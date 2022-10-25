Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sir Troy's Toy Kingdom finds new 30,000-square-foot location in Belden Village
CANTON, Ohio — If you’re searching for that perfect toy for a loved one, it’s probably safe to assume it’s waiting for you somewhere on the shelves of the new Sir Troy's Toy Kingdom location in Belden Village. Owner Troy Cefaratti believes it is the largest independent toy store in the country.
Local family fighting to keep basement
A Champion family who built their dream home four years ago is being told they have to fill in their fully-finished basement with concrete. Tanya Brown, a wife, and mother of four children went before Trumbull County Commissioners Wednesday morning with hopes of a resolution. Tanya and her family purchased...
Police confirm break-in at Southern Park Mall; could be connected to Eastwood break-in
There's a large police presence at the Southern Park Mall in Boardman overnight.
Youngstown traffic cameras back but only in one area, others considered
Those driving through school zones in the city of Youngstown might want to remember to watch their speed.
Will apartments, retail finally move into former Hoover plant in North Canton?
After 15 years of waiting and wondering, city officials believe momentum is gaining to revitalize about four acres of ground space at the old Downtown Hoover building.
Trumbull County indictments: Oct. 26, 2022
A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments on Wednesday.
Casey A. Jeffries, 44
Casey A. Jeffries, 44, of Shenango Township, passed away at UPMC Jameson on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Born in Ellwood City on June 9, 1978, Casey was the daughter of the late Ronald and Robin Marie Fosnaught Tedrow. Casey was the Office Manager at Midway Medical in Shenango, enjoyed fishing and the CareBears.
4 Bedroom home on 1.2 an acre, and misc.
Visit www.kikoauctions.com for more details. byoung@kikocompany.com and Ashley Ritchey, 330-495-3474.
Saturday is Drug Take Back Day
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Saturday is Drug Take Back Day in Stark County. There are seven locations where you can take your unused or expired prescription medications for safe disposal. The dropoff locations are open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday. Here are the seven...
Opening date confirmed for new local T.J. Maxx store
A new TJ Maxx store in the Valley will be opening next month.
Deadly truck fire: Tanker carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline explodes on Stow highway (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A tanker truck hauling 8,500 gallons of gasoline overturned and caught fire just after 1:30 a.m. on Friday along State Route 8 in the Stow area. Police and firefighters from Stow and other local law enforcement agencies responded to the scene at of the deadly rollover incident on State Route 8 at around 1:30 a.m.
UPDATE: Large Canton Fire Now Smoldering, Building to Come Down
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A fire in a building that covers an entire city block in Canton. Canton fire crews were at the scene part of the night at a vacant five-story warehouse building that abuts the railroad tracks between 5th and 6th Streets NE, just east of Cherry Avenue.
Mahoning County indictments: Oct. 27, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
Akron police chief responds to criticism over officer reinstatements
A scathing letter addressed to the Akron police chief signed by more than 40 Akron pastors and community leaders, including the Akron NAACP, condemns the decision to reinstate eight officers still under investigation for the shooting death of Jayland Walker.
Two trucks and SUV involved in Salem crash
A road was closed after multiple vehicles crashed Thursday night.
Cleveland man out on parole charged with robbing several area stores
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the United States Department of Justice, a Cleveland man on parole was charged in a 14-count indictment with the armed robbery or attempted armed robbery of 10 retail stores in Cleveland and Shaker Heights. 32-year-old Lawrence Sturdivant was charged with 10 counts of interference...
Oldest Alleged Rioter Arraigned in Adult Court
MASSILON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The only adult among the 12 men arrested in the riot at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility was arraigned on new charges in Massillon Municipal Court Wednesday morning. 19-year-old Malik Boston is charged with escape, inducing panic. aggravated riot, and complicity...
Driver dead after semi rolls over, catches fire
A semi-truck driver died early Friday morning after his tanker carrying gasoline rolled over and caught fire.
Germaine Yvette Ellis, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Germaine Yvette Ellis, 50, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal peace on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Mrs. Ellis was born January 4, 1972 in Youngstown, a daughter of Linda Sharpe-Hicks and two loving fathers, James Bright and Darrell Johnson. She was a 1990 graduate of...
Youngstown man sentenced to federal prison for lying to buy gun
Dawon Maddox, 39, was sentenced in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio by U.S. Judge J. Phillip Calabrese to a charge of making false statements to buy firearms.
