Florida State

US housing activity is in the early stages of a large correction, and prices will drop by mid-single digits, analyst says

By Brian Evans
 4 days ago
US home prices have soared over the last decade, but could soon be on their way down. MediaNews Group/Long Beach Press-Telegram via Getty Images
  • US housing activity is headed for a large correction, and prices will post single digit declines next year, according to Comerica.
  • Chief economist Bill Adams said price declines will be steeper in "the most unaffordable cities on the West Coast."
  • He also estimated real estimate investment will fall 18% from 2022 to 2023, and sales of new homes will sink 25%.

Activity in the US housing market is headed for a major correction, and home prices will drop by single digits next year, according to Comerica chief economist Bill Adams.

The forecast came after the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-City House Price Index fell 1.3% in August from the prior month, which also was revised lower to show a 0.7% drop instead of a 0.4% dip.

In a Tuesday note, Adams said that amid a market with mortgage rates nearing 7% and still-tight inventory, the US is in the "early stages of a large correction in housing activity and likely a more modest correction in prices."

Among key housing activity metrics, real residential investment next year will drop 18%, and sales of new single-family homes will tumble 25% to 463,000, Adams predicted.

Meanwhile, he sees home prices falling by mid-single digits from peak to trough between mid-2022 and mid-2023.

"House price declines will likely be larger in the most unaffordable cities on the West Coast, and smaller in cities that have seen accelerating population growth since the pandemic hit like the Florida metros," Adams said. "The devastation of Hurricane Ian worsened housing scarcity in Florida, which is showing up in smaller house price declines than the rest of the country."

He also noted that a swath of buyers shored up ultra-low mortgage rates during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, which is deterring them from moving in the future — and the "disincentive is even larger now that the housing market has turned."

"That will keep listings of existing homes low over the next year, limiting the extent of further declines in home prices," Adams said.

His housing outlook falls in line with a growing grim consensus on Wall Street, as the Federal Reserve essentially forces the housing market toward a downswing which will weigh on GDP.

"With fewer Americans moving, sales of household durable goods will also slow, a further headwind to the economy," he said.

Comments / 28

jkaamon
4d ago

big surprise is coming after Christmas, when the last quarter revenue is showing that the buying power for gifts and such has dropped, folks be prepared for the official recession anouncement.

Reply(3)
8
Deborah Parkins
4d ago

it's simple as interest rates go up the price of houses go down... question is how high will interest rates go up.

Reply(2)
9
G C
4d ago

this will not be nationwide, will be the case in certain areas but not all. Inventory is the issue as buyers and sellers are holding of betting on interest rates = wrong move! if you can afford Principal/Interest based on income, dive in and when rates improve in coming years, refinance to leverage lower rates. Just dont base decision on media who don't use true business financial data!!

Reply(3)
5
