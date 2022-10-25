Chase Hooper plans to “show off” against Steve Garcia at UFC Vegas 63: “I think from here I can start looking up at the division”

Read full article on original website
Jake Paul sends a message to “selfish” Conor McGregor
Jake Paul has sent a message to Conor McGregor ahead of his boxing match against Anderson Silva. Paul and Silva agreed to a bet that if the YouTuber-turned-boxer defeats the former UFC champ, Silva will partner with him to help create a fighter union. Paul has been vocal in wanting to increase fighter pay in the UFC and now he’s calling on Conor McGregor to help him and Silva.
Massive McGregor jokes he’s “about 265” pounds, shares his new timeline for UFC return
Conor McGregor is still in the Dominican Republic, where he’s busy filming the highly anticipated remake of the Patrick Swayze classic Road House. But ‘The Notorious’ is eager to get back home so he can start a training camp and return to the UFC early in 2023.
Anderson Silva responds to criticism from “young man” KSI: “You and Jake are such an inspiration to the youth. Build together”
Anderson Silva has hit back at KSI for spreading rumours regarding his recent comments about being knocked out in sparring. This Saturday night in Arizona, Anderson Silva will collide with Jake Paul in one of the most bizarre crossover boxing matches of all time. Despite being 47, Silva is widely considered to be the favourite, with Paul taking on the toughest test of his career thus far.
Uriah Hall says he dealt with depression and suicidal thoughts after UFC retirement: “At one point I looked at my firearm”
Uriah Hall has revealed that he was dealing with depression and suicidal thoughts after retiring from mixed martial arts. While he was never quite able to live up to the hype that came from his season of The Ultimate Fighter, Uriah Hall had a solid career with the Ultimate Fighting Championship. From viral knockouts to wins over the likes of Anderson Silva and Gegard Mousasi, Hall certainly knew how to put on a show.
Pro fighters make their picks for Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva boxing match
In the main event of a Showtime boxing pay-per-view on Saturday in Arizona, Jake Paul has the toughest test of his career as he takes on former UFC champ, Anderson Silva. Heading into the fight, Paul is a -192 favorite while the Brazilian is a +150 underdog on FanDuel. Ahead...
Le’Veon Bell still respectful of Uriah Hall’s power despite UFC star making boxing debut: “He’s still a special fighter”
Former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell knows that he’s got a fight on his hands against Uriah Hall. The former Pro Bowler has had stints with the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets, among others. After finishing out the 2021 NFL season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bell decided to focus on a new path. That path has led him to the boxing ring.
Uriah Hall defeats Le’Veon Bell (Highlights)
Tonight’s ‘Paul vs. Silva’ event is co-headlined by a fight between UFC Veteran Uriah Hall and former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell. Uriah ‘Primetime’ Hall (17-11 MMA) announced his retirement from MMA back in August but was quickly booked to fight in a boxing match against Le’Veon Bell this evening in Arizona.
Video | Backstage brawls breaks loose between Team Diaz and Team Paul
A backstage brawl between Team Diaz and Team Paul apparently broke loose at tonight’s ‘Paul vs. Silva’ event in Arizona. Jake Paul (5-0) is set to collide with former UFC middleweight champion and MMA legend Anderson Silva in tonight’s Showtime Boxing pay-per-view headliner. ‘The Problem Child’...
Jon Jones calls out Stipe Miocic amidst UFC 282 rumors: “I got that fire you could never put out. Sign the contract”
Jon Jones is calling out Stipe Miocic amidst UFC 282 rumors. UFC 282 takes place on Saturday, December 10th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event will feature a light heavyweight title rematch between champion Jiri Prochazka (29-3 MMA) and Glover Teixeira (33-8 MMA). The co-main event will see Robbie Lawler (29-16 MMA) vs Santiago Ponzinibbio (29-6 MMA) in a welterweight bout.
Jake Paul defeats Anderson Silva (Highlights)
Jake Paul and Anderson Silva collide in the headliner of tonight’s Showtime Boxing pay-per-view event from Arizona. The highly anticipated event takes place live from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale. ‘The Problem Child’, 25, will enter the contest sporting a five-fight winning streak, with 4 of those wins...
Arnold Allen thinks Calvin Kattar’s “mileage” will catch up to him, believes he can score a finish at UFC Vegas 63: “I believe in my power”
Arnold Allen believes he can become the first person to finish Calvin Kattar in the UFC on Saturday in the main event of UFC Vegas 63. Kattar has only lost once by stoppage – which was by submission in 2008 – and has been in a ton of wars. As of late, he has had four straight five-round main event fights go the distance and over that time has taken damage against the likes of Max Holloway and Josh Emmett. Although Kattar has the advantage of having five-round experience, Allen believes it’s his advantage due to the extra miles on Kattar’s body.
UFC Vegas 63 Bonus Report: Tresean Gore among four ‘POTN’ winners
The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 63 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen. Tonight’s men’s featherweight main event did not end in the fashion anyone had hoped for. After an exciting opening four minutes, ‘The Boston Finisher’ appeared to blow out his knee in the late stages of round one. Kattar decided to continue fighting for round two but immediately proceeded to collapse following a low kick from Allen. The fight was immediately waved off by the referee and ‘Almighty’ walked away the victor.
Israel Adesanya wants to see Jake Paul “shake up the world” by defeating MMA legend Anderson Silva
Israel Adesanya wants to see Jake Paul ‘shake up the world’ by defeating MMA legend Anderson Silva. It will be Anderson Silva vs Jake Paul this coming Saturday night, October 29th at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. ‘The Problem Child’, 25, is sporting 5 concurrent wins,...
Joe Rogan reveals that he previously pleaded with the UFC to sign Ben Askren years prior to trade for Demetrious Johnson: “He was ragdolling these dudes!”
UFC commentator Joe Rogan didn’t have a direct hand in Ben Askren heading to the UFC, but he absolutely helped. ‘Funky’ is one of the greatest wrestlers to ever step into the octagon. After an excellent freestyle wrestling career, Askren moved to MMA in 2009 and quickly found himself in Bellator. There, he began dominating the welterweight division.
Cory Sandhagen claps back at Marlon Vera for fight-ducking accusations
Cory Sandhagen is clapping back against Marlon Vera for his fight-ducking accusations. Marlon Vera (20-7 MMA) has spoken out about the UFC offering him a fight with Cory Sandhagen (15-4 MMA) on short notice for the UFC Fight Night 214 main event which takes place on Saturday, November 5. Apparently, Sandhagen turned down the fight and Vera has taken issue with that.
UFC Vegas 63 Results: Max Griffin defeats Tim Means by split decision (Highlights)
Tonight’s UFC Vegas 63 event is co-headlined by a welterweight matchup featuring Max Griffin taking on veteran Tim Means. Griffin (19-9 MMA) enters the bout looking to rebound from his recent split decision loss to Neil Magny. Prior to that setback, ‘Pain’ had put together a three-fight winning streak, which included a victory over former interim title holder Carlos Condit.
Anderson Silva expresses interest in boxing Georges St-Pierre after ‘GSP’ is added to Jake Paul broadcast: “He can come and do something special”
MMA fans might get the super-fight they’ve longed for, but it wouldn’t take place under normal circumstances. Anderson Silva and Georges St-Pierre spent the majority of their primes at the top of the UFC, and just 15-pounds apart. For years, fans longed to see ‘The Spider’, and ‘GSP’ go toe to toe. Sadly, it never happened.
Hasbulla vows if he ever meets Conor McGregor he “will cause some problems for him”
Hasbulla has sent a warning to Conor McGregor. McGregor and Hasbulla have never seen eye-to-eye, due to the fact that the Russian is close with Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev. Over the past few months, the two have taken shots at one another, including McGregor saying he would punt Hasbulla like a football if he saw him.
Sean O’Malley critical of those labeling his UFC 280 win a robbery: “Anyone else vs. Petr and they got the nod, I wonder how much the narrative changed”
Sean O’Malley is critical of those labeling his UFC 280 win as a robbery. Everyone is talking about last Saturday’s bantamweight match-up between Sean O’Malley (16-1 MMA) and Petr Yan (16-4 MMA) at UFC 280 which took place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. It was...
Josh Fremd believes he’s fighting for his job at UFC Vegas 63, sees a “lot of holes” in Tresean Gore
Josh Fremd was happy when he got rebooked to face Tresean Gore as he believes this is a very favorable matchup for him. Fremd and Gore were booked to fight one another back in July but an injury forced Fremd out of the matchup. His teammate in Cody Brundage then took the scrap and got a KO win and after the fight, Fremd was glad when he got the call to face Gore.
