Connecticut State

ctnewsjunkie.com

Logan Leading Within the Margin of Error in New 5th District Poll

Republican George Logan led incumbent U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes by one point in a survey released Thursday by WTNH on the 5th District race, expected to be the most competitive of Connecticut’s congressional seats long held by Democrats. The poll of 500 likely voters was conducted between Oct. 19...
ctnewsjunkie.com

Latest Polls Find Lamont Still Leading Stefanowski

Two new polls of gubernatorial candidates found Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont leading Republican Bob Stefanowski by 15 points and 18 points, respectively, with little more than two weeks before the election. A Quinnipiac University poll found Lamont up 15 points over Stefanowski, which is essentially unchanged from a September 21...
Eyewitness News

Profiling candidates in the race for Connecticut governor

(WFSB) - As Election Day approaches, Eyewitness News is profiling candidates to help you, the voter, learn more about who is running. On Election Day, Connecticut voters will have a choice of three candidates for governor: incumbent Democrat Ned Lamont, Republican Bob Stefanowski and Independent Party candidate Rob Hotaling. “We...
FOX 61

New poll: Lamont leading Stefanowski by 15 points in gubernatorial race

HARTFORD, Conn. — A new Quinnipiac poll shows incumbent Gov. Ned Lamont is maintaining a double-digit lead over his Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski, 56 to 41 percent. Monday morning, Stefanowski took a stand on law enforcement, signing a pledge with his running mate Laura Devlin, vowing if elected he would reverse three parts of the state’s police accountability law.
DoingItLocal

Stefanowski Demands Lamont and Hotaling End Their Silence on Anti-Police Law Repeal;

Also calls on Lamont and Bysiewicz to disavow Working Families Party’s hateful, cop-hating agenda. Branford – On Monday, Bob Stefanowski, Republican Candidate for Governor of Connecticut signed a pledge to repeal portions of the Police Accountability Act and has challenged his opponents, Governor Ned Lamont and Robert Hotaling to do the same. Both have failed to do so. Today, Stefanowski is repeating that challenge and said the men and women of law enforcement and their families deserve the respect of an answer:
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | Limited Bear Hunting Season Long Overdue In Connecticut

While the rest of the world is focused on the congressional midterm and statewide elections that take place in two weeks, we in Connecticut were recently reminded that all too often it takes a tragedy to spur the government into taking action to protect human life. Such was the case after the Sandy Hook massacre. While tragedy has been averted, we may still have reached that point of action after a 250-pound black bear mauled a 10-year-old boy in the Litchfield County town of Morris and attempted to drag him off into the woods for lunch.
onlyinbridgeport.com

Early Voting Question On November 8 Ballot

Most states allow some form of early voting separate from excuse-only absentee voting as is the case in Connecticut. On Nov. 8, Connecticut electors will decide yes or no to the following question: Shall the Constitution of the State be amended to permit the General Assembly to provide for early voting?
ctnewsjunkie.com

Ned and Bob Agree On Clean Slate, Education Funding

BRIDGEPORT – Both gubernatorial candidates promised CONECT, a collective of churches, synagogues, mosques, temples, and civic organizations from New Haven and Fairfield Counties, that they would support funding for a new clean slate law and education. Earlier this year, the General Assembly passed a bill that is intended to...
CONNECTICUT STATE

