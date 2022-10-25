ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

WHIO Dayton

Phillies not worried about Astros' Valdez odd hand rubbing

HOUSTON — (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson says he isn't concerned about Houston starter Framber Valdez's unusual hand rubbing during Game 2 of the World Series, downplaying speculation on social media that the left-hander was up to something fishy during a dominant victory. Videos circulating on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Miami

San Antonio Spurs Waive 2021 No. 12 Overall Pick Josh Primo

Spurs waive 2021 No. 12 overall pick Josh Primo originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The San Antonio Spurs made a stunning announcement on Friday. Josh Primo, the 2021 No. 12 overall pick, was waived by the organization in just the beginning of his second year. “It is our hope...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBC Miami

Why LeBron James Is No Longer a Dallas Cowboys Fan

Why LeBron James is no longer a Cowboys fan originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. LeBron James has switched teams — NFL teams, that is. In a recent Instagram Live session with his friend and business partner Maverick Carter, the Los Angeles Lakers and NBA superstar revealed he’s no longer a fan of the Dallas Cowboys due to the franchise’s stance on players kneeling during the national anthem.
DALLAS, TX

