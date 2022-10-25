ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHIO Dayton

Phillies not worried about Astros' Valdez odd hand rubbing

HOUSTON — (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson says he isn't concerned about Houston starter Framber Valdez's unusual hand rubbing during Game 2 of the World Series, downplaying speculation on social media that the left-hander was up to something fishy during a dominant victory. Videos circulating on...
NBC Connecticut

How the Houston Astros Cheated in 2017, 2018 MLB Seasons

How the Houston Astros cheated in 2017, 2018 MLB seasons originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Houston Astros are back in a familiar role: World Series villains. The organization has made it a habit of reaching the Fall Classic since 2017. Houston outlasted the Los Angeles Dodgers in that year’s World Series, fulfilling a famous Sports Illustrated prophecy and serving as a model for championship team building in Major League Baseball.
