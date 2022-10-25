ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

NJ.com

N.J. town gets state approval to sell adult legal weed

Curaleaf, New Jersey’s largest marijuana grower and one of the nation’s largest operators in terms of revenue and footprint, won state approval Thursday to begin selling adult legal weed in Bordentown Township. The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission voted 3-1 with one abstention in favor of expansion to...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Jersey City to reopen COVID-19 rent relief program Oct. 31-Nov. 10

Jersey City is reopening its COVID-19 relief program that could provide residents with up to $10,000 in back rent. Applications for the Jersey City COVID-19 Rent Relief Program can be filed with the city between Oct. 31 and Nov. 10, city officials said. The application form is on the city website. Residents without access to a computer can call 201-706-4653.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
insidernj.com

Indoor Smoking at NJ Casinos, an Enduring Shame

During the 2005-2006 lameduck period, Trenton lawmakers passed an indoor smoking ban. California was the only state with an indoor smoking back making New Jersey the 2nd state in the nation to make such a move which frankly felt radical at the time. But we adjusted. And now we know that restaurants did just fine without a smoking section and (most importantly) people smoked less.
TRENTON, NJ
therealdeal.com

Jersey City approves Kushner, Silverstein’s 1,200-unit megaproject

It’s full steam ahead for two prominent top in Jersey City, one of which is already dominating the Journal Square skyline. The Jersey City Planning Board approved a 1,189-unit project from Kushner Real Estate Group and Silverstein Properties, according to the Hudson Reporter. The project spans two skyscrapers, which are anticipated to take a decade to construct.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

One of the coolest hotels in America is here in NJ

One thing we love when we are away from home is finding fun and eclectic places to stay that are comfortable and have a style all their own. We haven't traveled much since the pandemic, but April and I are looking forward to it shortly and I can't wait til we can plan a trip to see the kids in California.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
therealdeal.com

KABR buys Rockland County shopping center for $30M

A 125,000-square-foot shopping center sale in New York City for $30 million? Unlikely. A joint venture did, however, pick up a grocery-anchored shopping center in New City for the same price. JLL announced the KABR Group and BTF teamed up to purchase the shopping center at 78 North Main Street in Rockland County.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
ijustwanttoeat.com

South House in Jersey City

We like to explore the area near Grove Street in Jersey City as there are plenty of interesting places to try there. So, that time, we decided to go for a brunch to South House, a huge place that serves a Southern fare. We sat in their front area that...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Two caught with over 450 grams of meth with a $6,000 street value in Jersey City

One man and one woman were caught with over 450 grams of methamphetamine with a $6,000 street value in Jersey City yesterday, authorities said. Lynnette Lipinski, 39, of Jersey City, and Husam Fooda, 36, of East Elmhurst, New York, are both charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said in a statement,
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

3 postal workers robbed in Newark, NJ — Blue collection boxes not safe?

NEWARK — Three mail carriers on Thursday were robbed at gunpoint by assailants who demanded their mail. RLS Metro Breaking News reported that one of the carriers was robbed on the 800 block of 16th Street in the city's West Side. Newark police referred questions about the robberies to the U.S. Postal Service police, which on Friday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.
NEWARK, NJ
Morristown Minute

Mobile DMV with REAL ID Coming to Morris Plains

Monday, November 7, 2022, 10 AM - 2 PM, Mobile DMV comes to Morris Plains, providing REAL ID, renewal, registration, and more services.Morristown Minute. November 7th from 10 AM to 2 PM, by appointment only, a mobile DMV will renew driver licenses and registrations, provide REAL IDs, and more.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
The Associated Press

New Jersey's First Black-and-Female-Led Affordable Housing Development Proposed in Newark's South Ward

NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- A joint-venture between New Jersey developer and entrepreneur Adenah Bayoh and community organizer Octavia Frazier-Porter, has applied for a nine-percent Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) for the affordable housing community, Southside View. The 40-unit property will be located at 654-668 South 11th Street in Newark’s South Ward. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005195/en/ Adenah Bayoh, co-owner of Southside View LLC. (Photo: Business Wire)
NEWARK, NJ

