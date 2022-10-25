President Joe Biden issued a statement today declaring “junk fees” wrong and illegal. In what may be an electioneering move, the President declared:. “… my administration is also making clear: Surprise overdraft fees are illegal. Listen to how those fees work. And some of — you all know this — I mean, because you know from your everyday lives. But you pay a bill, and you double-check your bank account to make sure, before you write the check, that you have enough in your account to cover it. You’ve gotten the money, so you go ahead, and you pay.

23 HOURS AGO