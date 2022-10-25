Read full article on original website
Majority of Iowans want to keep 'first-in-the-nation' status
A new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll shows a majority of Iowans still want to keep the Iowa Caucuses first-in-the-nation. But the number of Iowans who want another state to take over has doubled in the last seven years. Iowa has been first since 1972 and has held the position...
Several eastern Iowa sheriffs endorse proposed gun amendment on Nov. ballot
Six sheriffs on the eastern side of Iowa are endorsing adding a new amendment to the Iowa Constitution. Voters in Iowa will decide if an amendment is added on November 8 that has language similar to the second amendment of the U.S. Constitution. But opponents of the amendment argue it...
Cedar Rapids water named the 2022's best in Iowa
Cedar Rapids — Friday night, Iowa's section of the American Water Works Association (AWWA) awarded Cedar Rapids for having the best water in Iowa. Every year, AWWA holds a blind tasting competition to determine which Iowa community provides the best-tasting drinking water. Entries are judged by a panel of...
Iowa pork producers work with farmers to help the environment
CORYDON, Iowa — Pork production is an Iowa staple and one of the states biggest industries. Hog processing operation, Iowa Select Farms, is Iowa's biggest producer of pork. In the past couple of years, the company has been working to help farmers improve conservation practices. We spoke with Sustainability...
Eastern Iowa OT: Live playoff scores
First and second round playoff games are taking place around Iowa tonight. Below is a live scoreboard.
Trick-or-treat times in eastern Iowa for Halloween 2022
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The weather is looking more like a treat than a trick for the weekend and Halloween across eastern Iowa. Here's a look at the trick-or-treat days and times set across the area:. Cedar Rapids: District Trick or Treat, Saturday, October 29th from...
One Iowan expresses concern for 'fetal heartbeat' law through firsthand experience
DES MOINES — Four months after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, an Iowa judge will take another look at the so-called 'fetal heartbeat' law in Iowa, passed four years ago. The courts blocked it from going into effect but Governor Reynolds is trying to get them...
Mount Vernon pulls away from Sabers, advancing to 3A quarterfinals
MOUNT VERNON, Iowa — The Mount Vernon football team fell behind in the opening seconds of their first round playoff game against Central Dewitt. But the Mustangs came back to win 23-9. The Mustangs will host a rematch with Solon in next week's 3A quarterfinals.
UnityPoint St. Luke's sees uptick in pediatric RSV cases; here's what parents should know
Sick children, full beds, and long wait times. A surge of pediatric RSV cases is filling up hospitals across the country. 14 states plus Washington D.C. are more than 80% full, but Iowa is not one of them. RSV is most serious in infants, young children, elderly people, and those...
