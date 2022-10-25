NY Jet Zach Wilson's Rumored New GF Is New Jersey Influencer

Cuffing season has arrived and NY Jet Zach Wilson appears to be participating.

The 23-year-old quarterback is rumored to be dating 20-year-old Nicolette Dellanno, a Colts Neck native who attended Red Bank Catholic, according to social media.

Dellanno, who has 251K followers on TikTok and 41.2K on Instagram , was Wilson's magic luck charm at last game's 16-9 win against the Broncos, in which he went 16-for-26 for 121 yards.

According to the New York Post , Wilson and Dellanno were first spotted together last June at a Yankees game, just before allegations surfaced that Wilson had been in a relationship with his mom's friend.