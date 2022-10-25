Cyclist Still Critical As 2 Arrested Month After Attempted Trenton Homicide, Police Say

Tyquasia M. Peterson, 25, and Dashawn B. Smith-Murphy, 28 Photo Credit: Trenton Police Department via Facebook

Two suspects were arrested and charged about a month after the attempted homicide of a man who was shot while riding his bicycle in Trenton and remains in critical condition, authorities said.

Tyquasia M. Peterson, 25, was charged with criminal attempted homicide, and Dashawn B. Smith-Murphy, 28, was charged with complicity, Trenton Police announced on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Both were also charged with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of an injured person.

The charges stem from the shooting of a man who was found next to his bicycle with severe injuries near 434 North Clinton Ave. just after 12:15 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, police said.

The man was rushed to the hospital and placed in the ICU, where he is currently listed in critical condition.

Investigators used surveillance footage and clothing descriptions, as well as "extensive detective work and determination," to identify and charge the suspects, they said.

Assisting agencies include the Trenton Police Department Street Crimes Unit, the Real Time Crime Center, and the Major Crimes Robbery Unit.

