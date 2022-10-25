ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersville, NC

Clara Lee Cassida

Clara Lee Cassida, age 91, of the Georges Fork Community, passed away on Sunday, October 23rd, 2022 at her home. A native of Yancey County, she was a daughter of the late Cecil and Ada Belle Carroll Honeycutt. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Edd, who died in 2007; great-grandson, Stephen Summerfield; son-in-law, Tommy James and sisters: Marjorie Edwards and Ella Blalock.
BURNSVILLE, NC
Quilt Presentation to Veterans will be November 12

On November 12, approximately 50 veterans will be presented with handmade quilts at Flags for Heroes Celebration on the Burnsville Town Square. The quilt presentation ceremony is scheduled for 11:00 am and will honor veterans from World War II, Korean War and Vietnam from all branches of service. Letters have been mailed to the veterans who will be receiving quilts this year inviting them to the presentation. The quilters make these quilts annually to thank our veterans from Yancey, Mitchell and Madison Counties for their service. This year the veterans will be seated near the stage.
BURNSVILLE, NC
Second Debris Removal Project For The Cane River

Yancey County Commissioners are pleased that Yancey County Soil and Water Conservation District was awarded $271,324.00 of the Stream Rehabilitation Assistance Program (StRAP) funding through the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. These funds will be used to go back over 60,000 linear feet of the Cane River that was damaged by Hurricane Fred. This work will be done all in the Pensacola area of the Cane River.
YANCEY COUNTY, NC
Mountain Piecemakers Quilt Guild meeting

With the change from Daylight Savings Time, Mountain Piecemakers Quilt Guild moves to daytime for our meetings. We will meet in the Burnsville Town Center on Thursday November 10 at 12:30 for social time and refreshments with our meeting beginning at 1:00. Our speaker will be local fiber artist, Estela Shackelford. She sends this message to all quilters.
BURNSVILLE, NC
Halls Chapel Church Vandalized

The Yancey County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible for breaking and entering and vandalism of Halls Chapel Baptist church Tuesday night. The church is located on Halls Chapel Road in the South Toe area. A $1000 reward...
Career Exploration at Mtn Heritage

Mountain Heritage has been offering a Career Exploration Club during their Heritage Hour each Wednesday. The Quartz Corporation of Spruce Pine October 19th) and Altec (October 26th) of Burnsville spoke to students who might be interested in careers in these fields. The students received some great information that will help them as they plan for their future career.
BURNSVILLE, NC
Burnsville System Pressure Advisory Rescinded

Based on the laboratory analysis of water samples collected from the Town of Burnsville on 10-26-2022, water users are hereby notified that it is no longer necessary to boil water used for human consumption. We appreciate your cooperation during this period. If you have any questions,please feel free to contact...
BURNSVILLE, NC

