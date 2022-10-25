Read full article on original website
Watch: Ghost Pushes Crawling Toddler?
A couple in Tennessee fear that their home could be haunted following an eerie incident wherein their toddler was seemingly shoved by an unseen force. The unsettling event reportedly occurred earlier this month in the city of Elizabethton as Chris Geisler was keeping an eye on their son Gavin while his partner, Ashley Scott, was out grocery shopping. The normally routine bit of babysitting took a weird turn when he was watching the tot crawl along the floor and then saw the youngster suddenly lurch forward for no apparent reason. Gavin's reaction made the motion all the more odd as he immediately looked back as if to see what had just pushed him.
WNC Scary Stories: The smell of cigarettes
The back hallway of our massage center, where the treatment rooms are, has a ghost, a distinctly older female presence that is especially noticeable after sunset. Everyone who has ever worked with us after dark has sensed an eerie presence back there. And even during the day when no one else is in the building, you can smell her smoking cigarettes. Everyone has smelled it at some point. Also, the thermostats randomly get turned off and on, and everyone swears it wasn’t them.
Bibles thrown around, pumpkins smashed inside North Carolina church, pictures show
YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina church is cleaning up and trying to figure out who vandalized its sanctuary. The Yancey County Sheriff’s Office says the Halls Chapel Baptist Church was vandalized Monday night. Pictures of the damage show a pumpkin smashed in a doorway, Bibles and...
News 13's Kimberly King shares her battle with rare form of cancer
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Eyelid cancer makes up only about 7% of all skin cancers. News 13's Kimberly King is now part of that 7% and sharing her story. This summer, she learned she had a tumor growing beneath her left lower lid lashes. Dr. Christina Choe, an oculoplastic...
Haunted Tri-Cities: The Ghost Choir of Roan Mountain
ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Roan Mountain is a location of unparalleled natural beauty, and the site plays host to century-old stories of strange noises in the wind. Described by some as an angelic choir or wails of the damned, the Ghost Choir of Roan Mountain sticks with all visitors who hear it. “Folk tales […]
Man visiting sister dies after fall at Grandfather Mountain
LINVILLE, N.C. — Officials say a man is dead after a fall at Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina. The Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation says a missing person report was made around 10 a.m. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Sunday for...
East Tenn. authorities warn parents about narcotics disguised as candy
GREENVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee authorities are warning parents about disguised narcotics ahead of Halloween festivities. The Greenville Police Department strongly encouraged parents to check their children’s Halloween candy thoroughly, as some can be deceiving. They stated that narcotics could be packaged to look like candy. “If you...
21-Year-Old Hunter Downs Giant 695-Pound Black Bear in Western North Carolina
21-year-old, Caleb Henry, of Fines Creek, North Carolina, recently killed an absolutely massive black bear. On October 17, the opening day of bear season, he and his friend Lucas Teague took their bear dogs hunting in Haywood County. That day. Teague shot his first-ever bear—a 475-pound dandy. The next...
Our trip to Sweet Tea Bed & Breakfast and the Hickory, North Carolina area
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Sweet Tea Bed and Breakfast in Conover, North Carolinacarleealexandria.com. What might be a little sweeter than sweet tea? Southern hospitality — most notably the hospitality of innkeepers Patricia and Ralph Hatch at Sweet Tea Bed and Breakfast in Conover, North Carolina.
MISSING: Teen girl last seen getting into black Dodge Charger; officials ask public's help
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's assistance in locating a missing teenager. Abagail Cantrell, age 16, is a white female with blue eyes, brown hair and a large tattoo on the back and side of her neck. She stands 5'8" tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds.
Bill Biggerstaff
Bill Biggerstaff, age 45, of Biggerstaff Avenue in Linville Falls, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022 the Memorial Campus of Mission Hospitals in Asheville. Arrangements are incomplete at this time, but will be announced later once they have been completed and finalized. Words of comfort may be e-mailed to the...
Man dies in fall from Grandfather Mountain overlook
GRANDFATHER MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WATE) — A 53-year-old man died Sunday in fall from a cliff at Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina. The Avery County Sheriff’s Office said Todd A. Buckman, of Troy, New Hampshire was reported missing around 10 a.m. on Oct. 23. He was last seen at one of the park’s overlooks. His body […]
Quilt Presentation to Veterans will be November 12
On November 12, approximately 50 veterans will be presented with handmade quilts at Flags for Heroes Celebration on the Burnsville Town Square. The quilt presentation ceremony is scheduled for 11:00 am and will honor veterans from World War II, Korean War and Vietnam from all branches of service. Letters have been mailed to the veterans who will be receiving quilts this year inviting them to the presentation. The quilters make these quilts annually to thank our veterans from Yancey, Mitchell and Madison Counties for their service. This year the veterans will be seated near the stage.
YMCA daycare worker accused of sharing out ‘obscene material’ at North Carolina school facing charges: sheriff
MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman accused of sharing out obscene material at an elementary school in Burke County is facing numerous charges, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said an initial report was made on Monday, Oct. 10, of an alleged dissemination of obscene material by a YMCA daycare employee. […]
What to look out for when riding along the Virginia Creeper Trail
(WJHL) — Virginia’s 34.3-mile-long Creeper Trail winds through Abingdon and extends through Damascus all the way to the Mount Rogers National Recreation Area at the Virginia and North Carolina border. The trail attracts nature enthusiasts, cyclists, runners and walkers alike with its scenic features and dozens of trestles and bridges. The Creeper Trail is owned […]
Dump truck fire leads to building fire early this morning
Multiple departments responded to a fire early this morning. At 3:15 am Boone Fire was dispatched to 229 Birchwood Drive Boone for a report of a structure fire. The fire started from a dump truck that was parked close to the building catching the building on fire, according to Shane Garland, Watauga County Fire Marshal. The dump truck was a total loss, the fire to the building was contained to the exterior and attic area, according to Garland.
Second Debris Removal Project For The Cane River
Yancey County Commissioners are pleased that Yancey County Soil and Water Conservation District was awarded $271,324.00 of the Stream Rehabilitation Assistance Program (StRAP) funding through the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. These funds will be used to go back over 60,000 linear feet of the Cane River that was damaged by Hurricane Fred. This work will be done all in the Pensacola area of the Cane River.
Clara Lee Cassida
Clara Lee Cassida, age 91, of the Georges Fork Community, passed away on Sunday, October 23rd, 2022 at her home. A native of Yancey County, she was a daughter of the late Cecil and Ada Belle Carroll Honeycutt. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Edd, who died in 2007; great-grandson, Stephen Summerfield; son-in-law, Tommy James and sisters: Marjorie Edwards and Ella Blalock.
5 Under $5K: The Best Cheap Cars We Found For Sale (Asheville, NC Edition)
CraigslistThe pickings might be slim, but the variety of offerings among Asheville, NC's cheap Craigslist car pages are decent.
JC skeleton’s arms returned, vandals leave apology note
Skeleton arms and an apology note appeared on the lawn of Jones Chiropractic Clinic Monday morning, ending the dramatic tale of their theft last week.
