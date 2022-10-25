ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

I’m Glad I Got Cancer

*Thank you to Jen Blanton for this guest article. Shocking, right?! It’s true. I didn’t know it at the time, but looking back now, I am so grateful I was diagnosed and am here today to share this chaotic, sometimes gut-wrenching story. I was diagnosed with an aggressive...
Michigan news anchor, 31, who put her career on hold to raise her children dies after an 11-month battle with blood cancer

A former Michigan news anchor died at age 31 on Wednesday after an 11-month battle with a rare blood cancer, leaving behind her husband and two young children. Faith Rempe, who was known as Faith Gantner when she appeared on WNEM-TV5, was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) in October 2021, just three weeks after her second son was born.
Katie Couric Reveals She Has Cancer, 24 Years After Husband’s Death

Katie Couric has been diagnosed with breast cancer, the journalist announced Wednesday. In a post on her personal website, the former Today anchor revealed doctors informed her of her illness a few months ago and she urged others to get checked out. “June 21, 2022, was the first day of summer, my 8th wedding anniversary, and the day I found out I had breast cancer,” Couric wrote.
Film student who beat stage 4 blood cancer reveals early warning sign

A bald woman who beat stage 4 cancer has become a TikTok sensation by creating outrageous hairstyles and sharing “positivity” with almost 700,000 followers.Shell Rowe, a film and TV student from Essex, became a viral sensation after she started posting videos on TikTok about her cancer journey.The 23-year-old, who was first diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in August 2019 after a tennis ball-sized lump appeared in her neck, has relapsed three times but has been in remission since February 2022.Shell, whose videos include funny clips of her sticking objects such as popcorn and glitter to her head, said: “I could not...
Fans Beg Jessica Simpson To Stop Undergoing Facial Procedures: 'So Sad To See'

Jessica Simpson showed herself undergoing a facial procedure, but fans were less than pleased to see the blonde beauty changing up her look yet again. "Getting kissed by @emface and can’t wait to see my results! @drbriankinney@BTLAesthetics #Emface#EmfacePartner#EmfaceTheNation#NeedleFree," the 42-year-old captioned a video of herself with patches on her face. 'I’M PRETTY OBSESSED WITH HIM STILL': JESSICA SIMPSON SPILLS SECRET TO LONG-LASTING MARRIAGE WITH ERIC JOHNSONFans immediately took to the comments section to comment on the ordeal. One person wrote, "So sad to see. She was so naturally beautiful," while another added, "Nice example of having some self-esteem 🙄."A third...
General Hospital Heartthrob Shares an Update Following Surgery

Don’t worry — his story has a much happier ending than his character’s!. Rocking some serious “hospital hair,” Mark Lawson shared to Instagram on September 23 that he had recently had to undergo hernia-repair surgery. What happened? Had the muscle-bound General Hospital alum lifted too much weight?
Man’s life saved after dodgy pie supper led to cancer diagnosis

Severe food poisoning following a dodgy steak pie supper led to surgeons discovering a rare kidney cancer and a place on a clinical drugs trial for a Falkirk man.William Dunnachie, 69, was admitted to Forth Valley Hospital in Larbert, near Falkirk, with suspected food poisoning in 2017 from a takeaway steak pie supper.Surgeons had to perform emergency surgery on Mr Dunnachie’s gallbladder and noticed abnormalities in his kidney.Subsequently, he had to have his gallbladder and kidney removed at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.If I hadn’t bought that steak pie, I might not be here todayWilliam DunnachieThe pensioner was...
I’m Learning to Outsmart Cancer

If I put all my energy into fighting breast cancer, I’d be bringing the disease into focus every day. Instead, I’m working on outsmarting cancer. Male breast cancer hit me with a swift blow; there was no warning and little fanfare. That seems to be the way cancer operates — it sneaks up on us and feeds on our stability, comfort and future plans. It messes with our minds while attacking our bodies and, in some cases, it can tarnish our hopes and sidetrack our dreams.
Cancer Was a Rallying Cry for My Family

I knew my family was close, but it wasn’t until my mom was diagnosed that I realized how bonded we truly were. In 2006, our mom was diagnosed with ovarian cancer and underwent a hysterectomy and several rounds of chemo. It was an experience that bonded my family, as...

