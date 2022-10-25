ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

PFF grades: Michigan football's top 10 defensive players through 7 games

By Trent Knoop
By Trent Knoop
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Wolverines are out to a 7-0 start to the season and the defense has been just as solid, if not better, than last season.

Michigan has the third-ranked scoring defense that allows 12.1 points per game to its opponent. The Wolverines also have the No. 5 defense that gives up 250 yards per game to the opposing offense.

As we all know, Michigan lost Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo to the NFL draft this past year. That duo will go down as one of the best to ever play the edge position in Michigan history, but the Wolverines have done a nice job replacing that talent.

The Wolverines have tallied 12 sacks through seven games this year and Mike Morris has emerged as one of the best in the Big Ten. Morris ranks third in the conference with five sacks on the season.

Looking back to the first half of the season, here is who Pro Football Focus grades as the top 10 Michigan defensive players through seven games.

Photo: Isaiah Hole
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Photo: Isaiah Hole

6

Makari Paige (74.6)

Sep 10, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive back Makari Paige (7) and defensive back DJ Turner (5) break up a pass attempt to Hawaii Warriors wide receiver Jalen Walthall (4)at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Photo by: Isaiah Hole

