New Hampshire State

New Hampshire Animal Abuse Case Shines Light on Breeding Issues

By Patrick Kuklinski
 4 days ago
(Photo Credit: somnuk krobkum via Getty)

Nobody wants to support a puppy mill or other deplorable operation. However, with professional photos and the right advertisement, just about anyone can fake being a reputable dog breeding establishment. Unfortunately, most of these breeding situations often aren’t actually healthy or happy for the dogs in question. An investigation by the Monadnock Humane Society uncovered one of these unscrupulous breeders in New Hampshire.

Purebred Dogs Living a Life of Neglect

A New Hampshire dog breeder was accused of animal neglect after 27 dogs were removed from “deplorable” conditions, according to the Monadnock Humane Society . There were 27 Labrador Retrievers removed from the home. 13 of the dogs were adults and 14 were puppies; seven of the puppies were still nursing. MHS referred to the conditions in the home as inhumane. Many of the dogs were underweight and tested positive for multiple parasites.

“Some of these breeders are in very remote areas in the Monadnock region, and it takes eyes to see what’s going on and to have these situations reported,” said Kathleen Collinsworth, executive director of the Monadnock Human Society. “And unfortunately, sometimes it takes too long for that to happen and the dogs multiply.”

Responsibly Supporting Dog Breeding

There’s one way to assure that you don’t support an inhumane breeder: adopt a pet from a shelter or rescue. But, if you have your heart set on buying a particular breed, there are certain precautions to take.

Don’t bring home a puppy without seeing photos of the breeding kennel and/or the pup’s parents. Ideally, you should be able to see both in person. No vet records? Don’t risk bringing home the dog. A responsible breeder also won’t let a puppy go home with new dog parents before eight weeks of age. If you suspect animal neglect when visiting a local breeder, promptly reach out to your local animal control department.

