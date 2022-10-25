Today’s Photo of the Day is “Mesa Arch and its Golden Sunburst” by Jonathan Burns. Location: Canyonlands National Park, Utah. Want to get your images in the running for a Photo of the Day feature? Photo of the Day is chosen from various galleries, including Assignments, Galleries and Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the website homepage, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

