Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police respond to car accident, find man struck and killed in the street
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating a fatal pedestrian accident that occurred Friday night on the city's west side. Detroit police said they responded to Grand River and Maplewood at 11:30 p.m. for a car accident. When they arrived, they found a man who'd been hit by a car laying in the street.
fox2detroit.com
MAP: Detroit's most dangerous intersections
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Hundreds of crashes happened at Detroit's most dangerous intersections last year. Michigan Auto Law looked at police crash data from 2021 to make this year's list of most dangerous intersections. No Detroit intersections made the list of most dangerous intersections in Michigan this year, but the...
Detroit News
Longstanding Beverly Hills Grill has new ownership
The menu and the staff will largely stay the same at neighborhood favorite Beverly Hills Grill, but it now has a new owner who plans to use the longstanding restaurant's foundation and expand on it. Restaurateur Bill Roberts hadn't planned on selling the Grill, but when a broker friend said...
The real story of Eloise Psychiatric Hospital: the most complicated "haunted" house in Metro Detroit
Though many Metro Detroiters believe the Eloise complex in Westland to be the home of paranormal activity, WWJ’s Zach Clark and Annie Scaramuzzino discovered on The Daily J that real story behind the former psychiatric hospital is much more nuanced.
fox2detroit.com
Cold hits Southeast Michigan with mid-50s to end the week
(FOX 2) - The cold is here. And though temperatures today struggle, we'll squeeze out decent sun. High pressure stays with us through the weekend which keeps us dry and offers up a chilly, but decent feel for the big game in Ann Arbor. This after we make a run...
ClickOnDetroit.com
These are Michigan’s most dangerous intersections. And it’s not just the bad drivers
There are more than 107,000 intersections in the state of Michigan, according to MDOT. But not all of them are created equal. Many are fine, but a few are downright deadly. Local 4 drove all over looking at these intersections and found commonalities at most; they were busy and could be a little confusing, but it isn’t the whole story.
fox2detroit.com
Hit-and-run driver wanted after striking pedestrian on Michigan Avenue in Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - Dearborn police are looking for a driver who hit a pedestrian and fled Sept. 16. Police said the victim was walking northbound across Michigan Avenue near Outer Drive around 9 a.m. when they were hit. The victim is still recovering after suffering serious injuries. Police...
HometownLife.com
Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery begins new chapter in new Redford building
After starting as a simple shop in Detroit decades ago, Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery has gone nationwide. And now it has the facility to keep up with the demand for their delicacies of all kinds. The business, long located at Five Mile and Beech Daly in Redford Township, recently relocated to...
fox2detroit.com
Invasive worm that causes Beech leaf disease spreading to Oakland and Wayne counties
BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (FOX 2) - The invasive microscopic worm that has devastated trees in the Northeast U.S. and was reported for the first time in Michigan this year has now spread to the state's two most populated counties. Beech leaf disease, which can cause damage to the tissue of foliage...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police investigating after 3 people shot on city's east side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured Saturday. The shooting happened at around 5:00 p.m. on E. Warren Ave near Cadieux. According to police, three people were behind a rental hall for a get-together when a car pulled next to them. A few words were exchanged, and the suspect fired shots inside the victims' vehicle at one point.
fox2detroit.com
Ford House Christmas Tours return with more holiday events this season -- See the full schedule
GROSSE POINTE SHORES, Mich. (FOX 2) - Ford House Christmas Tours start next month. In addition to the annual tours, other events are planned at the house in Grosse Pointe Shores to help get you into the holiday spirit. Tours begin Nov. 18 and run through Dec. 30, while additional...
Ex-Detroit Piston Asking $3.5 Million For Bloomfield Hills Home
If you are in the market for a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan home priced at just over $3 million, you are in luck. In August of 2021, signed a three-year deal with the Detroit Pistons worth $37 million. Fast forward to September 2022, and Kelly Olynyk was traded to the Utah Jazz. The center (I know he plays center because I Googled it) has since put his gorgeous lakefront home on the market for $3.5 million. Still interested? Your payment and or mortgage would be roughly $24,443 per month.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Unidentified woman’s mummified remains found in abandoned Detroit home 9 years ago
DETROIT – A woman’s mummified remains were discovered in a vacant Detroit home nine years ago. Her remains were found on Oct. 28, 2013. She is believed to have been Black and between 30 to 50 years old. Officials estimate that she was 5′5′' tall. She...
ClickOnDetroit.com
This new Detroit pizza place is making slices unlike any other
With toppings like beef brisket, shrimp, artichokes, and yes pineapple, Pizza Cat Max in downtown Detroit is keeping pizza weird. “Ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to eat the pizza they want to eat, even if it’s just a sausage pizza, or if it’s the kind of person that wants 15 toppings,” says Matt Wojtowicz, the Founder, and Co-Owner of Pizza Cat Max.
fox2detroit.com
Crumbley parents in court • Special needs student dropped at wrong bus stop • Person of Interest in Roseville
FRIDAY NEWS HIT - James and Jennifer Crumbley's trial is set and their son has pled guilty - but the parents of the convicted mass shooter still have more hearings in court before they will be tried for involuntary manslaughter. The parents of the 16-year-old mass shooter will be in...
Two Michigan Cities Named to Prettiest Towns to Visit in Winter List
You have to admit, winter in Michigan definitely has its beautiful moments. Whether it's just the picturesque look of a fresh snowfall or the many events that capitalize on the season, Michigan does winter upright. According to Country Living, Michigan has not one, but two cities landing on the list...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
fox2detroit.com
30-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Rochester Hills
ROCHERSTER HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Davison woman is dead following a hit-and-run crash in Rochester Hills early Saturday morning. The crash happened minutes after an altercation in a separate vehicle between two men, police said. Sarah Ratliff, 30, was a passenger in the vehicle when a male passenger...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Cash reward now offered for information on missing 14-year-old Ann Arbor girl
ANN ARBOR – Samyah Nundley has been missing since Wednesday, Oct. 19 when she reportedly left her home on Pheasant Run in the early morning hours. The 14-year-old had left a note in which she mentioned self harm. She has brown hair, is 5′2′' and weighs 135 lbs, according...
Comments / 0