Detroit, MI

fox2detroit.com

Detroit police respond to car accident, find man struck and killed in the street

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating a fatal pedestrian accident that occurred Friday night on the city's west side. Detroit police said they responded to Grand River and Maplewood at 11:30 p.m. for a car accident. When they arrived, they found a man who'd been hit by a car laying in the street.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

MAP: Detroit's most dangerous intersections

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Hundreds of crashes happened at Detroit's most dangerous intersections last year. Michigan Auto Law looked at police crash data from 2021 to make this year's list of most dangerous intersections. No Detroit intersections made the list of most dangerous intersections in Michigan this year, but the...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Longstanding Beverly Hills Grill has new ownership

The menu and the staff will largely stay the same at neighborhood favorite Beverly Hills Grill, but it now has a new owner who plans to use the longstanding restaurant's foundation and expand on it. Restaurateur Bill Roberts hadn't planned on selling the Grill, but when a broker friend said...
BEVERLY HILLS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Cold hits Southeast Michigan with mid-50s to end the week

(FOX 2) - The cold is here. And though temperatures today struggle, we'll squeeze out decent sun. High pressure stays with us through the weekend which keeps us dry and offers up a chilly, but decent feel for the big game in Ann Arbor. This after we make a run...
ANN ARBOR, MI
HometownLife.com

Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery begins new chapter in new Redford building

After starting as a simple shop in Detroit decades ago, Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery has gone nationwide. And now it has the facility to keep up with the demand for their delicacies of all kinds. The business, long located at Five Mile and Beech Daly in Redford Township, recently relocated to...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police investigating after 3 people shot on city's east side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured Saturday. The shooting happened at around 5:00 p.m. on E. Warren Ave near Cadieux. According to police, three people were behind a rental hall for a get-together when a car pulled next to them. A few words were exchanged, and the suspect fired shots inside the victims' vehicle at one point.
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

Ex-Detroit Piston Asking $3.5 Million For Bloomfield Hills Home

If you are in the market for a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan home priced at just over $3 million, you are in luck. In August of 2021, signed a three-year deal with the Detroit Pistons worth $37 million. Fast forward to September 2022, and Kelly Olynyk was traded to the Utah Jazz. The center (I know he plays center because I Googled it) has since put his gorgeous lakefront home on the market for $3.5 million. Still interested? Your payment and or mortgage would be roughly $24,443 per month.
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

This new Detroit pizza place is making slices unlike any other

With toppings like beef brisket, shrimp, artichokes, and yes pineapple, Pizza Cat Max in downtown Detroit is keeping pizza weird. “Ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to eat the pizza they want to eat, even if it’s just a sausage pizza, or if it’s the kind of person that wants 15 toppings,” says Matt Wojtowicz, the Founder, and Co-Owner of Pizza Cat Max.
DETROIT, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

30-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Rochester Hills

ROCHERSTER HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Davison woman is dead following a hit-and-run crash in Rochester Hills early Saturday morning. The crash happened minutes after an altercation in a separate vehicle between two men, police said. Sarah Ratliff, 30, was a passenger in the vehicle when a male passenger...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI

