Are Tricare pharmacy reductions hurting you?
GEORGIA — Georgia Representative Buddy Carter is asking Tricare beneficiaries to contact him with details about how they will be affected by the recent departure of thousands of pharmacies from the network in an effort to reverse the changes, after he had what he described as a dismissive phone call with a Defense Health Agency official about the nearly 15,000 independent and community pharmacies that left the network earlier this month.
Here’s where South Dakota students rank for reading and math scores across the nation
Nation’s Report Card shows that South Dakota’s reading and math scores have dipped slightly for fourth and eighth-grade students but remain above the national average. Still, education officials are concerned with the downward trajectory in state scores and are developing initiatives to increase student literacy for the future.
Fall River Health Services offers helpful tips for staying healthy during the winter
HOT SPRINGS, S.D. – As we enter the colder months here in South Dakota, it’s more important than ever to make sure that we’re taking the proper precautions to stay healthy through the fall and winter. Dr. Michael Bohlman, a staff physician at Fall River Health Services,...
