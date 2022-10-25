ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LBUSD launches anonymous reporting system for safety concerns

By Mike Guardabascio
 2 days ago

The Long Beach Unified School District announced the launch of a new anonymous reporting system for middle school students, high school students and adults. Anyone who feels there’s a threat or “concerning behavior” can use the Say Something Anonymous Reporting System to reach out.

The system provides a mobile app, website , and telephone hotline that’s monitored 24/7/365 by a dedicated national crisis center.

“The system is for any type of serious concerns about students who may be struggling or potentially violent,” according to an LBUSD release. “Tipsters can send reports on anything from school threats they’ve seen or overheard to personal crises including sexual harassment, self-harm, abuse, bullying and depression.”

The website saysomething.net allows students to submit tips directly, but links will also be available on district and school websites. The mobile app is also available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play. Students can also submit tips through the hotline by calling 1-844-5-SAYNOW.

The Say Something system is part of the youth violence prevention program funded by the Sandy Hook Promise, a national nonprofit that provides the program and training for free. It’s the only anonymous system and national crisis center exclusively serving schools, according to a district release, and more than 5,000 schools and districts nationwide are participating.

Safety at schools is always a hot-button issue, and Long Beach parents have frequently pressed the district over the years, resulting in the construction of fences around LBUSD campuses and intercom entry to main gates during school hours.

With school shootings frequently in the news, the topic is often front-of-mind for local parents. Recently, police have investigated threats made against two high schools as well as a general “National School Shooting Day” hoax . None of those threats were found credible.

More recently, a panel of experts has recommended the LBUSD reimagine its safety apparatus and move away from having armed guards after a school safety officer was charged with shooting and killing an 18-year-old woman near Millikan High School last year.

California student test scores plunge — but some achievement gaps narrow

The post LBUSD launches anonymous reporting system for safety concerns appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

