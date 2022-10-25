Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Round Two! Playoff pairings set for 17 local football teams still in contention
The OHSAA playoffs continue on Friday, November 4th
Ohio high school football playoff scores, highlights
The game of the week is a Division I, Region 4, matchup between No. 9 seed St. Xavier and No. 8 Fairfield. Crews will be across the Tri-State covering Friday's top games.
Highlights: New Philadelphia vs. Canfield
The winner of New Philadelphia (6-4) and Canfield (8-1) will take on the winner of Aurora (7-2) and CVCA (7-2) in round two.
James re-writes Fitch record book in win
The winner of Mayfield (6-4) and Austintown Fitch (9-1) will take on the winner of John Hay (7-2) and Akron SVSM (6-3).
Minerva receives 'overwhelming support' after death of cross country runner
With each coat of color added through a screen printing process, and with every turn of t-shirt pallets, there is another small stride towards healing.
Chaney defense huge in second half in comeback victory
The winner of Alliance (8-2) and Chaney (9-1) will take on the winner of Kenston (7-3) and University School (8-1) in round two.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to bizarre Akron ejection
Saturday’s game between the Miami (OH) RedHawks and the Akron Zips featured one of the strangest ejections that you will ever see in college football. The game was seemingly well in hand when Akron scored a touchdown with 4:01 remaining in the fourth quarter to make the score 27-9, with Miami holding the lead. Akron then went for a two-point conversion to try to make it a two-score game, and they were successful, but an illegal blindside block negated the conversion.
Boardman Chick-fil-A to close for 2 weeks
The line at the Boardman Chick-fil-A is going to get shorter. It's closing for two weeks.
Former Ohio State Quarterback Not Happy With Ryan Day
It turns out Ohio State fans aren't the only ones frustrated with Ryan Day's play-calling this Saturday. Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones called out the team's strategy on social media. During the second quarter, Jones tweeted, "Really not feeling this play calling right now Bucks." Jones called out the...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Canton, Ohio
Canton is not on the radar of most travellers heading to Ohio, yet with all its world-class amenities, picturesque surroundings, and proximity to Akron and Cleveland, it should be. Canton is most famous for being the location of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, arguably the biggest attraction in the entire city, however, it is far from the only one.
Falling tree kills Minerva student after cross-country meet
A Minerva High School junior was hit and killed by a falling tree after a track meet on Saturday.
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in the Canton Area
If you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local delis. If you're looking for a tasty sandwich, you should check out this local joint. You can grab a classic turkey, ham, salami, or pepperoni sandwich with your choice of bread and cheese, plus lettuce, tomato, onions, peppers, and/or condiments. Customers also enjoy their chicken salad croissant and chicken bacon ranch wrap. If you're vegetarian, you can't go wrong with their veggie wrap, which has lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, spinach, banana peppers, olives, cheese, and house dressing. On Wednesdays, they serve creamed chicken sandwiches, which customers highly recommend, and on Thursdays, they offer tasty meatball subs.
Urban Meyer Has 3 Words To Describe Penn State Fans
In just under two hours, the Penn State Nittany Lions will host the Ohio State Buckeyes in one of the biggest games of the college football weekend. Before the game kicks off, FOX's college football pregame show is in Happy Valley for the big showdown. Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer is a major part of the crew and used his experience from past games at Penn State during the show.
Ohio teacher placed on leave after concerning video with 15-year-old
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Westerville teacher and athletic coach was placed on paid administrative leave Thursday after a video featuring him talking with a female claiming to be underage circulated among students. School officials at Westerville Central High School are investigating Justin Christoff after the video’s contents raised concerns among district leadership, spokesperson Greg […]
Grass art in Chardon honors First News anchor
A man who lives in Chardon plans to honor First News anchor Stan Boney using an unique medium: Patterns mowed into his lawn.
daltonkidronnews.com
Local trick-or-treat times and fall events
Several local governments advise to leave porch lights on to participate in community trick-or-treat times. * Apple Creek: Trick or treat 4-6 p.m. Oct. 29. * Dalton: Trick or treat 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30; Living Water Church, 200 Kurzen Road N, Dalton, will host community Trunk or Treat, 4-6 p.m. Oct. 30 at the church. The free family event includes dozens of candy stops, free food for the family, bouncy inflatables, interactive experiences with fire and police departments and a drawing for a 50-inch television. For more information, visit lwchurch.com.
27 First News
Aaron Rogers, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Aaron Rogers, 29, departed this life Friday, October 7, 2022. Aaron was born September 6, 1993 in Youngstown, Ohio the son of Aaron Rogers, Jr. and Lawanda Annette Banks. He was a high school graduate and had been employed by Vallourec Tube-Alloy. He had...
sciotopost.com
Columbus – Great Southern Mall, Ollies Not Affected by Fire
COLUMBUS – A Viral video showed smoke rising from a Columbus South High Ollies last night but, that wasn’t the complete facts. The video showed a large plum of black smoke over the Great Southern Shopping center located on South High just north of 270, but it wasn’t the strip mall that was on fire.
One-of-a-kind auction taking place this weekend in Boardman
Saturday morning at 10 a.m., a first-of-its-kind auction will be held around the Youngstown area -- arcade games of all kinds will be sold.
Ohio city named one of the hottest, most affordable U.S. housing markets
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus is receiving national recognition as one of the nation’s hottest housing markets as prices for central Ohio homes decreased for the third straight month, according to a housing report by Columbus Realtors. Columbus Realtor’s Central Ohio Housing Report for September found the average sales price for a home was $331,287, dropping […]
Comments / 0