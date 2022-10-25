GEORGIA — Georgia Representative Buddy Carter is asking Tricare beneficiaries to contact him with details about how they will be affected by the recent departure of thousands of pharmacies from the network in an effort to reverse the changes, after he had what he described as a dismissive phone call with a Defense Health Agency official about the nearly 15,000 independent and community pharmacies that left the network earlier this month.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO