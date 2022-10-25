ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powerball jackpot reaches $680M

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot climbed to $680 million after no ticket matched all six numbers in Monday night’s drawing. The jackpot is the 7th largest in Powerball history. Its cash value is about $326 million. According to Powerball, the jackpot was last won Aug. 3. Since then,...
No one hit Powerball jackpot, new drawing an estimated $800M

No one won an estimated $700 million Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, meaning the big prize will grow to an estimated $800 million for the next drawing.The numbers drawn were: 19-36-37-46-56-24No one has matched all six numbers and won the Powerball jackpot since Aug. 3, allowing the prize to grow to the fifth-largest in U.S. history. That amounts to 36 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. The next drawing is Saturday.The lack of a winner reflects the long odds of winning the grand prize, which are one in 292.2 million.The new $800 jackpot amount is for winners who take their...
