ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malvern, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Local family fighting to keep basement

A Champion family who built their dream home four years ago is being told they have to fill in their fully-finished basement with concrete. Tanya Brown, a wife, and mother of four children went before Trumbull County Commissioners Wednesday morning with hopes of a resolution. Tanya and her family purchased...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
ellwoodcity.org

Casey A. Jeffries, 44

Casey A. Jeffries, 44, of Shenango Township, passed away at UPMC Jameson on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Born in Ellwood City on June 9, 1978, Casey was the daughter of the late Ronald and Robin Marie Fosnaught Tedrow. Casey was the Office Manager at Midway Medical in Shenango, enjoyed fishing and the CareBears.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
whbc.com

Saturday is Drug Take Back Day

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Saturday is Drug Take Back Day in Stark County. There are seven locations where you can take your unused or expired prescription medications for safe disposal. The dropoff locations are open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday. Here are the seven...
STARK COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

UPDATE: Large Canton Fire Now Smoldering, Building to Come Down

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A fire in a building that covers an entire city block in Canton. Canton fire crews were at the scene part of the night at a vacant five-story warehouse building that abuts the railroad tracks between 5th and 6th Streets NE, just east of Cherry Avenue.
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man out on parole charged with robbing several area stores

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the United States Department of Justice, a Cleveland man on parole was charged in a 14-count indictment with the armed robbery or attempted armed robbery of 10 retail stores in Cleveland and Shaker Heights. 32-year-old Lawrence Sturdivant was charged with 10 counts of interference...
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Oldest Alleged Rioter Arraigned in Adult Court

MASSILON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The only adult among the 12 men arrested in the riot at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility was arraigned on new charges in Massillon Municipal Court Wednesday morning. 19-year-old Malik Boston is charged with escape, inducing panic. aggravated riot, and complicity...
MASSILLON, OH
27 First News

Germaine Yvette Ellis, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Germaine Yvette Ellis, 50, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal peace on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Mrs. Ellis was born January 4, 1972 in Youngstown, a daughter of Linda Sharpe-Hicks and two loving fathers, James Bright and Darrell Johnson. She was a 1990 graduate of...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy