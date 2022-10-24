ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Stitt prepares for next move in tribal gaming fight, hires new outside counsel

By Rick Maranon, FOX23 News
 3 days ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt hired new, outside counsel and will make new legal arguments in a lawsuit that started over tribal gaming as part of a fight that started near the beginning of his first term.

In new court filings, the governor’s new counsel is arguing the Supreme Court’s recent ruling in the Castro-Huerta case offers up language that supports the governor’s ability to enter into new gaming agreements on his own with four tribes that were not included in the state’s original tribal gaming compact.

“It’s a shame to see that he’s now trying to void out a state supreme court ruling that told him he was wrong by now taking this up to the Federal level,” said Matthew Morgan, chairman of the Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association.

The OIGA does not have a direct hand in the lawsuit Stitt’s attorneys recently filed new arguments in, but some of its members like the Cherokee, Choctaw, and Chickasaw Nations do. The OIGA said it supporters its members in the fight to stop Stitt from single-handedly entering the state into new tribal gaming compacts.

In January 2021, the Oklahoma State Supreme Court sided with Republican Senate Pro-Tempore Greg Treat and Republican Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall who argued that the agreements Stitt made with four tribes were voided because he did not include the legislative branch in hashing out the details of the agreement.

Stitt signed four new gaming compacts on his own in 2020 with the Comanche Nation, the Otoe-Missouria tribes, the Kialegee Tribal Town, and Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians, and two of those agreements included the ability to allow for sports betting, which is still illegal in Oklahoma.

On Oct. 11, the governor’s new counsel sent a notice to Judge Timothy Kelly, United States District Court Judge in Washington D.C., that the governor’s counsel was expecting to make new arguments based off the Supreme Court’s Castro-Huerta ruling about his right to enter into the new compacts.

“Two years later, you add a bunch of new lawyers. You claim to have a new theory. It feels like a Hail Mary pass at the end of a game is what it feels like,” Morgan said.

The timing of the filing comes at a questionable moment in the middle of a heated campaign over whether or not Stitt should have a second term in office.

The filing was made on Oct. 11. On Oct. 10, the modern day descendants of the Five Civilized Tribes announced that for the first time in state history, they would endorse Stitt’s opponent State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister (D) for governor after years of fighting between Stitt and the Tribes about everything from gaming, criminal justice to even hunting and fishing licenses.

“It’s been well documented the relationship between the tribes, tribal leaders, and the state is not the best right now,” Morgan said.

“If I was a state legislator, I would be looking at the why behind this, the timing of this, how much it’s going to cost us as a state,” Morgan went on to say.

FOX23 reached out to Stitt’s office about the arguments his team is making, and so far we have not heard back.

Cherokee Nation Attorney General Sarah Hill sent FOX23 a statement saying the governor was wasting taxpayer dollars attempting to relitigate a court fight he already lost at the state level.

“This is another example of the governor spending taxpayer dollars unnecessarily. The Oklahoma Supreme Court made it clear that the compacts he’s defending were void a long time ago. I cannot understand why more taxpayer dollars should be used to prop up the actions of the governor when he won’t even accept the judgement of the state’s own courts,” said Attorney General Sara Hill.

Morgan said an issue the Federal court needs to address is though the Oklahoma Supreme Court said the compacts were void and in violation of state law, the Interior Department had by default allowed the new compacts Stitt negotiated to go in effect while things were being litigated because they weren’t sure if they had the authority to step in and stop such agreements. He said the Federal government should reaffirm what was already determined within the state courts.

“My worry is if the governor is allowed in the future matters to go outside of the bound of his constitutional authority, and the Federal government does not have a mechanism or a way to pull those back, we could be left in precarious situations going forward with any compacts,” he said.

Stitt argued when he first took office that the state’s tribal gaming compact was about to expire, and the tribes needed to come to the table and negotiate new terms with him. At one point, he used language calling tribal casinos illegal and threatened to allow for the building of casinos by non-tribal private investors.

The tribes argued, and a U.S. District Court judge agreed with them that the compacts automatically renewed under the original terms.

Stitt said he wanted the tribes to renegotiate the compact because even though Oklahoma paved the way for other states to have their own gaming compacts with their local tribes, those states were using Oklahoma’s model but had negotiated higher and what he called better rates of payment towards their states’ budgets in return for the right to operate.

The tribes said they pay far more than just what the compact requires them to pay through infrastructure and economic development on their lands each year.

The monies collected under the tribal gaming compact in Oklahoma are mostly used towards education spending.

Tulsa, OK
