NY Jet Zach Wilson's Rumored New GF Is New Jersey Influencer

New Jersey native Nicolette Dellanno is rumored to be dating NY Jet quarterback Zach Wilson. Photo Credit: nicolette_dellanno/Zachwilson Instagram photos

Cuffing season has arrived and NY Jet Zach Wilson appears to be participating.

The 23-year-old quarterback is rumored to be dating 20-year-old Nicolette Dellanno, a Colts Neck native who attended Red Bank Catholic, according to social media.

Dellanno, who has 251K followers on TikTok and 41.2K on Instagram, was Wilson's magic luck charm at last game's 16-9 win against the Broncos, in which he went 16-for-26 for 121 yards.

According to the New York Post, Wilson and Dellanno were first spotted together last June at a Yankees game, just before allegations surfaced that Wilson had been in a relationship with his mom's friend.

