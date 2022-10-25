Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
One local church looking to make impact in community
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - One local church has different programs with the same goal - community outreach. Right now, St. Peters Lutheran Church in East Peoria has two programs - one is a basketball team for kids K-2. All proceeds earned during the concessions of the games are given back to local schools.
Central Illinois Proud
Shelbey Roberts recognized as one of ’40 Leaders Under Forty’
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — WMBD/WYZZ’s Shelbey Roberts was recognized as one of Peoria Magazine’s “40 Leaders under Forty” at the Scottish Rite Theatre in Peoria Thursday. Shelbey was awarded for her work in journalism and community service. The annual event celebrates emerging leaders in the...
25newsnow.com
Pekin football team and community fired up for postseason play
(25 News Now) - When the Pekin Dragons storm out onto the field at Memorial Stadium on Friday night, there will be a lot of excited Dragons players, but they won’t be the only ones fired up. The entire city of Pekin has rallied around the state-ranked Dragons who have earned the No. 3 overall seed in the state in Class 7A and they’re even more excited now that the postseason has arrived. They’re expecting a packed house at Memorial Stadium on Friday night when Pekin hosts Plainfield Central at 7 p.m.
Pekin Vs. Plainfield Central high school football
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Watch the Oct. 28, 2022, Pekin Vs. Plainfield Central high school football game, presented by Clutch Sports Media.
Prep Sports Recap for Oct. 28, 2022: Playoff football
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The second round of the class 7A playoffs present an interesting central Illinois match-up. Pekin beat Plainfield Central, 51-14, to advance to the second round of the playoffs. The Dragons (10-0) will meet Normal Community (7-3), which won on the road at Rockton Hononegah, 44-13, to open the playoffs on Friday. […]
25newsnow.com
Report cards are out for Illinois school districts, where do local schools rate?
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Illinois State Board of Education released ratings and statistics for public schools statewide for the first time since the pandemic. ISBE took a break from measuring the schools during the 2020-2021 school year, citing the COVID-19 pandemic caused too much disruption to learning. Now there’s a window into where schools are at after the pandemic upended daily life and learning.
muddyriversports.com
Bombers hope to continue trend taking them toward sectional volleyball championship
MONMOUTH, Ill. — Each season, the Macomb volleyball team has inched closer to being a sectional champion. Monday, the Bombers hope the trend continues. Macomb will carry its 32-3 record to the Class 2A Farmington Sectional, where it will face Sherrard in the semifinals following Thursday’s 25-12, 25-19 victory over Monmouth-Roseville in the Class 2A Monmouth-Roseville Regional finals.
Retired Trumbull County firefighter passes away
According to the Mecca Township Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, Melvin Tolley passed away.
Central Illinois Proud
1470 WMBD
Peoria home threatened by shed fire
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters were called to S. Westmoreland, in the area of W. Grinell and W. Hayes Streets, Saturday morning on reports of a shed on fire. Crews arrived around 8:30 a.m., finding the shed near a home fully engulfed, with the flames spreading to the exterior of the house.
25newsnow.com
Family mourns grandfather, now Peoria’s 22nd homicide victim
PEORIA (25 News Now) - He was working as a welder to turn his life around. Instead, he joins a growing list of names lost to violence in Peoria this year. His family is searching for answers as police investigate. Christopher Harness Sr., 46, was shot and killed Monday night...
Akron becomes 11th city in Ohio to ban conversion therapy for children
AKRON, Ohio — *EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from an earlier edition of "Health Yeah! with Monica Robins." The city of Akron on Monday became the 11th municipality in the state of Ohio to outlaw the discredited practice of conversion therapy for minors. The ordinance, which was introduced...
What percent of Akron is white?
Akron is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Akron?
weeklyvillager.com
Garrettsville Nutrition Under New Management
Garrettsville – If you stopped by Garrettsville Nutrition on Main Street this week, you may have been disappointed to see the shop has been closed. What you may not know is that when the shop re-opens next week — on Wednesday November 2nd – it does so under new management. When new owners Adam and Jill Andrikanich (pictured above) reopen the space, they will have done some minor renovations to add additional seating, restrooms, and public WIFI to make the space more comfortable and inviting. “It’s our goal to make it a community hang out,” Jill noted.
whbc.com
Massillon Man Killed in Sandusky-Area Crash
SANDUSKY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 63-year-old Massillon man was killed south of Sandusky Monday when his small car was struck by a Mack truck. The state patrol says Craig Griffith did not stop for a stop sign on a side road, and was struck while pulling out onto Route 99.
Infant, drivers rushed to the hospital after rural Henry County crash
HENRY COUNTY, Illinois — An infant and two drivers are in the hospital following a severe crash near Western Township, Illinois Friday morning, according to the Henry County Sheriff's Office. At about 10:26 a.m. on Oct. 28, first responders were dispatched to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at...
KWQC
Ohio, Illinois schools closed following investigation in area
OHIO, Ill. (KWQC) - Ohio Community Schools are closed Monday following an investigation in the area. According to a Facebook post from the Ohio Community Schools, the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office has told the school a suspect is in custody, and there is no longer a threat to the community.
cleveland19.com
1 arrested after attacking 2 people inside home in Portage County, police say
GARRETTSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspect is in custody after attacking and hospitalizing two people in a home in Garrettsville on Friday, according to Portage County Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski. Garrettsville police arrived at a home in the Village at around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 28 after receiving reports of a...
'They’re not misunderstood youth, they’re criminals and they’re doing what criminals do': Indian River juvenile corrections officers share concerns
MASSILLON, Ohio — Corrections officers from Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in Stark County are shedding more light on the situation Saturday, when 12 youth inmates got out of their rooms and barricaded themselves in a school building armed with makeshift weapons. "They feel like there's no limits to...
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Galesburg murder suspect in custody; Reusch theft case to continue next year
Tri States Public Radio produced this story. TSPR relies on financial support from our readers and listeners in order to provide coverage of the issues that matter to west central Illinois, southeast Iowa, and northeast Missouri. As someone who values the content created by. Galesburg murder suspect in custody. A...
