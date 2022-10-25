Read full article on original website
Jake Paul sends a message to “selfish” Conor McGregor
Jake Paul has sent a message to Conor McGregor ahead of his boxing match against Anderson Silva. Paul and Silva agreed to a bet that if the YouTuber-turned-boxer defeats the former UFC champ, Silva will partner with him to help create a fighter union. Paul has been vocal in wanting to increase fighter pay in the UFC and now he’s calling on Conor McGregor to help him and Silva.
Massive McGregor jokes he’s “about 265” pounds, shares his new timeline for UFC return
Conor McGregor is still in the Dominican Republic, where he’s busy filming the highly anticipated remake of the Patrick Swayze classic Road House. But ‘The Notorious’ is eager to get back home so he can start a training camp and return to the UFC early in 2023.
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva weigh-in video
At the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva weigh-ins Friday, Jake Paul and Anderson Silva will step on the scale. Jake Paul and Anderson Silva have to hit 187 pounds, the catchweight limit for their main event showdown on Showtime. In the co-main event, Ashton Sylve and Braulio Rodriguez will compete...
Major Update On Sasha Banks’ WWE Status
It’s been months since Sasha Banks has appeared on WWE programming as she and Naomi walked out of Raw back in May. Since then there’s been a lot of speculation regarding Sasha’s contract status with World Wrestling Entertainment. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Sasha Banks is...
Returning WWE Star Set To Challenge Ronda Rousey On Tonight's 'SmackDown'
Someone WWE fans haven't seen in a while will be making an impact on tonight's "WWE SmackDown." Fightful initially stated that there could be a returning name showing up as soon as "SmackDown" and PWInsider later reported that Tenille Dashwood, formerly known in WWE as Emma, will be the individual to accept Ronda Rousey's open challenge for the SmackDown Women's Title tonight. This report was then later confirmed by Fightful.
WWE Wrestlers Who Died in The Ring
While there was a long debate over how real wrestling is, the dangers are very much real. And you could say this has been proven by the tragedies that have struck over the years, with some wrestlers losing their life in the ring. Before we get to the wrestlers who...
Surprise! UFC icon Georges St-Pierre added to Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva PPV circus
Former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre was recently added to the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva pay-per-view (PPV) boxing event, scheduled for this Sat. night (Oct. 29, 2022) at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. “Rush” will serve as the “official co-host,” according to event organizers.
Jake Paul excited to be an underdog against Anderson Silva: ‘Even my brother was like ‘are you sure you’re ready for this?’
For the first time in his boxing career, Jake Paul has the odds going against him. After signing to fight UFC legend Anderson Silva in his sixth pro bout, the 25-year-old social influencer, who now considers himself a full-time combat sports athlete, found himself the underdog when odds makers first released the betting lines for the fight.
Deontay Wilder KO’d by Harry Sconiers video evidence disappears
Video of Deontay Wilder getting dropped and possibly “knocked out” by Harry Sconiers in 2010 has disappeared from existence, WBN has uncovered. World Boxing News found further information on the only time Wilder officially got dropped in his career pre-Tyson Fury. “The Bronze Bomber” was planted by Sconiers...
“I Am Your Father” – The Boogeyman To WWE SmackDown Star
The Boogeyman likes to warn people that he’s “coming to getcha” and he’s even shared an interesting message with a current WWE star. When The Boogeyman debuted on Smackdown in July 2005, he was known for being one of the most unique characters ever. Not only did he have a unique look, but the powerful wrestler also was known for freaking people out because he liked to eat worms.
Sean O'Malley: If I lost to Petr Yan at UFC 280, people would have put a lot more respect on my name
Sean O'Malley thinks the judges scoring his fight against Petr Yan in his favor did him a disservice in a certain way. O’Malley (16-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC) defeated Yan (16-4 MMA, 8-3 UFC) by split decision this past Saturday at UFC 280 – a decision many thought was controversial.
Anderson Silva responds to criticism from “young man” KSI: “You and Jake are such an inspiration to the youth. Build together”
Anderson Silva has hit back at KSI for spreading rumours regarding his recent comments about being knocked out in sparring. This Saturday night in Arizona, Anderson Silva will collide with Jake Paul in one of the most bizarre crossover boxing matches of all time. Despite being 47, Silva is widely considered to be the favourite, with Paul taking on the toughest test of his career thus far.
Arizona boxing commission calls emergency meeting, fate of Anderson Silva hangs in the balance
Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva recently told the combat sports media that he was knocked out twice while sparring for his Jake Paul boxing match, but later retracted that statement after landing in hot water with the Arizona boxing commission. Unfortunately for “The Spider,” his attempt to downplay the “exaggerated” remarks did little to keep regulators at bay.
Uncle Howdy Reveals Himself To Bray Wyatt And The WWE Universe
Bray Wyatt closed the October 28 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown by addressing his demons. Bray Wyatt once again addressed the audience in his most human form, saying that he no longer had any masks to hide behind. Suddenly, he was interrupted by the familiar demon on the screen.
Jake Paul targets Conor McGregor and Canelo Alvarez fights with a win over Silva
Jake Paul has some grand plans for what could come next with a win over Anderson Silva on Saturday night,
Sneak attack? Hasbulla says he will 'cause some problems' for Conor McGregor if he meets him
Hasbulla Magomedov plans to confront Conor McGregor if they ever meet. Hasbulla and McGregor have been oddly beefing online, but they can’t exactly settle their score, can they?. Although Hasbulla inked a UFC deal, he won’t get to face McGregor in a grudge match in the octagon. However, that...
Joe Rogan reveals that he previously pleaded with the UFC to sign Ben Askren years prior to trade for Demetrious Johnson: “He was ragdolling these dudes!”
UFC commentator Joe Rogan didn’t have a direct hand in Ben Askren heading to the UFC, but he absolutely helped. ‘Funky’ is one of the greatest wrestlers to ever step into the octagon. After an excellent freestyle wrestling career, Askren moved to MMA in 2009 and quickly found himself in Bellator. There, he began dominating the welterweight division.
Paul vs. Silva Results: Live updates of the undercard and main event
MMA Fighting has Paul vs. Silva results live for the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva fight card at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., on Saturday night. When the main event begins, around 11:30 p.m. ET, check out our Paul vs. Silva live round-by-round updates for our live blog of the main event.
Jake Paul says Dana White is the reason he is facing Anderson Silva after UFC boss ‘guaranteed’ he would’t accept fight
JAKE PAUL revealed Dana White is the reason he is fighting UFC legend Anderson Silva. The YouTuber-turned boxer returns over the weekend in Arizona for his first bout in ten months. It will be his third opponent formerly of the UFC, following knockout wins over Ben Askren, 38, and Tyron...
