Chase Hooper plans to “show off” against Steve Garcia at UFC Vegas 63: “I think from here I can start looking up at the division”

Arnold Allen believes he can become the first person to finish Calvin Kattar in the UFC on Saturday in the main event of UFC Vegas 63. Kattar has only lost once by stoppage – which was by submission in 2008 – and has been in a ton of wars. As of late, he has had four straight five-round main event fights go the distance and over that time has taken damage against the likes of Max Holloway and Josh Emmett. Although Kattar has the advantage of having five-round experience, Allen believes it’s his advantage due to the extra miles on Kattar’s body.

2 DAYS AGO