ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Cyclist Still Critical As 2 Arrested Month After Attempted Trenton Homicide, Police Say

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SIRls_0ilzuzJw00
Tyquasia M. Peterson, 25, and Dashawn B. Smith-Murphy, 28 Photo Credit: Trenton Police Department via Facebook

Two suspects were arrested and charged about a month after the attempted homicide of a man who was shot while riding his bicycle in Trenton and remains in critical condition, authorities said.

Tyquasia M. Peterson, 25, was charged with criminal attempted homicide, and Dashawn B. Smith-Murphy, 28, was charged with complicity, Trenton Police announced on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Both were also charged with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of an injured person.

The charges stem from the shooting of a man who was found next to his bicycle with severe injuries near 434 North Clinton Ave. just after 12:15 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, police said.

The man was rushed to the hospital and placed in the ICU, where he is currently listed in critical condition.

Investigators used surveillance footage and clothing descriptions, as well as "extensive detective work and determination," to identify and charge the suspects, they said.

Assisting agencies include the Trenton Police Department Street Crimes Unit, the Real Time Crime Center, and the Major Crimes Robbery Unit.

to follow Daily Voice Mercer and receive free news updates.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Paterson Man, 38, Gunned Down

A 38-year-old Paterson man was shot and killed on a city street Saturday morning. Responding officers found him with a single gunshot wound outside an Elm Street home near Mill Street shortly before 9:30 a.m. Oct. 29, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said in a joint announcement.
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Three Seriously Hurt In Allentown Shooting

A woman and two men were hospitalized with serious injuries in an Allentown shooting overnight, authorities said. Gunfire broke out inside of a commercial building on the 900 block of N. 4th Street around 1:05 a.m., police said. Officers found three adult victims, who were transported to the hospital with...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Friend-Turned-Foe Stabs 27-Year-Old Woman In Hillside Liquor Store: Police

A 23-year-old woman stabbed her 27-year-old friend-turned-foe multiple times inside of a North Jersey liquor store Friday, Oct. 28, the victim's dad told police. The victim was at Mayfair Liquors on North Broad Street in Hillside when she began arguing with Daja Harris, who was there with two other females and two other males waiting outside around 9 p.m., Hillside police said.
HILLSIDE, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Armed robbery at 7-Eleven on Chester Avenue

On Oct. 28 at 3:49 a.m. the Moorestown Police Department was dispatched to the 7-Eleven convenience store located at 310 Chester Avenue for the report of a robbery that just occurred. When officers arrived, they made contact with the clerk and learned that at approximately 3:47 a.m. a light skinned...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
Daily Voice

23-Year-Old Man Gunned Down In Montclair

A 23-year-old man was shot and killed early Friday, Oct. 28 in Montclair, authorities said. Leroy Peters, of Montclair, was killed around 2:35 a.m. on Lincoln Street suffering multiple gunshot wounds, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Montclair Police Chief Todd Conforti said. He was pronounced dead...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

Detectives seek tips after man found fatally shot at liquor store

A 41-year-old man died after being found shot at a liquor store in Trenton late Wednesday, authorities said. Police were alerted to the shooting near Oakland Street and Hoffman Avenue by the city’s gunfire sound detection system, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri. Officers found Rayshawn Baines...
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Arrests Made In Killing Of NJ Hoops Star Letrell Duncan

A 22-year-old man and teen boy have been arrested and charged with murder in the death of a 16-year-old North Jersey basketball standout Letrell Duncan, authorities said. Duncan, 16, of East Orange, was walking with friends when he was approached by two young men on Monday, Oct. 3, sources with direct knowledge of the incident tell Daily Voice.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
392K+
Followers
58K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy