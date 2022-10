The 1st half of this game couldn’t have gone worse for the Tigers. Not only did the offense turned the ball over 3 times, one of which was a scoop and score TD, but the defense wasn’t getting to Shrader and the Syracuse offense put up 14 points. Going into halftime, the only way Clemson was going to pull off a victory was for the defense to carry the offense until it would actually finish drives.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 6 HOURS AGO