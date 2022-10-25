Read full article on original website
News 8/The Hill/Emerson College poll: Top issues for voters in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District
Election Day is less than two weeks away. News 8 is your local election headquarters and teamed up with The Hill and Emerson College Polling to launch our third and final exclusive poll of this election cycle.
One donor spent $2.2M underwriting ads attacking Ned Lamont
Businessman J. David Kelsey has contributed $2.2 million to the effort to unseat Gov. Ned Lamont, CT's first-term Democratic governor.
ctnewsjunkie.com
Logan Leading Within the Margin of Error in New 5th District Poll
Republican George Logan led incumbent U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes by one point in a survey released Thursday by WTNH on the 5th District race, expected to be the most competitive of Connecticut’s congressional seats long held by Democrats. The poll of 500 likely voters was conducted between Oct. 19...
News 8/The Hill/Emerson College poll: The most important issues to Connecticut voters in midterm elections
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Election Day is Nov. 8, just two weeks away. News 8 teamed up with The Hill and Emerson College Polling to launch our third and final exclusive poll of the midterm election season. The latest poll shows Democratic incumbent Ned Lamont maintaining a double-digit lead over Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski […]
Who is Bob Stefanowski? CT’s Republican candidate for governor hopes to win rematch with Lamont
Bob Stefanowski, 60, is Connecticut’s Republican nominee for governor for a second time after losing to Gov. Ned Lamont in 2018. Stefanowski and his wife, Amy, live in the shoreline community of Madison and are the parents of three daughters, the youngest still in college. Here’s what you need...
ctnewsjunkie.com
Latest Polls Find Lamont Still Leading Stefanowski
Two new polls of gubernatorial candidates found Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont leading Republican Bob Stefanowski by 15 points and 18 points, respectively, with little more than two weeks before the election. A Quinnipiac University poll found Lamont up 15 points over Stefanowski, which is essentially unchanged from a September 21...
milfordmirror.com
Dan Haar: Anti-Lamont rally in CT town a troubling sign of uncivil politics
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. We like to think that we in genteel Connecticut are above the sort of uncivilized political fray unfolding in other states, the shouting and ugly comments. We are not. An event in Fairfield over the weekend serves as one illustration.
Lamont sends relief checks to thousands of working poor families
Gov. Ned Lamont's administration sent checks averaging $170 to thousands of CT families. The GOP called the move an election-year gimmick.
Eyewitness News
Profiling candidates in the race for Connecticut governor
(WFSB) - As Election Day approaches, Eyewitness News is profiling candidates to help you, the voter, learn more about who is running. On Election Day, Connecticut voters will have a choice of three candidates for governor: incumbent Democrat Ned Lamont, Republican Bob Stefanowski and Independent Party candidate Rob Hotaling. “We...
Election 2022: Everything Connecticut residents need to know before voting this year
How do I register to vote? Where is my polling location? Can I vote absentee? Your questions about CT's 2022 election, answered.
New poll: Lamont leading Stefanowski by 15 points in gubernatorial race
HARTFORD, Conn. — A new Quinnipiac poll shows incumbent Gov. Ned Lamont is maintaining a double-digit lead over his Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski, 56 to 41 percent. Monday morning, Stefanowski took a stand on law enforcement, signing a pledge with his running mate Laura Devlin, vowing if elected he would reverse three parts of the state’s police accountability law.
darientimes.com
CT students restrained, secluded thousands of times causing dozens of injuries: ‘Something is not working’
One day last May, Beth was summoned to New Beginnings Family Academy in Bridgeport because Rose, a second-grader who has ADHD and is prone to outbursts, had spent the morning bolting from her classroom and climbing on furniture. Rose screamed, threw shoes and a phone and bit, hit and kicked...
Democrats lead GOP candidates in Connecticut governor and US Senate races: Poll
HAMDEN, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont and Sen. Richard Blumenthal have a double-digit lead over their Republican challengers two weeks before the midterm elections, a new poll shows. According to a poll released by Quinnipiac University on Monday, the two Democrats lead by 15 points in their respective races.
DoingItLocal
Stefanowski Demands Lamont and Hotaling End Their Silence on Anti-Police Law Repeal;
Also calls on Lamont and Bysiewicz to disavow Working Families Party’s hateful, cop-hating agenda. Branford – On Monday, Bob Stefanowski, Republican Candidate for Governor of Connecticut signed a pledge to repeal portions of the Police Accountability Act and has challenged his opponents, Governor Ned Lamont and Robert Hotaling to do the same. Both have failed to do so. Today, Stefanowski is repeating that challenge and said the men and women of law enforcement and their families deserve the respect of an answer:
ctnewsjunkie.com
OP-ED | Limited Bear Hunting Season Long Overdue In Connecticut
While the rest of the world is focused on the congressional midterm and statewide elections that take place in two weeks, we in Connecticut were recently reminded that all too often it takes a tragedy to spur the government into taking action to protect human life. Such was the case after the Sandy Hook massacre. While tragedy has been averted, we may still have reached that point of action after a 250-pound black bear mauled a 10-year-old boy in the Litchfield County town of Morris and attempted to drag him off into the woods for lunch.
onlyinbridgeport.com
Early Voting Question On November 8 Ballot
Most states allow some form of early voting separate from excuse-only absentee voting as is the case in Connecticut. On Nov. 8, Connecticut electors will decide yes or no to the following question: Shall the Constitution of the State be amended to permit the General Assembly to provide for early voting?
Experts weigh in on whether Connecticut is ready for the next Superstorm Sandy
Connecticut sustained $360 million in damage. Since then, the state has made major changes to prevent flooding.
ctnewsjunkie.com
Ned and Bob Agree On Clean Slate, Education Funding
BRIDGEPORT – Both gubernatorial candidates promised CONECT, a collective of churches, synagogues, mosques, temples, and civic organizations from New Haven and Fairfield Counties, that they would support funding for a new clean slate law and education. Earlier this year, the General Assembly passed a bill that is intended to...
