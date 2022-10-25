Read full article on original website
Ex-Yankees coach, former Mets manager snubbed by Marlins
The Miami Marlins have a new manager. The Miami Herald’s Craig Mish reported Tuesday that the club has hired Skip Schumaker as their new manager. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Schumaker spent 2022 as bench coach for the St. Louis Cardinals. Prior to that, he spent...
Ex-Yankees slugger could join Cardinals’ coaching staff, report says
The more things change, the more they stay the same. St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol needs a new bench coach after Skip Schumaker left Tuesday to become skipper of the Miami Marlins. That could open the door for a former Cardinals star to return home. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch...
Yankees beat writer predicts SF Giants will sign Judge, Turner, and Rizzo
Yankees beat writer Randy Miller predicted the SF Giants will sign Aaron Judge, Trea Turner, and Anthony Rizzo in an appearance on KNBR.
Cardinals Reportedly Making Major Coaching Staff Changes
The St. Louis Cardinals' coaching staff will look very different, that's for sure. Earlier this week, the Miami Marlins hired Skip Schumaker as their manager. He spent the 2022 season as a bench coach for the Cardinals. On Wednesday, it was announced that Cardinals hitting coach Jeff Albert will not...
KMOV
Wholesale changes on the way as Jeff Albert and Mike Maddux depart Cardinals coaching staff
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It will be an off-season of sweeping change in St. Louis. At his end-of-year press conference Wednesday, Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak announced that hitting coach Jeff Albert and pitching coach Mike Maddux will not return to the team in 2023. According to Mozeliak, Albert elected not to return to his role as hitting coach, while Maddux chose to step down as the pitching coach.
Mariano Rivera calling out Yankees’ decision to keep Aaron Boone says it all
Aaron Boone will be back managing the New York Yankees in 2023, per owner Hal Steinbrenner. Now, is Boone at solely fault for this team constantly falling short? No. There’s a toilet paper roll’s worth of reasons why that’s the case. But is Boone helping? No. The...
Orioles’ Adley Rutschman named MLBPA, Silver Slugger finalist, with Brooks Robinson, Anthony Santander also recognized
The face of the Orioles’ future and one of the most significant faces of their past are among the finalists for the Major League Baseball Players Association’s yearly honors. Baltimore catcher Adley Rutschman was named an American League Outstanding Rookie finalist Thursday, while longtime Orioles third baseman Brooks Robinson is among the candidates for the Curt Flood Award, with voting ...
Several coaching changes ahead for the St. Louis Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals will look to fill several coaching roles this offseason after a series of changes announced Wednesday.
Bless You Boys
Winter Ball Sightings
The Dominican Winter League has a little over a week's worth of games in the books. The first wave of Tiger farmhands includes:. Estrellas: Chance Kirby, Gerson Moreno, Daniel Ponce de Leon, Elvis Alvarado. There are various and sundry former Tiger players dotting rosters across the league. Most notable include...
After being fired in Boston, Phillies' Dave Dombrowski went and built another World Series team
Dombrowski, who emphatically turned down the job to be the president of baseball operations 22 months ago, has led Philadelphia to the World Series.
AJ Preller & Bob Melvin hold end-of-season press conference
Despite losing to the Phillies in 5 games in the NLCS, 2022 will be remembered as one of the most successful seasons in franchise history. Two days after being eliminated GM AJ Preller and Manager Bob Melvin held their end-of-season press conference.
Detroit Tigers continue front office shakeup, parting ways with David Chadd
David Chadd, an assistant general manager with the Detroit Tigers who helped the team acquire such noteworthy contributors as James
Yankees owner makes statement on Aaron Boone’s future
New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner on Wednesday offered up a rather firm statement on the future of manager Aaron Boone. Steinbrenner told Mark Didtler of the Associated Press that he did not anticipate changing managers. The comments seemingly signal that Boone will be back for the 2023 season. Boone...
Betting odds on quarterback should make Buccaneers fans cry
The Buccaneers have a lot of issues on their roster right now but the quarterback position isn’t one of them. It would be if this trade happened. There are a ton of things going wrong for the Buccaneers right now. From injuries to coaching, it feels like the team can’t catch a break right now.
