scored 21 straight after the halftime show. Jalen Fletcher has 1,185 yards rushing and 18 TDs. Ethan Neidig has 892 yards passing with five TDs and five Interceptions.

