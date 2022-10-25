Garrettsville – If you stopped by Garrettsville Nutrition on Main Street this week, you may have been disappointed to see the shop has been closed. What you may not know is that when the shop re-opens next week — on Wednesday November 2nd – it does so under new management. When new owners Adam and Jill Andrikanich (pictured above) reopen the space, they will have done some minor renovations to add additional seating, restrooms, and public WIFI to make the space more comfortable and inviting. “It’s our goal to make it a community hang out,” Jill noted.

GARRETTSVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO