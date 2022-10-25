On November 12, approximately 50 veterans will be presented with handmade quilts at Flags for Heroes Celebration on the Burnsville Town Square. The quilt presentation ceremony is scheduled for 11:00 am and will honor veterans from World War II, Korean War and Vietnam from all branches of service. Letters have been mailed to the veterans who will be receiving quilts this year inviting them to the presentation. The quilters make these quilts annually to thank our veterans from Yancey, Mitchell and Madison Counties for their service. This year the veterans will be seated near the stage.

BURNSVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO