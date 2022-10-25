Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
N.J. town gets state approval to sell adult legal weed
Curaleaf, New Jersey’s largest marijuana grower and one of the nation’s largest operators in terms of revenue and footprint, won state approval Thursday to begin selling adult legal weed in Bordentown Township. The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission voted 3-1 with one abstention in favor of expansion to...
Jersey City to reopen COVID-19 rent relief program Oct. 31-Nov. 10
Jersey City is reopening its COVID-19 relief program that could provide residents with up to $10,000 in back rent. Applications for the Jersey City COVID-19 Rent Relief Program can be filed with the city between Oct. 31 and Nov. 10, city officials said. The application form is on the city website. Residents without access to a computer can call 201-706-4653.
Jersey City Residents say the Code Compliance System isn’t working
Health code violations. Building code issues. Illegal landlord rent increases. These are some of the issues Jersey City residents have brought to a city system meant to address municipal code infractions. Instead of getting help, locals have felt their complaints have been left unaccounted for. The Division of Quality of...
insidernj.com
Indoor Smoking at NJ Casinos, an Enduring Shame
During the 2005-2006 lameduck period, Trenton lawmakers passed an indoor smoking ban. California was the only state with an indoor smoking back making New Jersey the 2nd state in the nation to make such a move which frankly felt radical at the time. But we adjusted. And now we know that restaurants did just fine without a smoking section and (most importantly) people smoked less.
A favorite supermarket to open more NJ locations
If there’s one thing to know about supermarkets in New Jersey it’s that they are not hard to come by. Some people say that we have a more prolific assortment of real quality supermarkets than any other state in the country. From large ones to cozy ones to...
therealdeal.com
Jersey City approves Kushner, Silverstein’s 1,200-unit megaproject
It’s full steam ahead for two prominent top in Jersey City, one of which is already dominating the Journal Square skyline. The Jersey City Planning Board approved a 1,189-unit project from Kushner Real Estate Group and Silverstein Properties, according to the Hudson Reporter. The project spans two skyscrapers, which are anticipated to take a decade to construct.
Voter anger over abortion rights could be big wild card in N.J. and nation at Biden midterm
A job led Amy Bloodworth away from home in Monmouth County to relocate in Texas six years ago. But it was politics — and the freedom to work remotely — that convinced her to move back to New Jersey this summer. Bloodworth said she could no longer tolerate...
Beautiful NJ town picked as the friendliest for families
Despite the nationwide reputation New Jersey has, we are actually a pretty nice place, and there is one particular town that is even nicer than the rest, at least according to a published report. No matter where you go in the Garden State, you are going to run into nice...
One of the coolest hotels in America is here in NJ
One thing we love when we are away from home is finding fun and eclectic places to stay that are comfortable and have a style all their own. We haven't traveled much since the pandemic, but April and I are looking forward to it shortly and I can't wait til we can plan a trip to see the kids in California.
therealdeal.com
KABR buys Rockland County shopping center for $30M
A 125,000-square-foot shopping center sale in New York City for $30 million? Unlikely. A joint venture did, however, pick up a grocery-anchored shopping center in New City for the same price. JLL announced the KABR Group and BTF teamed up to purchase the shopping center at 78 North Main Street in Rockland County.
ijustwanttoeat.com
South House in Jersey City
We like to explore the area near Grove Street in Jersey City as there are plenty of interesting places to try there. So, that time, we decided to go for a brunch to South House, a huge place that serves a Southern fare. We sat in their front area that...
hudsoncountyview.com
Two caught with over 450 grams of meth with a $6,000 street value in Jersey City
One man and one woman were caught with over 450 grams of methamphetamine with a $6,000 street value in Jersey City yesterday, authorities said. Lynnette Lipinski, 39, of Jersey City, and Husam Fooda, 36, of East Elmhurst, New York, are both charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said in a statement,
3 postal workers robbed in Newark, NJ — Blue collection boxes not safe?
NEWARK — Three mail carriers on Thursday were robbed at gunpoint by assailants who demanded their mail. RLS Metro Breaking News reported that one of the carriers was robbed on the 800 block of 16th Street in the city's West Side. Newark police referred questions about the robberies to the U.S. Postal Service police, which on Friday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.
Mobile DMV with REAL ID Coming to Morris Plains
Monday, November 7, 2022, 10 AM - 2 PM, Mobile DMV comes to Morris Plains, providing REAL ID, renewal, registration, and more services.Morristown Minute. November 7th from 10 AM to 2 PM, by appointment only, a mobile DMV will renew driver licenses and registrations, provide REAL IDs, and more.
New Jersey's First Black-and-Female-Led Affordable Housing Development Proposed in Newark's South Ward
NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- A joint-venture between New Jersey developer and entrepreneur Adenah Bayoh and community organizer Octavia Frazier-Porter, has applied for a nine-percent Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) for the affordable housing community, Southside View. The 40-unit property will be located at 654-668 South 11th Street in Newark’s South Ward. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005195/en/ Adenah Bayoh, co-owner of Southside View LLC. (Photo: Business Wire)
Crime has come to NJ suburbs and there is an easy answer
There was a carjacking in my town just a few days ago. It wasn't in one of the carjacking capital of the country, Newark. No, it was in semi-rural, suburban Medford in Burlington County. It's rare but it's becoming more common in suburban New Jersey and people are getting scared.
brickunderground.com
An affordable housing lottery opens for 41 apartments close to Barclays Center in Brooklyn
Applications are open through the affordable housing lottery for 41 newly constructed apartments at 540 Waverly Ave., a few blocks from Barclays Center and close to Prospect Park. Rents start at $1,119 a month for a studio. Eligible applicants for this lottery must earn from $41,315 to $187,330 depending on the size of the household.
There’s a backlash against Bayonne’s ban against on-street truck parking
In recent months, Bayonne instituted a ban on trucks and tractor trailers over 16,000 pounds from parking on any city streets, out of concern truckers were parking on streets anywhere they could, including in residential neighborhoods. Previously, “truck tractors, trailers, and vehicles exceeding 16,000 pounds, gross weight” were specifically permitted...
NYPD officers quitting in record numbers amid growing issue over New York City crime
More than 1,400 NYPD officers have quit their jobs this year, according to the NYPD's Police Benevolent Association.
Days of devastation: Remembering Superstorm Sandy in Hudson County 10 years later
Keith Weaver chuckles at the mental picture he’s stored, a picture that he might find hard to believe if he hadn’t been there to manage the desperate-times-call-for-desperate-measures rescue. The Bayonne fire chief was the city’s Office of Emergency Management coordinator when Superstorm Sandy slammed the city 10 years...
Comments / 0