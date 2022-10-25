ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Chase Hooper plans to “show off” against Steve Garcia at UFC Vegas 63: “I think from here I can start looking up at the division”

By Cole Shelton
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul sends a message to “selfish” Conor McGregor

Jake Paul has sent a message to Conor McGregor ahead of his boxing match against Anderson Silva. Paul and Silva agreed to a bet that if the YouTuber-turned-boxer defeats the former UFC champ, Silva will partner with him to help create a fighter union. Paul has been vocal in wanting to increase fighter pay in the UFC and now he’s calling on Conor McGregor to help him and Silva.
bjpenndotcom

Anderson Silva responds to criticism from “young man” KSI: “You and Jake are such an inspiration to the youth. Build together”

Anderson Silva has hit back at KSI for spreading rumours regarding his recent comments about being knocked out in sparring. This Saturday night in Arizona, Anderson Silva will collide with Jake Paul in one of the most bizarre crossover boxing matches of all time. Despite being 47, Silva is widely considered to be the favourite, with Paul taking on the toughest test of his career thus far.
ARIZONA STATE
bjpenndotcom

Uriah Hall says he dealt with depression and suicidal thoughts after UFC retirement: “At one point I looked at my firearm”

Uriah Hall has revealed that he was dealing with depression and suicidal thoughts after retiring from mixed martial arts. While he was never quite able to live up to the hype that came from his season of The Ultimate Fighter, Uriah Hall had a solid career with the Ultimate Fighting Championship. From viral knockouts to wins over the likes of Anderson Silva and Gegard Mousasi, Hall certainly knew how to put on a show.
bjpenndotcom

Le’Veon Bell still respectful of Uriah Hall’s power despite UFC star making boxing debut: “He’s still a special fighter”

Former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell knows that he’s got a fight on his hands against Uriah Hall. The former Pro Bowler has had stints with the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets, among others. After finishing out the 2021 NFL season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bell decided to focus on a new path. That path has led him to the boxing ring.
bjpenndotcom

Uriah Hall defeats Le’Veon Bell (Highlights)

Tonight’s ‘Paul vs. Silva’ event is co-headlined by a fight between UFC Veteran Uriah Hall and former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell. Uriah ‘Primetime’ Hall (17-11 MMA) announced his retirement from MMA back in August but was quickly booked to fight in a boxing match against Le’Veon Bell this evening in Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
bjpenndotcom

Jon Jones calls out Stipe Miocic amidst UFC 282 rumors: “I got that fire you could never put out. Sign the contract”

Jon Jones is calling out Stipe Miocic amidst UFC 282 rumors. UFC 282 takes place on Saturday, December 10th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event will feature a light heavyweight title rematch between champion Jiri Prochazka (29-3 MMA) and Glover Teixeira (33-8 MMA). The co-main event will see Robbie Lawler (29-16 MMA) vs Santiago Ponzinibbio (29-6 MMA) in a welterweight bout.
LAS VEGAS, NV
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul defeats Anderson Silva (Highlights)

Jake Paul and Anderson Silva collide in the headliner of tonight’s Showtime Boxing pay-per-view event from Arizona. The highly anticipated event takes place live from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale. ‘The Problem Child’, 25, will enter the contest sporting a five-fight winning streak, with 4 of those wins...
GLENDALE, AZ
bjpenndotcom

Arnold Allen thinks Calvin Kattar’s “mileage” will catch up to him, believes he can score a finish at UFC Vegas 63: “I believe in my power”

Arnold Allen believes he can become the first person to finish Calvin Kattar in the UFC on Saturday in the main event of UFC Vegas 63. Kattar has only lost once by stoppage – which was by submission in 2008 – and has been in a ton of wars. As of late, he has had four straight five-round main event fights go the distance and over that time has taken damage against the likes of Max Holloway and Josh Emmett. Although Kattar has the advantage of having five-round experience, Allen believes it’s his advantage due to the extra miles on Kattar’s body.
bjpenndotcom

UFC Vegas 63 Bonus Report: Tresean Gore among four ‘POTN’ winners

The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 63 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen. Tonight’s men’s featherweight main event did not end in the fashion anyone had hoped for. After an exciting opening four minutes, ‘The Boston Finisher’ appeared to blow out his knee in the late stages of round one. Kattar decided to continue fighting for round two but immediately proceeded to collapse following a low kick from Allen. The fight was immediately waved off by the referee and ‘Almighty’ walked away the victor.
NEVADA STATE
bjpenndotcom

Joe Rogan reveals that he previously pleaded with the UFC to sign Ben Askren years prior to trade for Demetrious Johnson: “He was ragdolling these dudes!”

UFC commentator Joe Rogan didn’t have a direct hand in Ben Askren heading to the UFC, but he absolutely helped. ‘Funky’ is one of the greatest wrestlers to ever step into the octagon. After an excellent freestyle wrestling career, Askren moved to MMA in 2009 and quickly found himself in Bellator. There, he began dominating the welterweight division.
bjpenndotcom

Cory Sandhagen claps back at Marlon Vera for fight-ducking accusations

Cory Sandhagen is clapping back against Marlon Vera for his fight-ducking accusations. Marlon Vera (20-7 MMA) has spoken out about the UFC offering him a fight with Cory Sandhagen (15-4 MMA) on short notice for the UFC Fight Night 214 main event which takes place on Saturday, November 5. Apparently, Sandhagen turned down the fight and Vera has taken issue with that.
bjpenndotcom

UFC Vegas 63 Results: Max Griffin defeats Tim Means by split decision (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 63 event is co-headlined by a welterweight matchup featuring Max Griffin taking on veteran Tim Means. Griffin (19-9 MMA) enters the bout looking to rebound from his recent split decision loss to Neil Magny. Prior to that setback, ‘Pain’ had put together a three-fight winning streak, which included a victory over former interim title holder Carlos Condit.
bjpenndotcom

Anderson Silva expresses interest in boxing Georges St-Pierre after ‘GSP’ is added to Jake Paul broadcast: “He can come and do something special”

MMA fans might get the super-fight they’ve longed for, but it wouldn’t take place under normal circumstances. Anderson Silva and Georges St-Pierre spent the majority of their primes at the top of the UFC, and just 15-pounds apart. For years, fans longed to see ‘The Spider’, and ‘GSP’ go toe to toe. Sadly, it never happened.
bjpenndotcom

Josh Fremd believes he’s fighting for his job at UFC Vegas 63, sees a “lot of holes” in Tresean Gore

Josh Fremd was happy when he got rebooked to face Tresean Gore as he believes this is a very favorable matchup for him. Fremd and Gore were booked to fight one another back in July but an injury forced Fremd out of the matchup. His teammate in Cody Brundage then took the scrap and got a KO win and after the fight, Fremd was glad when he got the call to face Gore.
bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
40K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy