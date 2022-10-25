ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

NJ.com

Ex-Yankees coach, former Mets manager snubbed by Marlins

The Miami Marlins have a new manager. The Miami Herald’s Craig Mish reported Tuesday that the club has hired Skip Schumaker as their new manager. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Schumaker spent 2022 as bench coach for the St. Louis Cardinals. Prior to that, he spent...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Cardinals Reportedly Making Major Coaching Staff Changes

The St. Louis Cardinals' coaching staff will look very different, that's for sure. Earlier this week, the Miami Marlins hired Skip Schumaker as their manager. He spent the 2022 season as a bench coach for the Cardinals. On Wednesday, it was announced that Cardinals hitting coach Jeff Albert will not...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Wholesale changes on the way as Jeff Albert and Mike Maddux depart Cardinals coaching staff

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It will be an off-season of sweeping change in St. Louis. At his end-of-year press conference Wednesday, Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak announced that hitting coach Jeff Albert and pitching coach Mike Maddux will not return to the team in 2023. According to Mozeliak, Albert elected not to return to his role as hitting coach, while Maddux chose to step down as the pitching coach.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Baltimore Sun

Orioles’ Adley Rutschman named MLBPA, Silver Slugger finalist, with Brooks Robinson, Anthony Santander also recognized

The face of the Orioles’ future and one of the most significant faces of their past are among the finalists for the Major League Baseball Players Association’s yearly honors. Baltimore catcher Adley Rutschman was named an American League Outstanding Rookie finalist Thursday, while longtime Orioles third baseman Brooks Robinson is among the candidates for the Curt Flood Award, with voting ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bless You Boys

Winter Ball Sightings

The Dominican Winter League has a little over a week's worth of games in the books. The first wave of Tiger farmhands includes:. Estrellas: Chance Kirby, Gerson Moreno, Daniel Ponce de Leon, Elvis Alvarado. There are various and sundry former Tiger players dotting rosters across the league. Most notable include...
FanSided

Betting odds on quarterback should make Buccaneers fans cry

The Buccaneers have a lot of issues on their roster right now but the quarterback position isn’t one of them. It would be if this trade happened. There are a ton of things going wrong for the Buccaneers right now. From injuries to coaching, it feels like the team can’t catch a break right now.
TAMPA, FL

